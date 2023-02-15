5 of the best Dundee, Fife, Perthshire and Angus properties for £70k or less

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Property

5 of the best Dundee, Fife, Perthshire and Angus properties for £70k or less

By Jack McKeown
February 15 2023, 1.26pm Updated: February 15 2023, 2.27pm
This amazing Angus church is one of the properties you can buy for £70k. Image: TSPC.
This amazing Angus church is one of the properties you can buy for £70k. Image: TSPC.

Owning your own home doesn’t have to cost the earth – in this part of Scotland, at least.

We’ve tracked down five great properties in Tayside and Fife that cost £70,000 or less.

Dundee

This top floor flat is near Dundee City Centre. Image: TSPC.

This one bedroom flat on Forebank Road is just a stone’s throw from Dundee City Centre.

The top floor flat forms part of a solid stone built tenement that’s around 120 years old. It comes with a living/dining room, kitchen, double bedroom and bathroom.

There’s free on street parking to the front and a communal drying green to the rear.

It’s on sale for o/o £70,000.

Brechin

This Brechin church is on sale for £70k, but you’ll need a lot more money to convert it. Image: TSPC.

As far as bang for your buck goes, it doesn’t get much more impressive than this.

For just £70,000 you can have this enormous, beautiful A listed church in Brechin.

With an internal floor space of more than 525sqm it’s around 10 times the size of any of the other properties on our list.

However, buying it is one thing; doing something with it is quite another. Churches are notorious money pits and it will cost many multiples of the purchase price to carry out renovation and conversion work.

What a magnificent building though.

It’s on sale for o/o £70,000.

Methil

This cottage in Methil is on sale for around £70k. Image: Zoopla.

This traditional cottage in the Fife coastal town of Methil is within our budget.

There’s sash-and-case double glazing and the property has gas central heating. It also comes with its own rear garden.

The cottage requires renovating but at the price it’s being offered for there should be room left in the budget to do it up.

A similar cottage just a few miles down the coast in the East Neuk would go for squillions. Methil is becoming a hub for renewable energy and the Levenmouth rail link also looks set to help ensure the town is on its uppers.

The cottage, on Cowley Street, is being sold for o/o £69,950.

Arbroath

This flat is in a modern block in Arbroath. Image: TSPC.

This top floor flat forms part of a modern block in the centre of Arbroath. Supermarkets, the High Street, Arbroath Abbey and the beach are all within easy walking distance.

The bright and airy flat has two double bedrooms, a living room, kitchen and bathroom. There’s residents’ parking and a mutual drying area.

It’s on sale for o/o £70,000.

Crieff

This flat is in the heart of Crieff. Image: PSPC.

On the preferred first floor level, this one bedroom flat on King Street is in the heart of Crieff.

The Highland Perthshire town is a magnet for tourists thanks to its Hydro hotel, boutique shops and beautiful setting.

This double glazed flat has a living room, double bedroom, kitchen and bathroom. It’s also offered with a handy £5,000 discount on its home report value.

Irving Geddes are selling it for a fixed price of £59,500.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Property

Lumphinnans Farm in Cowdenbeath. Image: Baird Lumsden
Cowdenbeath farm sells for over £1.3m amid 'remarkable' rural sales
Russell Mill House has been lovingly restored. Image: Rettie.
Beautiful Fife house with annexe rescued from ruin by its young owners
This fixer-upper in Monifieth was the most viewed property on TSPC.
TSPC reveals top 10 most viewed Tayside properties in January
Downie Villa is a spacious home in the heart of Broughty Ferry. Image: RSB/Lindsays.
Handsome £650k home in the heart of Broughty Ferry
7
The sunken hot tub at the home in Blair Place, Kirkcaldy.
Fife home with indoor sunken hot tub and steam room on sale for £415,000
A for sale sign outside a home with a line graph showing house prices in Scotland
House price tracker: What are the average house prices in your area?
How the new Victoria Street homes will look
Angus planners pitch in with approval for 14 new homes near Carnoustie Championship course
This coastal property is in Broughty Ferry. Image: Verdala.
5 of the best Dundee, Fife and Angus coastal properties
Lorraine Kelly's former home in Broughty Ferry is on sale. Image: Savills.
Lorraine Kelly's former home in Broughty Ferry on sale for £1 million
Raymond Henderson and Andy Turnbull from Bidwells examine forestry assets.
Perth property firm Bidwells celebrates record sales and makes 30 promotions

Most Read

1
Steven McCafferty outside Scottish Barbers on Strathmartine Road. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Dundee barber could be forced to cut his losses as scaffolding leaves business ‘hidden’
2
Jalloh was remanded when he appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Cocaine dealer told to leave Scotland but returned to set up in Dundee flat
3
Nicola Sturgeon
Nicola Sturgeon to resign as Scotland’s first minister
4
Jane McCarry - or Isa from Still Game
Actress behind Still Game’s Isa on what fans can expect during Tayside and Fife…
5
Lumphinnans Farm in Cowdenbeath. Image: Baird Lumsden
Cowdenbeath farm sells for over £1.3m amid ‘remarkable’ rural sales
6
Former Dundee minister and Perth and Kinross councillor Alan Livingstone.
Alan Livingstone obituary: Dundee minister and former Perth councillor
7
Behich, left, and McGrath. Image: SNS
Dundee United handed double selection boost ahead of crunch St Johnstone showdown
8
Christopher Traynor.
Dundee thug left boot mark on face of woman he was banned from seeing
9
Winds Dundee Tay Bridge
Yellow warning issued as 50mph winds expected to batter Tayside and Fife
10
Glenwood shopping precinct where the slabs went missing. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
‘Missing’ Glenrothes public artworks found… in council storage facility

More from The Courier

Missing Fife man Ernest Nicolson
New CCTV images released of missing Fife man as concern grows
Matthew Watt.
Ferry sextortion accused claims pic requests were for 'photography project'
Nicola Sturgeon and Kezia Dugdale.
KEZIA DUGDALE: Why I am proud to live in Nicola Sturgeon's Scotland
Finn Russell (left) and head coach Gregor Townsend in conversation during last year's Six Nations.
THE BREAKDOWN, STEVE SCOTT: Gregor Townsend and Finn Russell - it's still complicated...
The proposals are part of plans to build 700 houses in Scone
Latest phase of 700 houses in Scone North development revealed
Alex Salmond said Nicola Sturgeon left office without a clear independence strategy. Image: PA.
Alex Salmond says he 'feels for' Nicola Sturgeon on resignation day
Tracking the spread of Covid-19
Coronavirus in Scotland - track the spread with these charts
Retired Fife Constabulary Superintendent Peter Meikle has died.
Peter Meikle: Retired senior Fife police officer dies aged 93
Key Covid-19 demographics
Coronavirus in Scotland - here are the key demographics
Joseph's sisters Gillian Sinclair and Kerry Sneddon, his father James Sneddon, lawyer Aamer Anwar, mother Jane Sneddon, sister Laura Sneddon and uncle James Scougall highlighting the family's case. Image G Jennings/ DC Thomson.
Family demands answers over 2022 death in police custody at Fife hospital

Editor's Picks

Most Commented