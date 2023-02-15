5 of the best Dundee, Fife, Perthshire and Angus properties for £70k or less

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Owning your own home doesn’t have to cost the earth – in this part of Scotland, at least.

We’ve tracked down five great properties in Tayside and Fife that cost £70,000 or less.

Dundee

This one bedroom flat on Forebank Road is just a stone’s throw from Dundee City Centre.

The top floor flat forms part of a solid stone built tenement that’s around 120 years old. It comes with a living/dining room, kitchen, double bedroom and bathroom.

There’s free on street parking to the front and a communal drying green to the rear.

It’s on sale for o/o £70,000.

Brechin

As far as bang for your buck goes, it doesn’t get much more impressive than this.

For just £70,000 you can have this enormous, beautiful A listed church in Brechin.

With an internal floor space of more than 525sqm it’s around 10 times the size of any of the other properties on our list.

However, buying it is one thing; doing something with it is quite another. Churches are notorious money pits and it will cost many multiples of the purchase price to carry out renovation and conversion work.

What a magnificent building though.

It’s on sale for o/o £70,000.

Methil

This traditional cottage in the Fife coastal town of Methil is within our budget.

There’s sash-and-case double glazing and the property has gas central heating. It also comes with its own rear garden.

The cottage requires renovating but at the price it’s being offered for there should be room left in the budget to do it up.

A similar cottage just a few miles down the coast in the East Neuk would go for squillions. Methil is becoming a hub for renewable energy and the Levenmouth rail link also looks set to help ensure the town is on its uppers.

The cottage, on Cowley Street, is being sold for o/o £69,950.

Arbroath

This top floor flat forms part of a modern block in the centre of Arbroath. Supermarkets, the High Street, Arbroath Abbey and the beach are all within easy walking distance.

The bright and airy flat has two double bedrooms, a living room, kitchen and bathroom. There’s residents’ parking and a mutual drying area.

It’s on sale for o/o £70,000.

Crieff

On the preferred first floor level, this one bedroom flat on King Street is in the heart of Crieff.

The Highland Perthshire town is a magnet for tourists thanks to its Hydro hotel, boutique shops and beautiful setting.

This double glazed flat has a living room, double bedroom, kitchen and bathroom. It’s also offered with a handy £5,000 discount on its home report value.

Irving Geddes are selling it for a fixed price of £59,500.