Fantastic Fife church conversion has stunning interior and state-of-the-art cinema

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Property

Fantastic Fife church conversion has stunning interior and state-of-the-art cinema

The converted church in Milton of Balgonie is a superb family home with a jaw-dropping living space.

By Jack McKeown
This Milton of Balgonie church has been beautifully converted.
This Milton of Balgonie church has been beautifully converted. Image: Savills.

Churches are notoriously tricky to convert to homes but the one in Milton of Balgonie has been beautifully done.

Step inside 81 Main Street and the ceiling vaults to around 35 feet overhead, with a galleried landing wrapping around the perimeter.

At night, recessed lighting brings the home to life and a planetarium beams the night sky onto the ceiling.

The church was built in 1836 and was converted into a striking family home in the late 1990s.

The converted church, which dates from 1836.
The church dates from 1836. Image: Savills.

Alan Wyllie and his wife Dorothy Black have been its owners for the past 11 years.

“I’m from Leslie and Dot’s from Glenrothes so Milton of Balgonie has always been quite local to us,” Alan explains. “We previously lived in Edinburgh and then Dunfermline.

“I’d always fancied a church conversion and when we saw this place it was converted exactly as I would have done it.

An aerial view of Milton of Balgonie.
The church sits in the sleepy village Milton of Balgonie. Image: Savills.

“One of my sons Callum was a teenager at the time. He didn’t want to move from our old house but I managed to bribe him by saying there’d be space for a pool table here.”

Milton of Balgonie

The church sits on Main Street in Milton of Balgonie, a tiny village just outside Markinch. It’s adjacent to the primary school, which is currently mothballed due to a lack of school-age youngsters in the village.

The B listed church has a handsome exterior, with crow-stepped gables and a bellcote with ornate finial.

Alan Wyllie with his dog Boo outside their Milton of Balgonie church conversion.
Alan Wyllie with his dog Boo outside their Milton of Balgonie church conversion. Image: Jack McKeown.

A gravel parking area has space for numerous cars. The church is entered by a huge original timber door. This opens into a small entrance hallway with a WC and a stone staircase to the upper level.

From here there’s a door into the show-stopping main space. The massive open plan living area spans almost the full footprint and the entire height of the church.

The living area inside the Milton of Balgonie church conversion.
The living area is a magnificent space. Image: Savills.
Huge windows light up the living room. The living area is a magnificent space. Image: Savills.

Measuring almost 46 feet by 25 feet, it is a gigantic space, made to feel even more voluminous by the ceiling leaping to a dizzying height above.

Despite its size, the space never feels echoey or sterile. This is partly because the gallery brings down the ceiling height in places, creating lower and more cosy areas. It’s also because graphic designer Alan and successful artist Dot have a superb eye for design.

Striking artworks

The house is packed with striking objects and artworks, from a buddha sculpture by Robert Mach made from Tunnocks Teacake wrappers, to a large model spitfire dangling from a ceiling above the pool table.

There is a pool table. Image: Savills.
There aren’t many better places to have a movie night. Image: Savills.

It may be a traditional building but the church is packed with technology. Alan touches a remote control and a huge home cinema screen glides down from the ceiling. It’s connected to a high-end projector and surround sound speakers.

“We don’t go to the cinema much but when we do it’s never as good as watching a film here,” Alan smiles.

Comfortable sofas and armchairs create distinct areas within the room.

A wood burner helps keep the church warm. Image: Savills.

Dot has her own studio in the house and many of her striking paintings adorn the walls. Alan and Dot added a wood burning stove after they moved in, which does an excellent job of heating the immense space.

“Although it has stone walls and high ceilings the conversion is relatively modern so there are good levels of insulation in the walls and ceiling,” Alan says. “It doesn’t cost any more to heat than our previous house.”

Exploring the church

A step up leads to a dining area and beyond that is a modern kitchen. “We debated knocking through to make the kitchen open plan with the rest of the space but I’m glad we kept it separate,” Alan continues.

A large utility room is used as Dot’s studio and there is a ground floor home office that has a soundproofed ceiling so Alan can play his guitars without keeping the rest of the family awake.

The dining area inside the church conversion.
The dining area sits on a raised platform. Image: Savills.
The kitchen is a homely space. Image: Savills.

The upper gallery can be accessed by a stone staircase from the front hallway or by a bespoke timber spiral staircase from the main living area.

The enormous master bedroom features two huge original leaded windows. It has somehow been co-opted by the couple’s 18-year old daughter, and Alan and Dot have been moved into a smaller double bedroom.

The enormous master bedroom.
The enormous master bedroom. Image: Savills.

Everything in the church is on a grand scale. Even the bedroom ceilings are higher than in most Victorian or Georgian homes and the main bedroom’s en suite is more than 19 feet long, with a freestanding bath and a walk-in shower.

What would be another gigantic room has been divided in two to create a pair of good sized double bedrooms. A fourth double bedroom is adjacent to a family bathroom and has countryside views from two tall windows.

Garden ground

The church has a good sized area of garden to the front and both sides, with a small strip at the rear. Behind that is a cemetery which is owned and maintained by Fife Council.

The most recent tombstones are well over a century old and Alan says it’s extremely rare to have people visit the graveyard. Alan’s two dogs, Daisy and Boo, have a great time sniffing around the undergrowth and scampering between the trees.

An exterior shot of the Milton of Balgonie church conversion.
The church has its own garden and a council-owned cemetery. Image: Savills.
The small graveyard is maintained by Fife Council. Image: Savills.

Had they been keeping the church Alan and Dot had further plans for it. “We have gas central heating, which makes the place easy to keep warm,” Alan says. “But we have a huge roof. If we were staying I would love to cover it with solar panels and use them for hot water and to power some sort of renewable heating like infrared panels.

“I love the idea of a building from the 1800s being powered by today’s renewable technology.”

With their three children all grown up Alan, 59, and Dot, 60, are planning to downsize. “We’ve loved living here but it’s too big for just the two of us,” Alan explains.

“We might do a bit of travelling and enjoy life but we hope to stay in Fife.”

81 Main Street, Milton of Balgonie was on sale with Savills for offers over £395,000 but is now under offer.

More from Property

The "old-fashioned" home in St Andrews is up for sale. Image: Savills
'Old-fashioned' St Andrews home hits market for nearly £1m
Wester House of Ross near Comrie.
£830k Perthshire country house with beautiful gardens and views for sale
Hazel and Alasdair got the keys to Alyth Hotel in November 2023. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Alyth Hotel transformation: 'The boiler exploded the day we moved in - that was…
There are some stunning - and stunningly expensive - homes in Tayside, Fife and Stirling. Image: Strutt and Parker.
Inside 5 of the most expensive houses in Dundee, Perthshire, Fife, Angus, and Stirling
The former Crieff Police Station.
Chance to transform former Crieff police station as 1900 building goes on the market
Rossie Gamekeepers Cottage enjoys a splendid rural location. Image: Galbraith.
Extended country cottage near Ladybank has 5.6 acres and £490k price tag
Dean Park House enjoys a rural setting close to Dunfermline. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal.
Huge £800k home near Dunfermline has 6 acre garden, luxury interior and home gym
Chalmers Mill sits on the banks of Ceres Burn. Image: Savills.
Stunning £600k Fife millhouse accessed by its own bridge over Ceres Burn
A plot of land is up for sale on the Kingsway in Dundee.
For £225k you could build your own dream home in Dundee
The five-bedroomed Ladyinch is up for sale
Beautiful B-listed Georgian house with 5 bedrooms for sale in Fife

Conversation