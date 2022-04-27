Irvine hails Gary Harkins’ influence as he aims to bring out the Dundee ‘Jeebsy’ at Forfar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Sport Football

Irvine hails Gary Harkins’ influence as he aims to bring out the Dundee ‘Jeebsy’ at Forfar

By Scott Lorimer
April 27 2022, 5.10pm Updated: April 27 2022, 7.46pm
Gary Irvine hopes to recreate the Gary Harkins during the later stage of his Dundee career at Forfar.
Gary Irvine hopes to recreate the Gary Harkins during the later stage of his Dundee career at Forfar.

Forfar boss Gary Irvine has hailed the impact veteran midfielder Gary Harkins has made on his League Two side.

‘Jeebsy’ joined the Station Park side at the beginning of the season as first team coach, teaming up once more with former teammate and childhood friend Irvine.

The 37-year-old is still registered as a player and, although reduced to bit-part appearances earlier in the campaign, he has been a prominent member in the side of late.

Gary Harkins of Forfar ahead of the weekend clash with Kelty.
Gary Harkins of Forfar ahead of the weekend clash with Kelty.

Harkins has played more than 70 minutes in the Loons last five games, as they look to cement second place.

Irvine says he knew the influential midfielder would have a big part to play as the season nears its end.

‘Experienced head’

“It was always the plan, like myself still registered as a player,” Irvine told Courier Sport. “It’s always important to have good experience within the squad.

“Gary and I came into the squad knowing that we’d have to help out and play our part at some stage, even more-so now towards the end of the season.

“Jeebsy stepping in to the middle of the park has given the experience that’s been needed in games.

Forfar coach and player Gary Harkins
Forfar coach and player Gary Harkins

“It’s really valuable to have that experienced head that can be the voice in the middle of the park.

“I was unfortunate to have lost two experienced players in the winter in Steven Anderson and Jamie Ness.

“There’s nobody more experienced in our squad than Jeebsy, he’s been there and done that. His career and appearances back that up.”

‘He was never quick!’

While Harkins starred in a play-making role earlier in his career, the former Dundee ace has featured more in a holding midfield position.

Asked whether this was down to tiring legs, Irvine joked: “He never used to get about the pitch quick anyway!”

“I’m the first one to wind him up about that.

“I used to dread when he was playing in front of me because I knew I had a double shift to do,” the right-back added.

“There has never been any doubt in his ability.

“He’s just one of those players who is the honest type. If you put him anywhere on the pitch he would go out and give his 100%.

“His positioning just now is more down to me. He was one of Dundee’s best players in a season where he played in the middle of the park for Paul Hartley’s team, where we were competing for the top six.

Forfar boss Gary Irvine on the touchline.
Forfar boss Gary Irvine on the touchline.

“He was outstanding that season; his controlling and understanding of the game.

“I’ve had these conversations with him where that should have been his position four or five years ago.

“I thought that would be where he would have a good influence in our squad.

“We’ve been fortunate that we’ve been able to play him in there and he’s been doing well since then.”

Angus ambitions: What lies ahead for Arbroath, Montrose, Forfar and Brechin this season?

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]