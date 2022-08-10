5 of the best: Homes that make you feel like you’re on holiday all year round

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It’s been a long, hot Scottish summer. International travel is a nightmare. We picked some perfect homes in special locations that will make you feel like you’re on holiday all year round.

Loch Tay

Nestled in woodland above Loch Tay, Waterfall House has a very special feature. You guessed it – there’s a waterfall in the garden.

Bathing your feet in the fast-flowing stream on a hot summer’s day must be a real treat.

The two-bedroom house was built in 1997. Designed to take advantage of its views, the living accommodation is on the first floor. From that elevated position you enjoy a fantastic outlook over Loch Tay.

With a vaulted ceiling and wood burning stove the living room is a particularly impressive space.

Waterfall Cottage is on sale for offers over £350,000.

Brownhills

A short distance from the edge of St Andrews, the hamlet of Brownhills enjoys a great coastal location. 1 Brownhill Gardens is an attractive two-storey end terraced house.

The Fife Coastal Path, East Sands and St Andrews Harbour are all within easy walking distance.

To enhance the holiday feeling even further, the house even has a hot tub in the garden.

1 Brownhill Gardens is on sale for offers over £350,000.

Kilconquhar

Elsewhere in Fife, Kilconquhar is a wonderful little village set on the shores of a loch.

Bywater Cottage is a beautiful C listed home with a garden that runs down to the water’s edge.

Inside are three bedrooms, three reception rooms and two bathrooms. Traditional features such as exposed stone walls have been retained. The award winning village pub is just a few steps away.

Bywater Cottage is on sale for o/o £590,000.

Monikie

This spacious detached villa is on the outskirts of Monikie Country Park in Angus. Set around a reservoir, the park has woodland and waterside walks, an adventure playground for children, and a family friendly cafe.

The three-bedroom family home has an upstairs living room with wood burning stove and a balcony that looks out over the water. There are three good sized bedrooms, two of which have en suite bathrooms.

A log cabin in the garden has a wood burning stove as well as power and light and would make the ideal home office.

The house is on sale for o/o £375,000.

Broughty Ferry

Located on King Street, this one-bedroom flat is in the heart of Broughty Ferry. Restaurants, pubs, cafes, shops and an award winning ice cream shop are all just steps away.

Broughty Castle and beach are just around the corner too. There are coastal walks all the way into Dundee in one direction and to Arbroath in the other.

Spread over two levels, the flat has a lounge, shower room, dining kitchen, bedroom, study and walk-in wardrobe.

It’s on sale for offers over £139,000.