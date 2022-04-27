Rock of ages: 5 fantastic stone houses in Tayside and Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Rock of ages: 5 fantastic stone houses in Tayside and Fife

By Jack McKeown
April 27 2022, 5.06pm Updated: April 27 2022, 5.15pm
Post Thumbnail

It’s one of the most beautiful and enduring building materials. We take a look at five fantastic stone-built houses in Tayside and Fife.

Kilry

This lovely steading conversion is near the hamlet of Kilry, close to Loch of Lintrathen and the Angus Glens.

Wonderfully converted by its current owner, the stonework has been showcased inside as well as outside.

A double height stone wall looms over both the living room and mezzanine bedroom above.

Meanwhile two stone archways lead on to further accommodation.

The four bedroom house sits in more than two acres of grounds and comes with its own cottage annex accommodation.

It’s on sale for offers over £625,000. 

Cellardyke

This handsome stone house in the East Neuk village of Cellardyke backs directly onto the beach.

The former merchant house and shop boasts three double bedrooms (one en suite) a high spec kitchen, multiple reception rooms, a home office and a gym.

Externally there’s a courtyard garden with direct access to the shore and a raised deck that offers breath-taking views.

Craigview House is on sale for offers over £850,000. 

Birnam

This imposing semi-detached home in the Highland Perthshire village of Birnam forms one half of a former mansion house.

A short distance from the banks of the Tay, it sits in half an acre of mature gardens. Inside there are four bedrooms and two front-facing sitting rooms, both of which feature multi-fuel stoves.

The historic centre of both Birnam and Dunkeld are an easy walk away.

One of the house’s most charming features is the turret room. It enjoys fantastic 360 degree views and is the perfect space for a home office, artist’s studio or a reading room.

Ladyhill House is on sale for offers over £499,000. 

Broughty Ferry

This incredibly charming gatehouse is in one of Broughty Ferry’s most exclusive areas.

Built entirely out of dressed stone with a living room bay window it’s an ornate and beautiful building.

Surrounded by jute mansions and high end new builds it’s extremely rare for the area in being sold at an affordable price.

It isn’t a big house but there are three bedrooms. There’s a small area of garden ground and an off street parking space.

It’s on sale for offers over £219,000. 

Kinnesswood

This Grade C listed house in Kinnesswood overlooks Loch Leven and dates from 1805. Spread over three floors it has plenty of accommodation. A garden room was added in 2000 – along with a utility room and master bedroom – and is a beautiful spot to enjoy views over the loch from.

The house has a delightful garden with a pretty burn flowing down one side. A paved terrace provides an excellent place to enjoy a glass of wine on a summer evening.

Millhouse is on sale for offers over £450,000.

