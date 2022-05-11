Bargain homes: 5 houses in Tayside and Fife for under £100k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Bargain homes: 5 houses in Tayside and Fife for under £100k

By Jack McKeown
May 11 2022, 12.56pm
Think you can’t afford a house? Think again. We’ve found five bargain houses in Tayside and Fife that have their own gardens. And they’re all available for less than £100,000.

Crieff

This stone-built terraced house is in the popular Perthshire town of Crieff. Newly renovated, it has a nice open plan lounge and kitchen with a window to the front and patio doors to the rear.

A flight of stairs leads up to a double bedroom with en suite shower room. Patio doors open onto a suntrap rear garden with patio and lawn. It provides a peaceful haven from the bustle of the busy tourist town.

2 Duchlage Road, Crieff is on sale for offers over £93,500. 

Montrose

This terraced house in Montrose needs some modernisation work but has the potential to be a beautiful family home.

A driveway to the front provides off road parking. Inside there is a living/dining room, a kitchen, two double bedrooms and a family bathroom.

The back garden is laid to lawn with a mixture of timber fencing and hedges providing a boundary. Montrose Basin and the town centre are both within walking distance.

5 Glenesk Avenue, Montrose, is on sale for offers over £99,950

Kirkcaldy

When it comes to bargain houses, this one bedroom semi-detached bungalow in Kirkcaldy offers tremendous value for money.

Nicely done up inside, it has a living room, kitchen, double bedroom and wet room.

A driveway and detached garage provide plenty of parking space. The house sits on a corner plot and has a large garden. There’s a timber shed, summerhouse, patio and a lawn.

21 Hayfield Road, Kirkcaldy is on sale for offers over £80,000. 

Blairgowrie

This pretty cottage is in the popular Perthshire town of Blairgowrie.

The terraced bungalow consists of an entrance vestible, lounge, kitchen, bedroom and bathroom.

There are private gardens to the front and rear, and there are residents’ parking bays outside the house.

The bungalow is on a quiet residential street a few minutes walk from Blairgowrie’s town centre.

Park Drive, Blairgowrie, is on sale for offers over £90,000.

Edzell

This end terraced house in the Angus village of Edzell needs upgrading. However, it has plenty of potential to be a fantastic home or holiday let.

What’s more, it’s on Edzell’s High Street so pubs, cafes and shops are just a few steps away.

Inside there’s a living room, kitchen, bathroom, two bedrooms and a box room. Patio doors open onto a small rear garden.

79 High Street, Edzell is on sale for offers over £95,000.

