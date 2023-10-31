Four-bedroom maisonette overlooking Montrose seafront on market for just £180k

A four-bedroom maisonette overlooking Montrose seafront is for sale for just £180,000.

The penthouse apartment within Marine House, a former hotel dating back to 1907, had its price cut by £5,000 last week.

The property is spread over two floors and retains many of the category C-listed building’s original features.

The home is across the road from the East Links and the beach, and a stone’s throw from Montrose Golf Links.

The charming entrance hallway showcases a spectacular view of the East Links through arched windows.

Branching off from the hall is a lounge with a feature fireplace and wood-burning stove as well as a large bay window which also makes the most of the views.

A spacious master bedroom, modern kitchen, bathroom and second double bedroom also feature on this level.

Stairs lead to the attic space where there are a further two double bedrooms and a toilet.

The property benefits from well-maintained shared gardens with a drying area and car park for residents.

The home is being marketed by Victoria Mortgage and Property for offers over £180,000.

Elsewhere in Angus, a huge £450k villa with a sauna, balcony and four bathrooms has been put up for sale in Letham Grange.