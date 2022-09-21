The 5 most unique and unusual Airbnbs in Tayside and Fife

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

From a hobbit hole to a treehouse, we look at some of the most fascinating and quirky Airbnb properties in Tayside and Fife.

Hobbit house

Step into the Shire with this wonderful home on Loch Tay. The Warren is an amazing underground house built into the hillside on the northern edge of the loch.

Access to the house is over a little wooden bridge across a bubbling stream. Fans of Tolkien will be delighted by the grass roof, circular porthole windows and magnificent curved doors. You can almost imagine Bilbo Baggins coming out to greet you with a hearty mug of ale.

Inside there are two en suite bedrooms, a living room and kitchen. The garden has a river pool and a hot tub. The Warren forms part of a 40 acre estate and there are countless Highland Perthshire walks on the doorstep.

Montrose watertower

This fantastic hexagonal Victorian watertower near Montrose has been converted into a luxurious two-storey apartment.

Occupying the top two levels of the tower, it has 360 degree panoramic views of the ocean and Montrose Basin. There’s also roof access to maximise the viewing potential.

An external elevator whisks you up to the apartment – although there are stairs for those who are feeling energetic.

A complimentary whisky bar is the icing on the cake.

Perthshire folly

Staying here will not feel like folly. Fully renovated in 2017, this stunning gatehouse sits in the middle of a 4,000 acre estate just four miles from Crieff.

It has an octagonal living room, two staircases – one an original stone spiral – and two bedrooms. An extensive garden has two streams flowing along its boundaries.

You can live like a king at the Folly.

Fife treehouse

Relive your childhood in this terrific treehouse. Set in the grounds of Fernie Castle, the treehouse is tucked away in woodland and enjoys excellent views over the Fife countryside.

The treehouse has two floors, with a bedroom on the first floor and a bathroom on the uppermost level. It also has three balconies to enjoy the great outdoors from.

With six living trees growing within and around the treehouse you’ll really feel like you’re getting back to nature.

The Tabernacle

This lovely former chapel in Highland Perthshire is a perfect retreat for any time of year.

Until 2004 the Tabernacle sat in Aberfeldy, where it was known as the Mary of Mercy Church.

Originally B-listed it was declassified and scheduled for demolition. To save the iconic structure it was dismantled and reassembled four years later in its current location near the hamlet of Dull.

Enormous arched windows offer far reaching views and a wood burning stove makes it a cosy space on even the coldest days.

The master bedroom occupies a mezzanine level and there are bunkbeds in the old vestry.

A roll top bath has room for two and there’s a hot tub that enjoys some of the best views in Scotland.