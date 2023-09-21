Property Perthshire cabin in the woods with grass roof available for £265k The two-bedroom lodge near Kirkmichael is ideal for those wanting peace and quiet. By Chloe Burrell September 21 2023, 11.50am Share Perthshire cabin in the woods with grass roof available for £265k Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/lifestyle/property/4745419/kirkmichael-lodge-for-sale/ Copy Link 0 comment Norwood Lodge is near the village of Kirkmichael. Image: Thorntons A detached grass-covered lodge near a Perthshire village has been put up for sale. Norwood Lodge, close to Kirkmichael, is surrounded by picturesque woodland. The grass-topped two-bedroom property has a large living room filled with natural light. It also has an open plan kitchen and dining space with a breakfast bar and wood stove heater. A three-piece bathroom is on offer in the wood-panelled property as well as a large garden space. Norwood Lodge near Kirkmichael. Image: Thorntons The lodge is set in extensive woodland. Image: Thorntons The living room has a view of the surrounding woodland. Image: Thorntons The property is constructed from wood. Image: Thorntons The kitchen has a breakfast bar. Image: Thorntons The kitchen is open-plan with the dining room. Image: Thorntons The dining room is a cosy space for entertaining. Image: Thorntons The main bedroom of Norwood Lodge. Image: Thorntons The second bedroom. Image: Thorntons There is a private multi-car driveway on site at the property. The lodge is set in 1.6 acres of private land and is an ideal stay for those wanting to explore the wilderness. Nowrwood Lodge near Kirkmichael is being marketed by Thorntons for offers over £265,000.
