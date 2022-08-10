5 of the best: Homes that make you feel like you’re on holiday all year round

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
5 of the best: Homes that make you feel like you’re on holiday all year round

By Jack McKeown
August 10 2022, 9.32am
It’s been a long, hot Scottish summer. International travel is a nightmare. We picked some perfect homes in special locations that will make you feel like you’re on holiday all year round.

Loch Tay

Nestled in woodland above Loch Tay, Waterfall House has a very special feature. You guessed it – there’s a waterfall in the garden.

Bathing your feet in the fast-flowing stream on a hot summer’s day must be a real treat.

The two-bedroom house was built in 1997. Designed to take advantage of its views, the living accommodation is on the first floor. From that elevated position you enjoy a fantastic outlook over Loch Tay.

With a vaulted ceiling and wood burning stove the living room is a particularly impressive space.

Waterfall Cottage is on sale for offers over £350,000. 

Brownhills

A short distance from the edge of St Andrews, the hamlet of Brownhills enjoys a great coastal location. 1 Brownhill Gardens is an attractive two-storey end terraced house.

The Fife Coastal Path, East Sands and St Andrews Harbour are all within easy walking distance.

To enhance the holiday feeling even further, the house even has a hot tub in the garden.

1 Brownhill Gardens is on sale for offers over £350,000. 

Kilconquhar

Elsewhere in Fife, Kilconquhar is a wonderful little village set on the shores of a loch.

Bywater Cottage is a beautiful C listed home with a garden that runs down to the water’s edge.

Inside are three bedrooms, three reception rooms and two bathrooms. Traditional features such as exposed stone walls have been retained. The award winning village pub is just a few steps away.

Bywater Cottage is on sale for o/o £590,000. 

Monikie

This spacious detached villa is on the outskirts of Monikie Country Park in Angus. Set around a reservoir, the park has woodland and waterside walks, an adventure playground for children, and a family friendly cafe.

The three-bedroom family home has an upstairs living room with wood burning stove and a balcony that looks out over the water. There are three good sized bedrooms, two of which have en suite bathrooms.

A log cabin in the garden has a wood burning stove as well as power and light and would make the ideal home office.

The house is on sale for o/o £375,000. 

Broughty Ferry

Located on King Street, this one-bedroom flat is in the heart of Broughty Ferry. Restaurants, pubs, cafes, shops and an award winning ice cream shop are all just steps away.

Broughty Castle and beach are just around the corner too. There are coastal walks all the way into Dundee in one direction and to Arbroath in the other.

Spread over two levels, the flat has a lounge, shower room, dining kitchen, bedroom, study and walk-in wardrobe.

It’s on sale for offers over £139,000. 

