Home Lifestyle Property

Perthshire cabin in the woods with grass roof available for £265k

The two-bedroom lodge near Kirkmichael is ideal for those wanting peace and quiet.

By Chloe Burrell
Norwood Lodge near Kirkmichael.
Norwood Lodge is near the village of Kirkmichael. Image: Thorntons

A detached grass-covered lodge near a Perthshire village has been put up for sale.

Norwood Lodge, close to Kirkmichael, is surrounded by picturesque woodland.

The grass-topped two-bedroom property has a large living room filled with natural light.

It also has an open plan kitchen and dining space with a breakfast bar and wood stove heater.

A three-piece bathroom is on offer in the wood-panelled property as well as a large garden space.

Norwood Lodge near Kirkmichael.
Norwood Lodge near Kirkmichael. Image: Thorntons
Outside Norwood Lodge near Kirkmichael.
The lodge is set in extensive woodland. Image: Thorntons
Living room in Norwood Lodge near Kirkmichael.
The living room has a view of the surrounding woodland. Image: Thorntons
Living room in Norwood Lodge near Kirkmichael.
The property is constructed from wood. Image: Thorntons
Kitchen in Norwood Lodge near Kirkmichael.
The kitchen has a breakfast bar. Image: Thorntons
Kitchen in Norwood Lodge near Kirkmichael.
The kitchen is open-plan with the dining room. Image: Thorntons
Dining area in Norwood Lodge near Kirkmichael.
The dining room is a cosy space for entertaining. Image: Thorntons
Main bedroom of Norwood Lodge in Kirkmichael.
The main bedroom of Norwood Lodge. Image: Thorntons
Bedroom in Norwood Lodge near Kirkmichael.
The second bedroom. Image: Thorntons

There is a private multi-car driveway on site at the property.

The lodge is set in 1.6 acres of private land and is an ideal stay for those wanting to explore the wilderness.

Nowrwood Lodge near Kirkmichael is being marketed by Thorntons for offers over £265,000.

Conversation