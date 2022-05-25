Property: 5 homes on Fife’s Tay Coast

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Tay is Scotland’s longest river.

Its Fife coast, stretching from Newburgh to Tayport, is one of its loveliest parts. We look at five Tay Coast homes.

Tayport

This house at 26A Castle Street is tucked away down a lane off the High Street. Tayport’s shops, cafes and pubs are all just a few steps away yet the house itself is peaceful and secluded.

There are three bedrooms, a kitchen and an open plan living/dining room. The living room and master bedroom both enjoy views to Tayport Harbour and the river beyond.

The shower room off the master bedroom has been converted into a small home office but could easily be reinstated as an en suite.

Glazed doors in the living room open on to steps down to a shared garden.

26A Castle Street is on sale for offers over £190,000.

Wormit

This handsome stone villa on Crosshill Terrace has a birds-eye view across the Tay from its elevated position.

In particular, the living room and master bedroom both have large bay windows that gaze over the river.

The house has three double bedrooms and a single bedroom/study. There is also a dining kitchen, a formal dining room and two bathrooms.

There are leafy, mature gardens front and back, as well as unrestricted on street parking.

28 Crosshill Terrace, Wormit is on sale for offers over £400,000.

Gauldry

A couple of miles from Wormit is the charming village of Gauldry. On a hillside above the Tay, it has tremendous views and is surrounded by pleasant countryside.

This two-bedroom bungalow on Balgove Avenue is situated in a quiet cul-de-sac surrounded by fields and woodland.

A conservatory provides the perfect space to look out over the well-tended garden to the countryside beyond.

Other benefits include a garage and driveway.

37 Balgove Avenue, Gauldry, is on sale for offers over £190,000.

Newburgh

The royal burgh of Newburgh is a small town on the banks of the Tay. With shops, pubs and the award winning Lindores Distillery it has plenty to recommend it.

This historic home on the town’s High Street is deceptively spacious. Inside there are five bedrooms spread across three levels, including a fantastic attic room.

The living room has timber beams and a wood burning stove.

To the rear a large garden provides plenty of space for children and dogs to play.

26 High Street, Newburgh is on sale for offers over £220,000.

East Lindores

In the countryside just outside Newburgh is this fantastic agricultural conversion. 3 Blinkbonny Steadings is a five bedroom home on a large corner plot.

Beautifully finished throughout, highlights include floor to ceiling windows, a balcony off the master bedroom and a stylish kitchen with central island.

Outside there’s a generous garden and private parking.

3 Blinkbonny Steading is on sale for offers over £425,000.