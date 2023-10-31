Four-bedroom maisonette overlooking Montrose seafront on market for just £180k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Four-bedroom maisonette overlooking Montrose seafront on market for just £180k

The penthouse apartment within Marine House had its price cut by £5,000 last week.

By Ellidh Aitken
The penthouse apartment overlooks Montrose seafront.
The penthouse apartment overlooks Montrose seafront. Image: Victoria Mortgage and Property

A four-bedroom maisonette overlooking Montrose seafront is for sale for just £180,000.

The penthouse apartment within Marine House, a former hotel dating back to 1907, had its price cut by £5,000 last week.

The property is spread over two floors and retains many of the category C-listed building’s original features.

The home is across the road from the East Links and the beach, and a stone’s throw from Montrose Golf Links.

Marine House in Montrose is a former hotel.
Marine House is a former hotel. Image: Victoria Mortgage and Property
The rear of the apartment block. Image: Victoria Mortgage and Property
The home retains many original features, including stained glass windows. Image: Victoria Mortgage and Property
The hall of the flat. Image: Victoria Mortgage and Property
The Montrose property has a unique design.
The property has a unique design. Image: Victoria Mortgage and Property
There are plenty of places to take in the views. Image: Victoria Mortgage and Property
The large lounge has a fireplace and wood burner. Image: Victoria Mortgage and Property
The living room is decorated with a colourful design. Image: Victoria Mortgage and Property
The fitted kitchen has a modern design. Image: Victoria Mortgage and Property
There is space for a dining table in the kitchen. Image: Victoria Mortgage and Property
The apartment’s main bedroom. Image: Victoria Mortgage and Property
Another of the bedrooms. Image: Victoria Mortgage and Property
The main bathroom. Image: Victoria Mortgage and Property

The charming entrance hallway showcases a spectacular view of the East Links through arched windows.

Branching off from the hall is a lounge with a feature fireplace and wood-burning stove as well as a large bay window which also makes the most of the views.

A spacious master bedroom, modern kitchen, bathroom and second double bedroom also feature on this level.

Stairs lead to the attic space where there are a further two double bedrooms and a toilet.

A small stairway leads to the attic space. Image: Victoria Mortgage and Property
The top landing. Image: Victoria Mortgage and Property
There are two bedrooms on each floor. Image: Victoria Mortgage and Property
The attic space has been converted. Image: Victoria Mortgage and Property
The upstairs toilet. Image: Victoria Mortgage and Property
Views overlooking the East Links in Montrose towards the seafront.
Views overlooking the East Links towards the seafront. Image: Victoria Mortgage and Property
Another view from the side of the property. Image: Victoria Mortgage and Property

The property benefits from well-maintained shared gardens with a drying area and car park for residents.

The home is being marketed by Victoria Mortgage and Property for offers over £180,000.

Elsewhere in Angus, a huge £450k villa with a sauna, balcony and four bathrooms has been put up for sale in Letham Grange.

More views from the cottage of the River Tay.
Conversation