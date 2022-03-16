5 impressive Courier Country homes that cost less than a one bedroom flat in central London

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
5 impressive Courier Country homes that cost less than a one bedroom flat in central London

By Jack McKeown
March 16 2022, 4.16pm Updated: March 17 2022, 9.08am
Post Thumbnail

Mayfair is the most expensive property on the Monopoly board.

And with good reason. The price of an average home in the central London borough is almost £3.5 million.

Even the smallest properties cost an incredible amount. This one-bedroom flat in Mayfair may be in a fantastic location. Buckingham Palace, Hyde Park and St James’ Palace are all just a couple of minutes’ walk away.

Yet the second floor flat has only 39 square metres of living space. That’s about the size of a large living room. And it costs a staggering £850,000.

Mayfair flat

It’s not exactly fancy inside either.

So what could you get for the same kind of money in Tayside and Fife? Quite a lot, as it turns out. Here are five homes that cost around the same as the Mayfair flat, but come with just a little bit more space…

West End Dundee

At 390 square metres, this handsome villa in the West End of Dundee is exactly 10 times the size of the Mayfair flat. The six-bedroom home also benefits from vast wraparound gardens and beautiful views over the Tay.

It can be yours for £750,000.

Two for the price of one

A ‘mere’ £790,000 gets you not one but two houses, a steading, and 2.4 acres of land in the Angus countryside. The Kirklands is a former manse dating from the 18th Century, remodelled and extended in the late 19th Century. Located a few miles from Montrose, the six bedroom main house has been upgraded by its present owners. Bella’s Cottage is a beautiful little C-listed one-bedroom home that’s perfect for guests or as an Airbnb.

Clifftop living

This cottage in St Andrews may not be quite as fancy as some of the others on this list but, hey, St Andrews is expensive. And it’s an awful lot nicer than our Mayfair flat. It also benefits from being on the clifftop, next to beautiful East Sands Beach and with far reaching views out to sea.

The two bedroom terraced cottage is just a few doors down from historic St Andrews Cathedral as well. Savills are inviting offers over £850,000 for it.

Highland Perthshire splendour

Located off the A9 two miles south of Pitlochry, Moulinarn is an impressive country home that’s beautifully located on a bend of the River Tummel. Constructed around 1700, it’s located at the end of a private road accessed by a railway crossing and comes with 5.2 acres of land. In addition to the main house there are three additional properties that are ideal for letting out. It’s on the market for £850,000.

Fife mansion house

Okay, so you’ll have to stump up £50,000 more than you’d need for the Mayfair flat. And it needs a lot of work done. But look at how much house you’re getting for the money.

Kilmany House comes with no fewer than 16 bedrooms. It also has a magnificent ballroom, an octagonal dining room, and a dining hall with vaulted ceilings. If that weren’t enough there are six other reception rooms. A home this big deserves sizeable gardens and Kilmany House doesn’t disappoint, sitting in 7.4 acres of grounds.

