Property: 5 homes on Fife’s Tay Coast

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Property

Property: 5 homes on Fife’s Tay Coast

By Jack McKeown
May 25 2022, 2.53pm
Post Thumbnail

The Tay is Scotland’s longest river.

Its Fife coast, stretching from Newburgh to Tayport, is one of its loveliest parts. We look at five Tay Coast homes.

Tayport

This house at 26A Castle Street is tucked away down a lane off the High Street. Tayport’s shops, cafes and pubs are all just a few steps away yet the house itself is peaceful and secluded.

There are three bedrooms, a kitchen and an open plan living/dining room. The living room and master bedroom both enjoy views to Tayport Harbour and the river beyond.

The shower room off the master bedroom has been converted into a small home office but could easily be reinstated as an en suite.

Glazed doors in the living room open on to steps down to a shared garden.

26A Castle Street is on sale for offers over £190,000. 

Wormit

This handsome stone villa on Crosshill Terrace has a birds-eye view across the Tay from its elevated position.

In particular, the living room and master bedroom both have large bay windows that gaze over the river.

The house has three double bedrooms and a single bedroom/study. There is also a dining kitchen, a formal dining room and two bathrooms.

There are leafy, mature gardens front and back, as well as unrestricted on street parking.

28 Crosshill Terrace, Wormit is on sale for offers over £400,000. 

Gauldry

A couple of miles from Wormit is the charming village of Gauldry. On a hillside above the Tay, it has tremendous views and is surrounded by pleasant countryside.

This two-bedroom bungalow on Balgove Avenue is situated in a quiet cul-de-sac surrounded by fields and woodland.

A conservatory provides the perfect space to look out over the well-tended garden to the countryside beyond.

Other benefits include a garage and driveway.

37 Balgove Avenue, Gauldry, is on sale for offers over £190,000. 

Newburgh

The royal burgh of Newburgh is a small town on the banks of the Tay. With shops, pubs and the award winning Lindores Distillery it has plenty to recommend it.

This historic home on the town’s High Street is deceptively spacious. Inside there are five bedrooms spread across three levels, including a fantastic attic room.

The living room has timber beams and a wood burning stove.

To the rear a large garden provides plenty of space for children and dogs to play.

26 High Street, Newburgh is on sale for offers over £220,000. 

East Lindores

In the countryside just outside Newburgh is this fantastic agricultural conversion. 3 Blinkbonny Steadings is a five bedroom home on a large corner plot.

Beautifully finished throughout, highlights include floor to ceiling windows, a balcony off the master bedroom and a stylish kitchen with central island.

Outside there’s a generous garden and private parking.

3 Blinkbonny Steading is on sale for offers over £425,000. 

 

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]