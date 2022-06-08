Fancy flats: Inside some of Tayside and Fife’s finest apartments

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Houses are all well and good, but they come with the added expense and hassle of a garden that needs looking after. We take a look at five amazing apartments that might change your mind about flat living.

Ballumbie House

Enjoying a prime ground floor position within stunning Ballumbie House, this three-bedroom flat has stunning period features.

Within easy reach of Broughty Ferry and Dundee City Centre, yet on the edge of the Angus countryside, it enjoys an excellent location

Traditional features are combined with high end modern finishings for an apartment that looks straight out of a lifestyle magazine.

The main living space is open plan with a luxury kitchen, living area and dining zone. There are three double bedrooms, including an en suite master with walk-in wardrobe.

Owners have access to the beautiful residents’ garden and its open parkland beyond.

12 Ballumbie House is on sale with Verdala for offers over £259,000.

Lundin Links

Looking for an apartment with sea views? Look no further. This flat in Fife’s Lundin Links looks over the town’s famous golf course to the beach and sea beyond.

The first floor apartment on Links Road has a large lounge with bay window and a breakfasting kitchen. There are three double bedrooms and a family bathroom.

The flat comes with its own garage. A south-facing shared garden is a fantastic suntrap. A gate leads directly on to the golf course from where it’s a short stroll to the beach.

3 Manderlea, Lundin Links is on sale for offers over £330,000.

Dundee

This first floor flat on Riverside Drive gazes over the Tay to Fife. Two bedrooms, an open plan living room/kitchen and an en suite master bedroom are among its many highlights.

There’s also private parking and a fantastic balcony off the living room.

316 Riverside Drive, Dundee, is on sale for a fixed price of £238,000.

Aberfeldy

In the heart of Highland Perthshire and with its own bustling community, Aberfeldy is a gem of a place.

This first floor flat is right in the centre of the town. Shops, pubs, restaurants and Aberfeldy’s fantastic Birks Cinema are all within a few yards of its front door.

There’s an en suite master bedroom, a second double bedroom, living room, kitchen and bathroom. The flat has allocated parking in a courtyard to the rear.

Flat 2, Crown Building, Bank Street, Aberfeldy is on sale for offers over £180,000.

Blairgowrie

This former school in Blairgowrie has been turned into fabulous luxury apartments.

Perhaps the finest of them all is this amazing three bedroom penthouse. It features double height ceilings, an enormous open plan main living area, and three bedrooms.

A high end German kitchen, walk-in showers, oak flooring and a freestanding bathtub are among the many notable features.

The apartment is on the edge of Blairgowrie town centre. The Angus Glens, Perthshire mountains and Glenshee ski centre are all close by.

Penthouse 1909, the Old School House, Blairgowrie is on sale for a fixed price of £520,000.