5 impressive Courier Country homes that cost less than a one bedroom flat in central London

Mayfair is the most expensive property on the Monopoly board.

And with good reason. The price of an average home in the central London borough is almost £3.5 million.

Even the smallest properties cost an incredible amount. This one-bedroom flat in Mayfair may be in a fantastic location. Buckingham Palace, Hyde Park and St James’ Palace are all just a couple of minutes’ walk away.

Yet the second floor flat has only 39 square metres of living space. That’s about the size of a large living room. And it costs a staggering £850,000.

Mayfair flat

It’s not exactly fancy inside either.

So what could you get for the same kind of money in Tayside and Fife? Quite a lot, as it turns out. Here are five homes that cost around the same as the Mayfair flat, but come with just a little bit more space…

West End Dundee

At 390 square metres, this handsome villa in the West End of Dundee is exactly 10 times the size of the Mayfair flat. The six-bedroom home also benefits from vast wraparound gardens and beautiful views over the Tay.

It can be yours for £750,000.

Two for the price of one

A ‘mere’ £790,000 gets you not one but two houses, a steading, and 2.4 acres of land in the Angus countryside. The Kirklands is a former manse dating from the 18th Century, remodelled and extended in the late 19th Century. Located a few miles from Montrose, the six bedroom main house has been upgraded by its present owners. Bella’s Cottage is a beautiful little C-listed one-bedroom home that’s perfect for guests or as an Airbnb.

Clifftop living

This cottage in St Andrews may not be quite as fancy as some of the others on this list but, hey, St Andrews is expensive. And it’s an awful lot nicer than our Mayfair flat. It also benefits from being on the clifftop, next to beautiful East Sands Beach and with far reaching views out to sea.

The two bedroom terraced cottage is just a few doors down from historic St Andrews Cathedral as well. Savills are inviting offers over £850,000 for it.

Highland Perthshire splendour

Located off the A9 two miles south of Pitlochry, Moulinarn is an impressive country home that’s beautifully located on a bend of the River Tummel. Constructed around 1700, it’s located at the end of a private road accessed by a railway crossing and comes with 5.2 acres of land. In addition to the main house there are three additional properties that are ideal for letting out. It’s on the market for £850,000.

Fife mansion house

Okay, so you’ll have to stump up £50,000 more than you’d need for the Mayfair flat. And it needs a lot of work done. But look at how much house you’re getting for the money.

Kilmany House comes with no fewer than 16 bedrooms. It also has a magnificent ballroom, an octagonal dining room, and a dining hall with vaulted ceilings. If that weren’t enough there are six other reception rooms. A home this big deserves sizeable gardens and Kilmany House doesn’t disappoint, sitting in 7.4 acres of grounds.