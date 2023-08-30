Markinch cubs and beavers among artists displaying work at this year’s Central Fife Open Studios

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Markinch cubs and beavers among artists displaying work at this year’s Central Fife Open Studios

The boys and girls are hoping to earn their art badge after helping to advertise the event, which involves 36 artists across central Fife.

By Claire Warrender
Markinch cubs helped with central fife open studios 2023
Markinch cubs Harrison Campbell, Blair McCormack, Gabriel Allardyce, Euan MacKinlay and Robert Ewart with artist Vanessa Gibson. Image: Supplied by Craig Thomson

Cubs and beavers are rolling up their sleeves to help with this year’s Central Fife Open Studios.

Boys and girls from Markinch 25th are displaying their works alongside local artists and makers so they can earn their art badges.

This year’s event is the biggest yet, featuring 36 artists, craftspeople, designers and makers from across central Fife.

Disciplines include painting, jewellery, printmaking, ceramics, textiles and glass.

Future artists in the making

Vanessa Gibson is one of the exhibiting artists and has helped the cubs and beavers gain their badge.

So far, the boys and girls have designed posters for the event.

And they have created some landscape paintings, with more activities planned.

One of the cubs’ posters advertising the event. Image: Supplied by Craig Thomson.

Vanessa said: “It’s been an absolute pleasure to work with the cubs and beavers in the build up to this year’s Central Fife Open Studios.

“They have such enthusiasm and creativity and there are definitely some future artists in the making.”

She added: “There is such a diverse range of creative people in the central Fife area.

“They have all been busy this year and are looking forward to being able to meet and talk to people about their work.”

Meet the artists

Markinch cub leader Craig Thomson said: “We appreciate Vanessa sharing her skills with us and the young people have loved working with her.

“They can’t wait to showcase their work to the public and look forward to seeing other artists too”.

The joint exhibition will be at in the 252 Hall, on Betson Street, where the beavers and cubs meet, this Saturday and Sunday.

Meanwhile, the wider Central Fife Open Studios event also continues on September 9 and 10 at various venues.

Visitors will have the chance to meet the artists in their workspaces.

And they’ll also get a sneak peek of any works in progress.

Further information is available from the Central Fife Open Studios website.

