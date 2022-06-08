Fancy flats: Inside some of Tayside and Fife’s finest apartments

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Property

Fancy flats: Inside some of Tayside and Fife’s finest apartments

By Jack McKeown
June 8 2022, 12.07pm Updated: June 8 2022, 1.34pm
Post Thumbnail

Houses are all well and good, but they come with the added expense and hassle of a garden that needs looking after. We take a look at five amazing apartments that might change your mind about flat living.

Ballumbie House

Enjoying a prime ground floor position within stunning Ballumbie House, this three-bedroom flat has stunning period features.

Within easy reach of Broughty Ferry and Dundee City Centre, yet on the edge of the Angus countryside, it enjoys an excellent location

Traditional features are combined with high end modern finishings for an apartment that looks straight out of a lifestyle magazine.

The main living space is open plan with a luxury kitchen, living area and dining zone. There are three double bedrooms, including an en suite master with walk-in wardrobe.

Owners have access to the beautiful residents’ garden and its open parkland beyond.

12 Ballumbie House is on sale with Verdala for offers over £259,000. 

Lundin Links

Looking for an apartment with sea views? Look no further. This flat in Fife’s Lundin Links looks over the town’s famous golf course to the beach and sea beyond.

The first floor apartment on Links Road has a large lounge with bay window and a breakfasting kitchen. There are three double bedrooms and a family bathroom.

The flat comes with its own garage. A south-facing shared garden is a fantastic suntrap. A gate leads directly on to the golf course from where it’s a short stroll to the beach.

3 Manderlea, Lundin Links is on sale for offers over £330,000. 

Dundee

This first floor flat on Riverside Drive gazes over the Tay to Fife. Two bedrooms, an open plan living room/kitchen and an en suite master bedroom are among its many highlights.

There’s also private parking and a fantastic balcony off the living room.

316 Riverside Drive, Dundee, is on sale for a fixed price of £238,000. 

Aberfeldy

In the heart of Highland Perthshire and with its own bustling community, Aberfeldy is a gem of a place.

This first floor flat is right in the centre of the town. Shops, pubs, restaurants and Aberfeldy’s fantastic Birks Cinema are all within a few yards of its front door.

There’s an en suite master bedroom, a second double bedroom, living room, kitchen and bathroom. The flat has allocated parking in a courtyard to the rear.

Flat 2, Crown Building, Bank Street, Aberfeldy is on sale for offers over £180,000. 

Blairgowrie

This former school in Blairgowrie has been turned into fabulous luxury apartments.

Perhaps the finest of them all is this amazing three bedroom penthouse. It features double height ceilings, an enormous open plan main living area, and three bedrooms.

A high end German kitchen, walk-in showers, oak flooring and a freestanding bathtub are among the many notable features.

The apartment is on the edge of Blairgowrie town centre. The Angus Glens, Perthshire mountains and Glenshee ski centre are all close by.

Penthouse 1909, the Old School House, Blairgowrie is on sale for a fixed price of £520,000. 

Traditional crofthouse in Stornoway crowned Scotland’s Home of the Year

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]