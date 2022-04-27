Rock of ages: 5 fantastic stone houses in Tayside and Fife

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It’s one of the most beautiful and enduring building materials. We take a look at five fantastic stone-built houses in Tayside and Fife.

Kilry

This lovely steading conversion is near the hamlet of Kilry, close to Loch of Lintrathen and the Angus Glens.

Wonderfully converted by its current owner, the stonework has been showcased inside as well as outside.

A double height stone wall looms over both the living room and mezzanine bedroom above.

Meanwhile two stone archways lead on to further accommodation.

The four bedroom house sits in more than two acres of grounds and comes with its own cottage annex accommodation.

It’s on sale for offers over £625,000.

Cellardyke

This handsome stone house in the East Neuk village of Cellardyke backs directly onto the beach.

The former merchant house and shop boasts three double bedrooms (one en suite) a high spec kitchen, multiple reception rooms, a home office and a gym.

Externally there’s a courtyard garden with direct access to the shore and a raised deck that offers breath-taking views.

Craigview House is on sale for offers over £850,000.

Birnam

This imposing semi-detached home in the Highland Perthshire village of Birnam forms one half of a former mansion house.

A short distance from the banks of the Tay, it sits in half an acre of mature gardens. Inside there are four bedrooms and two front-facing sitting rooms, both of which feature multi-fuel stoves.

The historic centre of both Birnam and Dunkeld are an easy walk away.

One of the house’s most charming features is the turret room. It enjoys fantastic 360 degree views and is the perfect space for a home office, artist’s studio or a reading room.

Ladyhill House is on sale for offers over £499,000.

Broughty Ferry

This incredibly charming gatehouse is in one of Broughty Ferry’s most exclusive areas.

Built entirely out of dressed stone with a living room bay window it’s an ornate and beautiful building.

Surrounded by jute mansions and high end new builds it’s extremely rare for the area in being sold at an affordable price.

It isn’t a big house but there are three bedrooms. There’s a small area of garden ground and an off street parking space.

It’s on sale for offers over £219,000.

Kinnesswood

This Grade C listed house in Kinnesswood overlooks Loch Leven and dates from 1805. Spread over three floors it has plenty of accommodation. A garden room was added in 2000 – along with a utility room and master bedroom – and is a beautiful spot to enjoy views over the loch from.

The house has a delightful garden with a pretty burn flowing down one side. A paved terrace provides an excellent place to enjoy a glass of wine on a summer evening.

Millhouse is on sale for offers over £450,000.