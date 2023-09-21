Perthshire cabin in the woods with grass roof available for £265k

A detached grass-covered lodge near a Perthshire village has been put up for sale.

Norwood Lodge, close to Kirkmichael, is surrounded by picturesque woodland.

The grass-topped two-bedroom property has a large living room filled with natural light.

It also has an open plan kitchen and dining space with a breakfast bar and wood stove heater.

A three-piece bathroom is on offer in the wood-panelled property as well as a large garden space.

There is a private multi-car driveway on site at the property.

The lodge is set in 1.6 acres of private land and is an ideal stay for those wanting to explore the wilderness.

Nowrwood Lodge near Kirkmichael is being marketed by Thorntons for offers over £265,000.