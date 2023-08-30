5 of the best 3 bedroom flats in Dundee, Fife, Angus and Perth

Have you outgrown a one or two bedroom flat but can’t afford a three bedroom house? Then why not look for a three bedroom flat?

They don’t cost much more than one or two bed flats. And if you’ve got two kids who both need their own bedroom they will give you the extra space you need. Plus there’s less gardening work involved than with a house.

Here is our pick of the best three bedroom flats under £100,000 in Dundee, Perth, Angus and Fife.

Dundee

This 3 bedroom corner flat on Gardner Street is within walking distance of Dundee City Centre.

Located on the first floor, it has a living room, kitchen, bathroom and three double bedrooms.

Ninewells Hospital and Dundee City Centre are both 15-20 minutes’ walk away. For people who like to be outdoors, the Law Hill and Balgay Park are both very close to the flat.

It’s on sale with the Chamber Practice for o/o £94,000.

Leven

This three bedroom flat is in the heart of Leven. The town centre, bus station and swimming pool are all just a few steps from its front door. It’s also close to the new Leven rail station that is due to open next year.

The flat has gas central heating and double glazing. The lounge has two front facing windows that let in plenty of natural light. There’s a breakfasting kitchen, two double bedrooms and a single bedroom.

The flat has been nicely done up and is decorated in neutral tones. It comes with a garden to the rear and two outbuildings.

It’s on sale with Morton Napier for o/o £79,950.

Forfar

Flats in Forfar don’t get much more central than this one. It’s right above a Costa Coffee making it perfect for caffeine addicts.

The second floor flat has a living room, kitchen, three bedrooms and a bathroom. There is electric central heating and partial double glazing.

Room sizes are generous and there is plenty of space for a family.

It’s on sale with Bowmans for o/o £69,999.

Perth

This 3 bedroom flat is on the ground floor of a modern block right in the centre of Perth.

Shops, restaurants, cafes and pubs are all just a short walk away, as is the South Inch park.

The flat could do with a bit of upgrading but could make a fantastic city centre home.

It’s on sale with Jameson and Mackay for o/o £92,000.

Dundee

This flat on Kerrsview Terrace is in a nice block on a quiet street set back from the Kingsway. In need of upgrading, it comprises a lounge, kitchen, shower room and three bedrooms.

Although it needs some work, double glazing and gas central heating are already in place. The rooms are nicely proportioned and it has a lot of potential.

It’s on sale with Rosie Fraser for o/o £95,000.