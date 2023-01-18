5 Dundee, Perth, Fife and Angus properties that have had their price tags slashed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Property

5 Dundee, Perth, Fife and Angus properties that have had their price tags slashed

By Jack McKeown
January 18 2023, 1.50pm
This house in Kirkmichael has seen its asking price slashed. Image: Zoopla
This house in Kirkmichael has seen its asking price slashed. Image: Zoopla

A house is the most expensive thing most of us ever buy.

With mortgage rates and energy prices increasing it’s important to save money wherever we can.

The previously superheated housing market is finally slowing down. This means some people have reduced their property prices in search of a sale.

That can only be good news for home buyers. We’ve chosen five properties in Tayside and Fife that have all had £1,000s slashed from their original asking price.

Caputh

This house in Caputh has had its price reduced. Image: Zoopla

This handsome end terraced stone house is in the village of Caputh. The Highland Perthshire hotspot of Dunkeld is just five miles away and Perth’s facilities are almost as close.

The River Tay and the A9 are both close by as well.

On the ground floor there’s an open plan layout with a living room and kitchen.

The ground floor has an open plan layout and a wood burner. Image: Zoopla.

Upstairs there are two double bedrooms and a bathroom. There’s no central heating system but a large wood burning stove should belt out enough heat to keep the house warm.

There is parking to the side and a terraced rear garden.

Originally on sale for o/o £147,500, more than £7,500 has been slashed from the asking price.

It’s now on sale for o/o £139,995. 

Kirkmichael

This country home on the outskirts of Kirkmichael is something of a bargain. Image: Zoopla.

Sticking with Highland Perthshire, this detached house is perfect for those who love rural living.

Situated on the outskirts of Kirkmichael, it’s a very short walk to the peaceful Perthshire village where there’s a shop and a couple of pubs.

Laggan Fasgach dates back to the 1920s and has been refurbished by its current owner over the past 10 years.

Accessed via its own entrance gate the house has a detached double garage with useful studio/office space above.

Laggan Fasgach has been renovated to a high standard. Image: Knight Frank.

On the ground floor there is a sitting room, large dining kitchen with island, utility room double bedroom and shower room.

Upstairs there’s an en suite master bedroom, two more double bedrooms and a family bathroom.

The house sits in almost half an acre of gardens and the Cateran Trail passes nearby.

Originally marketed at o/o £300,000 the house has had a massive £40,000 whacked off its asking price.

Knight Frank is now marketing it for o/o £260,000. 

Dundee

This handsome villa is in Dundee’s West End. Image: Zoopla.

Properties in Dundee’s West End are sought after. People normally pay above asking price for them so getting one at a discount is a very rare occurrence.

This split villa on Westfield Place has five bedrooms over two levels.

On the lower level there are two double bedrooms, one with an en suite bathroom, a family bathroom, living room and kitchen.

Upstairs are three more double bedrooms.

The living room has a bay window and original cornicing. Image: Remax.

To one side of the home is a large private garden while to the other side is a driveway with space for two cars.

Originally marketed for o/o £320,000 the property has recently had its price reduced.

It’s now on sale with Remax for offers around £299,950. 

Brechin

This two bedroom bungalow needs some TLC but is attractively priced. Image: Your Move.

This two bedroom 1970s bungalow is in a quiet cul-de-sac on the edge of Brechin.

It has a driveway that leads to a detached garage. Internally, there’s a spacious lounge, shower room with walk-in shower, kitchen and two double bedrooms.

A large back garden has a summerhouse and plenty of space for sitting outside.

This house in Brechin needs a bit of modernisation. Image: Your Move.

The house is now in need of modernisation but offers a fantastic blank canvas that’s ideal for first time buyers or downsizers.

Best of all is the price. Originally listed at £155,000 it has a very healthy discount over its home report valuation.

Your Move are now asking just £129,500 for it.

Townhill

This traditional property in the Fife village of Townhill is a bit of a bargain. Image: Zoopla.

On the outskirts of Dunfermline, Townhill has easy access to amenities. Yet it has its own village feel and a beautiful country park and loch.

This three bedroom end terraced villa is on a quiet street very close to the country park.

It won’t be suitable to everyone as it’s being sold through an auction site with a sitting tenant.

With its asking price trimmed from £135,000 to just £100,000 it will make a bargain for the right buyer though.

