Markinch cubs and beavers among artists displaying work at this year’s Central Fife Open Studios

Cubs and beavers are rolling up their sleeves to help with this year’s Central Fife Open Studios.

Boys and girls from Markinch 25th are displaying their works alongside local artists and makers so they can earn their art badges.

This year’s event is the biggest yet, featuring 36 artists, craftspeople, designers and makers from across central Fife.

Disciplines include painting, jewellery, printmaking, ceramics, textiles and glass.

Future artists in the making

Vanessa Gibson is one of the exhibiting artists and has helped the cubs and beavers gain their badge.

So far, the boys and girls have designed posters for the event.

And they have created some landscape paintings, with more activities planned.

Vanessa said: “It’s been an absolute pleasure to work with the cubs and beavers in the build up to this year’s Central Fife Open Studios.

“They have such enthusiasm and creativity and there are definitely some future artists in the making.”

She added: “There is such a diverse range of creative people in the central Fife area.

“They have all been busy this year and are looking forward to being able to meet and talk to people about their work.”

Meet the artists

Markinch cub leader Craig Thomson said: “We appreciate Vanessa sharing her skills with us and the young people have loved working with her.

“They can’t wait to showcase their work to the public and look forward to seeing other artists too”.

The joint exhibition will be at in the 252 Hall, on Betson Street, where the beavers and cubs meet, this Saturday and Sunday.

Meanwhile, the wider Central Fife Open Studios event also continues on September 9 and 10 at various venues.

Visitors will have the chance to meet the artists in their workspaces.

And they’ll also get a sneak peek of any works in progress.

Further information is available from the Central Fife Open Studios website.