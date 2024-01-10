Chance to own 5-bedroom Angus family home for just over £300k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Property

Chance to own 5-bedroom Angus family home for just over £300k

The Inverkeilor property has returned to the market after a sale fell through.

By Ellidh Aitken
The garden and exterior of the property on Keilor Way
The property on Keilor Way has five spacious bedrooms. Image: Verdala

A five-bedroom family home in Angus has hit the market for just over £300,000.

The property on Keilor Way in Inverkeilor is just over 15 years old and was extended in 2018.

It is situated at the end of a residential cul-de-sac in a large corner plot.

The house was first put up for sale in October but has returned to the market after a sale fell through.

The front of the property on Keilor Way. Image: Verdala
The property on Keilor Way. Image: Verdala
The back garden and exterior of the Inverkeilor property
The home sits within a corner plot. Image: Verdala
The spacious rear garden, decking and the back of the Angus property
The rear garden. Image: Verdala

The ground floor offers an adaptable layout with two front-facing bedrooms, one of which is currently used as a sitting room.

To the rear, there is a dining kitchen with an open-plan lounge.

A wood-burning stove provides a focal point for the room.

The kitchen leads to a large decked area in the rear garden.

There is also a utility room and a WC on this floor.

The open-plan kitchen and lounge.
The open-plan kitchen and lounge. Image: Verdala
Another angle of the open-plan kitchen and lounge.
There is a wood-burning stove. Image: Verdala
The sitting area, with grey furniture
The sitting area. Image: Verdala
The lounge looks out on to the rear garden.
The lounge looks out on to the rear garden. Image: Verdala
There is also a dining space next to the kitchen area
There is also a dining space. Image: Verdala
The kitchen, with an island unit
The kitchen. Image: Verdala
One of the ground-floor bedrooms.
One of the ground-floor bedrooms. Image: Verdala
The second ground-floor bedroom, currently used as a lounge
The second ground-floor bedroom, currently used as a lounge. Image: Verdala

Upstairs there is a large master suite with a vaulted ceiling, an en-suite shower room and a walk-in wardrobe.

There are also two further double bedrooms and a family bathroom.

Outside, the garden grounds wrap around the home to offer an enclosed and private space.

The garden is mainly lawn with a timber summerhouse which can be used as extra living space or an office.

The driveway has space for multiple vehicles and accesses the detached garage.

The master bedroom.
The master bedroom. Image: Verdala
The master bedroom's en-suite.
The master bedroom’s en-suite. Image: Verdala
a child's bedroom
There are two more bedrooms upstairs. Image: Verdala
another child's bedroom
The third upstairs bedroom. Image: Verdala
The upstairs family bathroom.
The upstairs family bathroom. Image: Verdala
Inside the timber summerhouse, which has seating area and bar
Inside the timber summerhouse. Image: Verdala

Verdala, which is marketing the Inverkeilor family home, has described the property as “luxurious” and “beautiful”.

It is on the market for offers over £325,000.

Elsewhere in Angus, a family home with gated access to Monikie Country Park has gone up for sale.

And an Airbnb with a heated outdoor pool and gym will go to auction later this month.

More from Property

Former post office on Alyth's Airlie Street.
Former Perthshire post office with permission for flat and house on sale for £60k
Esate agent Jenny McLaughlan has released a spoof music video in an attempt to sell a Dundee home. Image: Jenny McLaughlan/YouTube/Keller Williams
Singing Dundee estate agent records Teenage Dirtbag spoof in novel bid to sell home
Benson's Bar is for sale on Arbroath Road, Dundee.
Benson's Bar in Dundee put up for sale
The unique gallery room from the garden.
Inside £475k Fife family home with 'unique' feature gallery room
Bothy at an Airbnb near Blairgowrie offers guests the use of a yoga room.
Inside 7 of the best-rated Airbnbs in Perth and Kinross
Auchterhouse cabin advertised on Airbnb.
Inside 7 of the best-rated Airbnbs in Angus
Inside a penthouse by the River Tay in the Chandlers Lane area of Dundee, near South Victoria Dock..
Inside 7 of the best-rated Airbnbs in Dundee
The Little House on the Hill sits above Elie and Earlsferry.
Inside 7 of the best-rated Airbnbs in Fife
The Glasshouse has a double height ceiling and glazed section of roof. Image: Rettie.
Beautiful £675k Fife house with double height living space and glass roof
The Monikie home has a pond and access to the country park. Image: Verdala
'Luxury' £400k family home has gated access to Monikie Country Park