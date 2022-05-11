Bargain homes: 5 houses in Tayside and Fife for under £100k

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Think you can’t afford a house? Think again. We’ve found five bargain houses in Tayside and Fife that have their own gardens. And they’re all available for less than £100,000.

Crieff

This stone-built terraced house is in the popular Perthshire town of Crieff. Newly renovated, it has a nice open plan lounge and kitchen with a window to the front and patio doors to the rear.

A flight of stairs leads up to a double bedroom with en suite shower room. Patio doors open onto a suntrap rear garden with patio and lawn. It provides a peaceful haven from the bustle of the busy tourist town.

2 Duchlage Road, Crieff is on sale for offers over £93,500.

Montrose

This terraced house in Montrose needs some modernisation work but has the potential to be a beautiful family home.

A driveway to the front provides off road parking. Inside there is a living/dining room, a kitchen, two double bedrooms and a family bathroom.

The back garden is laid to lawn with a mixture of timber fencing and hedges providing a boundary. Montrose Basin and the town centre are both within walking distance.

5 Glenesk Avenue, Montrose, is on sale for offers over £99,950

Kirkcaldy

When it comes to bargain houses, this one bedroom semi-detached bungalow in Kirkcaldy offers tremendous value for money.

Nicely done up inside, it has a living room, kitchen, double bedroom and wet room.

A driveway and detached garage provide plenty of parking space. The house sits on a corner plot and has a large garden. There’s a timber shed, summerhouse, patio and a lawn.

21 Hayfield Road, Kirkcaldy is on sale for offers over £80,000.

Blairgowrie

This pretty cottage is in the popular Perthshire town of Blairgowrie.

The terraced bungalow consists of an entrance vestible, lounge, kitchen, bedroom and bathroom.

There are private gardens to the front and rear, and there are residents’ parking bays outside the house.

The bungalow is on a quiet residential street a few minutes walk from Blairgowrie’s town centre.

Park Drive, Blairgowrie, is on sale for offers over £90,000.

Edzell

This end terraced house in the Angus village of Edzell needs upgrading. However, it has plenty of potential to be a fantastic home or holiday let.

What’s more, it’s on Edzell’s High Street so pubs, cafes and shops are just a few steps away.

Inside there’s a living room, kitchen, bathroom, two bedrooms and a box room. Patio doors open onto a small rear garden.

79 High Street, Edzell is on sale for offers over £95,000.