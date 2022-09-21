The 5 most unique and unusual Airbnbs in Tayside and Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
The 5 most unique and unusual Airbnbs in Tayside and Fife

By Jack McKeown
September 21 2022, 10.54am Updated: September 22 2022, 8.11am
The Warren
The Warren is a wonderful hobbit house on Loch Tay.

From a hobbit hole to a treehouse, we look at some of the most fascinating and quirky Airbnb properties in Tayside and Fife.

Hobbit house

The Warren
The Warren will bring out your inner Tolkien.

Step into the Shire with this wonderful home on Loch Tay. The Warren is an amazing underground house built into the hillside on the northern edge of the loch.

Access to the house is over a little wooden bridge across a bubbling stream. Fans of Tolkien will be delighted by the grass roof, circular porthole windows and magnificent curved doors. You can almost imagine Bilbo Baggins coming out to greet you with a hearty mug of ale.

The bedroom at the Warren.
The bedroom at the Warren.

Inside there are two en suite bedrooms, a living room and kitchen. The garden has a river pool and a hot tub. The Warren forms part of a 40 acre estate and there are countless Highland Perthshire walks on the doorstep.

Montrose watertower

The Watertower, which has 360 degree views.
The Watertower has 360 degree views.

This fantastic hexagonal Victorian watertower near Montrose has been converted into a luxurious two-storey apartment.

Occupying the top two levels of the tower, it has 360 degree panoramic views of the ocean and Montrose Basin. There’s also roof access to maximise the viewing potential.

The hexagonal kitchen at the Watertower
The hexagonal kitchen at the Watertower.

An external elevator whisks you up to the apartment – although there are stairs for those who are feeling energetic.

A complimentary whisky bar is the icing on the cake.

Perthshire folly

This fairytale folly is a fantastic holiday home.

Staying here will not feel like folly. Fully renovated in 2017, this stunning gatehouse sits in the middle of a 4,000 acre estate just four miles from Crieff.

Living room at the Folly.
Living room at the folly.

It has an octagonal living room, two staircases – one an original stone spiral – and two bedrooms. An extensive garden has two streams flowing along its boundaries.

You can live like a king at the Folly.

Fife treehouse

A treehouse Airbnb in Fife
This Fife Treehouse will take you back to your childhood.

Relive your childhood in this terrific treehouse. Set in the grounds of Fernie Castle, the treehouse is tucked away in woodland and enjoys excellent views over the Fife countryside.

The bathroom is on the upper level and has its own balcony.

The treehouse has two floors, with a bedroom on the first floor and a bathroom on the uppermost level. It also has three balconies to enjoy the great outdoors from.

The views are excellent from this treehouse Airbnb.

With six living trees growing within and around the treehouse you’ll really feel like you’re getting back to nature.

The Tabernacle

The Tabernacle is a former chapel.
The Tabernacle is a former chapel.

This lovely former chapel in Highland Perthshire is a perfect retreat for any time of year.

Until 2004 the Tabernacle sat in Aberfeldy, where it was known as the Mary of Mercy Church.

The Tabernacle in its new location makes a fantastic Airbnb.

Originally B-listed it was declassified and scheduled for demolition. To save the iconic structure it was dismantled and reassembled four years later in its current location near the hamlet of Dull.

Enormous arched windows offer far reaching views and a wood burning stove makes it a cosy space on even the coldest days.

The master bedroom is on the mezzanine level.

The master bedroom occupies a mezzanine level and there are bunkbeds in the old vestry.

A roll top bath has room for two and there’s a hot tub that enjoys some of the best views in Scotland.

