5 Dundee, Perth, Fife and Angus properties that have had their price tags slashed

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A house is the most expensive thing most of us ever buy.

With mortgage rates and energy prices increasing it’s important to save money wherever we can.

The previously superheated housing market is finally slowing down. This means some people have reduced their property prices in search of a sale.

That can only be good news for home buyers. We’ve chosen five properties in Tayside and Fife that have all had £1,000s slashed from their original asking price.

Caputh

This handsome end terraced stone house is in the village of Caputh. The Highland Perthshire hotspot of Dunkeld is just five miles away and Perth’s facilities are almost as close.

The River Tay and the A9 are both close by as well.

On the ground floor there’s an open plan layout with a living room and kitchen.

Upstairs there are two double bedrooms and a bathroom. There’s no central heating system but a large wood burning stove should belt out enough heat to keep the house warm.

There is parking to the side and a terraced rear garden.

Originally on sale for o/o £147,500, more than £7,500 has been slashed from the asking price.

It’s now on sale for o/o £139,995.

Kirkmichael

Sticking with Highland Perthshire, this detached house is perfect for those who love rural living.

Situated on the outskirts of Kirkmichael, it’s a very short walk to the peaceful Perthshire village where there’s a shop and a couple of pubs.

Laggan Fasgach dates back to the 1920s and has been refurbished by its current owner over the past 10 years.

Accessed via its own entrance gate the house has a detached double garage with useful studio/office space above.

On the ground floor there is a sitting room, large dining kitchen with island, utility room double bedroom and shower room.

Upstairs there’s an en suite master bedroom, two more double bedrooms and a family bathroom.

The house sits in almost half an acre of gardens and the Cateran Trail passes nearby.

Originally marketed at o/o £300,000 the house has had a massive £40,000 whacked off its asking price.

Knight Frank is now marketing it for o/o £260,000.

Dundee

Properties in Dundee’s West End are sought after. People normally pay above asking price for them so getting one at a discount is a very rare occurrence.

This split villa on Westfield Place has five bedrooms over two levels.

On the lower level there are two double bedrooms, one with an en suite bathroom, a family bathroom, living room and kitchen.

Upstairs are three more double bedrooms.

To one side of the home is a large private garden while to the other side is a driveway with space for two cars.

Originally marketed for o/o £320,000 the property has recently had its price reduced.

It’s now on sale with Remax for offers around £299,950.

Brechin

This two bedroom 1970s bungalow is in a quiet cul-de-sac on the edge of Brechin.

It has a driveway that leads to a detached garage. Internally, there’s a spacious lounge, shower room with walk-in shower, kitchen and two double bedrooms.

A large back garden has a summerhouse and plenty of space for sitting outside.

The house is now in need of modernisation but offers a fantastic blank canvas that’s ideal for first time buyers or downsizers.

Best of all is the price. Originally listed at £155,000 it has a very healthy discount over its home report valuation.

Your Move are now asking just £129,500 for it.

Townhill

On the outskirts of Dunfermline, Townhill has easy access to amenities. Yet it has its own village feel and a beautiful country park and loch.

This three bedroom end terraced villa is on a quiet street very close to the country park.

It won’t be suitable to everyone as it’s being sold through an auction site with a sitting tenant.

With its asking price trimmed from £135,000 to just £100,000 it will make a bargain for the right buyer though.

It’s being sold through Prime Property Auctions.