It’s being sold through Prime Property Auctions.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Property

Neighbours Joan Forbes and Chris Main oppose the St Andrews clifftop homes
Relief as St Andrews luxury clifftop homes are ruled 'excessive' following appeal
An old stone house sits on the former Lour Road market garden site. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
Nearly 50 affordable homes planned for old market garden beside Forfar cemetery
The property at 46 Rumdewan, Kingskettle. Image: Auction House Scotland
Auction for Fife three-bedroom fixer-upper starts at £110k
Rescobie Pavilion won the DIA Supreme Award. Image: dapple photography
Inside Rescobie Pavilion: Dundee Institute of Architects' Supreme Award winner
This four bedroom flat is in the Perthshire village of Dunning. Image: PSPC.
5 of the most affordable four-bedroom homes in Dundee, Fife, Angus and Perthshire
The application site looking back towards Forfar.
Housebuilder submits tweaked 216-home plan for Forfar farmland
An aerial design image of the planned Inverkeilor homes. Image: Voigt Architects/Angus Council .
Angus planners approve nine-house project for former Inverkeilor farm steading site
Mount Stewart Road is a spectacular new home by architect Jon Frullani. Image: Craig Doogan
Amazing architect-designed Wormit home has stunning views of the Tay
Craigtoun Hospital flats plan would transform the building
Flats plan could secure new beginning for former Craigtoun Hospital in St Andrews
Local estate agents Chris Todd, Jim Parker, Yvonne O'Connor, Lindsay Darroch and Gary Robertson.
Will property prices rise or fall in 2023? We asked Tayside and Fife experts

Most Read

1
Brown bricked Arbroath police station. Image: Google.
Arbroath man leaves prison, bricks police station, returns to prison
2
Sam McMahon and Matthew Gaughan inside Discovery Beers on Nethergate. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Discovery Beers: First look inside Dundee’s first dedicated craft beer shop
3
Inside the Wheatsheaf Inn in Kirkcaldy. Image: Admiral Taverns.
Fife pub described as a ‘wee gem’ up for sale after sudden closure
4
Rubbish left dumped in a communal garden area on Dens Road, Dundee. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson
Calls to clear up rubbish left dumped in Dundee garden
5
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Incident at Premier shop in Broughty Ferry. Picture shows; Incident at Premier shop in Broughty Ferry. . Broughty Ferry. Supplied by Premier store Broughty Ferry Date; 18/01/2023
Vodka and cigarettes stolen in ram-raid ‘like a Hollywood scene’ at Broughty Ferry shop
6
Bobby Morrison and his brother Dale set up Kartel in 2014. Image: Kartel.
Dundee man on why time is right to expand his watch business to Dubai
7
Illustrations taken from the from the Levelling Up Fund - Transport Bid by Dundee City Council. Image: Supplied
‘Radical’ Dundee transport plan and Glenrothes Riverside Park regeneration win major cash boost
8
The site where the missing public art used to sit in Glenrothes
Public artist accuses Fife Council of ‘cavalier attitude’ as prized Glenrothes works go missing
9
Cameron Allan ended up in court for his indecent proposal.
Hotel worker ‘horrified’ by Fife creep’s porn proposal
10
Mark Kilgallon has been reported missing. Image: Police Scotland.
Missing Fife man last seen boarding bus in Kirkcaldy

More from The Courier

To go with story by Laura Devlin. Man seriously assaulted in Bell Street, Dundee Picture shows; Bell Street . Bell Street . Supplied by Google Maps Date; 19/01/2023
Man, 18, seriously assaulted in Dundee city centre
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon. Image:PA
Nicola Sturgeon reacts to Waid Academy question and says she will watch Fife classroom…
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Dundee Record Fair has closed after more than 40 years. Picture shows; George Roberston, organiser of Dundee Record Fair. Edinburgh. Supplied by George Robertson Date; 19/01/2023
Dundee Record Fair ends after more than 40 years as organiser retires
The former Toys R Us store in Dundee. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
£4 million 10-pin bowling centre in Dundee could create up to 50 jobs
Kwame Thomas warming up for Sutton United. Image: Shutterstock
Dundee sign loan striker Kwame Thomas from English League Two side
The A90 near Inchture.
Disruption on A90 as work near Inchture causes road closures
Stuart Erskine has been traced safe and well after he went missing on Wednesday evening and concern grew for his welfare. Image: Joe Giddens/PA Wire.
Missing Kirkcaldy man found safe and well after growing concern
The High Court in Edinburgh
Fife knifeman who slashed foot-long wound in victim is jailed
The Westfield Loan greenfield site with town textile firm Don and Low opposite. Pic: Google.
Muir Homes bring back revised bid for 159 houses at Westfield in Forfar
Stirling Uni will aim to stun United. Image: George Vekic
Meet the University of Stirling: THE inside track on the student shock troops aiming…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented