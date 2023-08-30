5 of the best 3 bedroom flats in Dundee, Fife, Angus and Perth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
5 of the best 3 bedroom flats in Dundee, Fife, Angus and Perth

Need plenty of space but on a tight budget? Then check out these 3 bedroom flats that are all priced well under £100,000.

This 3 bedroom flat is on Kerrsview Terrace in Dundee. Image: Zoopla.
By Jack McKeown

Have you outgrown a one or two bedroom flat but can’t afford a three bedroom house? Then why not look for a three bedroom flat?

They don’t cost much more than one or two bed flats. And if you’ve got two kids who both need their own bedroom they will give you the extra space you need. Plus there’s less gardening work involved than with a house.

Here is our pick of the best three bedroom flats under £100,000 in Dundee, Perth, Angus and Fife.

Dundee

This 3 bedroom flat is in a central location in Dundee. Image: TSPC.

This 3 bedroom corner flat on Gardner Street is within walking distance of Dundee City Centre.

Located on the first floor, it has a living room, kitchen, bathroom and three double bedrooms.

Ninewells Hospital and Dundee City Centre are both 15-20 minutes’ walk away. For people who like to be outdoors, the Law Hill and Balgay Park are both very close to the flat.

It’s on sale with the Chamber Practice for o/o £94,000.

Leven

This 3 bedroom flat is in the heart of Leven, Fife. Image: Zoopla.

This three bedroom flat is in the heart of Leven. The town centre, bus station and swimming pool are all just a few steps from its front door. It’s also close to the new Leven rail station that is due to open next year.

The flat has gas central heating and double glazing. The lounge has two front facing windows that let in plenty of natural light. There’s a breakfasting kitchen, two double bedrooms and a single bedroom.

The flat has been nicely done up and is decorated in neutral tones. It comes with a garden to the rear and two outbuildings.

It’s on sale with Morton Napier for o/o £79,950.

Forfar

This 3 bedroom flat sits above a Costa in Forfar.
Flats in Forfar don’t get much more central than this one. It’s right above a Costa Coffee making it perfect for caffeine addicts.

The second floor flat has a living room, kitchen, three bedrooms and a bathroom. There is electric central heating and partial double glazing.

Room sizes are generous and there is plenty of space for a family.

It’s on sale with Bowmans for o/o £69,999.

Perth

This 3 bedroom flat is in a modern block in Perth.
This 3 bedroom flat is on the ground floor of a modern block right in the centre of Perth.

Shops, restaurants, cafes and pubs are all just a short walk away, as is the South Inch park.

The flat could do with a bit of upgrading but could make a fantastic city centre home.

It’s on sale with Jameson and Mackay for o/o £92,000.

Dundee

This 3 bedroom flat on Kerrsview Terrace in Dundee needs upgrading but has potential.
This flat on Kerrsview Terrace is in a nice block on a quiet street set back from the Kingsway. In need of upgrading, it comprises a lounge, kitchen, shower room and three bedrooms.

Although it needs some work, double glazing and gas central heating are already in place. The rooms are nicely proportioned and it has a lot of potential.

It’s on sale with Rosie Fraser for o/o £95,000.

