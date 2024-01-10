Chance to own 5-bedroom Angus family home for just over £300k

A five-bedroom family home in Angus has hit the market for just over £300,000.

The property on Keilor Way in Inverkeilor is just over 15 years old and was extended in 2018.

It is situated at the end of a residential cul-de-sac in a large corner plot.

The house was first put up for sale in October but has returned to the market after a sale fell through.

The ground floor offers an adaptable layout with two front-facing bedrooms, one of which is currently used as a sitting room.

To the rear, there is a dining kitchen with an open-plan lounge.

A wood-burning stove provides a focal point for the room.

The kitchen leads to a large decked area in the rear garden.

There is also a utility room and a WC on this floor.

Upstairs there is a large master suite with a vaulted ceiling, an en-suite shower room and a walk-in wardrobe.

There are also two further double bedrooms and a family bathroom.

Outside, the garden grounds wrap around the home to offer an enclosed and private space.

The garden is mainly lawn with a timber summerhouse which can be used as extra living space or an office.

The driveway has space for multiple vehicles and accesses the detached garage.

Verdala, which is marketing the Inverkeilor family home, has described the property as “luxurious” and “beautiful”.

It is on the market for offers over £325,000.

Elsewhere in Angus, a family home with gated access to Monikie Country Park has gone up for sale.

And an Airbnb with a heated outdoor pool and gym will go to auction later this month.