5 of the best Dundee houses for first time buyers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Property

5 of the best Dundee houses for first time buyers

Think getting on the property ladder is impossible? Buying a house in Dundee may be more affordable than you think - and mortgage payments should be cheaper than rent.

Dundee is a great place to be a first time buyer. Image: Zack Davidson/Unsplash
Dundee is a great place to be a first time buyer. Image: Zack Davidson/Unsplash
By Jack McKeown

Being a first time buyer was easy for the boomer generation.

They could afford to buy a nice house on one person’s salary and still have money left over to run a car and take a family holiday.

We’ve seen unprecedented house price rises over the last 20 years. Many wannabe first time buyers feel they’re priced out of the market.

While it may be the case that home ownership is out of reach in London and the South East, that’s far from true up here.

In Dundee it’s perfectly possible to get a foot on the property ladder as long as you’ve got a job and a modest amount of savings.

What’s more, you may even be able to afford a house rather than a flat. This brings many benefits.

No noisy upstairs or downstairs neighbours, no chasing other flat owners for their share of mutual repair bills, and a garden to enjoy.

It’s also possible to get a 95% mortgage again. This means you could buy a £100,000 house with just a £5,000 deposit. You’ll want a couple of thousand more to cover legal fees and to have a little left over to pay for any maintenance issues.

Payments on a £95,000 mortgage should be £500 a month or less. The cheapest two bedroom houses in Dundee rent for £750 a month and it’s not unusual to pay £900 or £1,000.

So if you can cobble together a deposit buying your own home will save you money. And property prices tend to go up over the long term, so a house will often be worth more than you paid for it when it comes time to sell.

Here are five houses in Dundee you can buy with a budget of £100,000.

Whitfield

This house in Whitfield has been newly renovated. Image: TSPC.

Tucked away down a peaceful cul-de-sac, this two bedroom house has been recently renovated.

It benefits from new carpets, a new bathroom and an updated kitchen. There’s also gas central heating and double glazing to keep running costs down.

There are new carpets throughout. Image: TSPC.
The bathroom has been renewed. Image: TSPC.

The lounge and dining kitchen are on the ground floor. Upstairs there are two double bedrooms and a bathroom.

With a patio front garden and a rear garden with drying area and lawn, there’s a spot to enjoy the sunshine all day long.

46 Kirkconnel Terrace is on sale for o/o £95,000.

Blackscroft

With four bedrooms over three levels this is a huge house for the money. Image: TSPC.

This house on Crescent Street occupies a fantastic location in the Blackscroft area of Dundee. The city centre is just a five minute walk away, while Stobswell’s pubs and shops are even closer.

It’s close to the site of the new Eden Project as well.

With four bedrooms it’s a hugely spacious house. Renting out two of the bedrooms would cover the cost of mortgage and bills meaning you could live for free.

There is a spacious dining kitchen at ground level. Image: TSPC.

The ground floor has a dining room and a bedroom. On the first floor there is the living room, a bathroom and another bedroom. The top floor has two more bedrooms and another bathroom.

You even get a small garden. The house is a bit dated and requires some upgrading but that’s an opportunity to add value.

It’s on sale for o/o £100,000.

Baluniefield

The garden at this house has a nice water feature. Image: TSPC.

If you don’t want a house that requires too much work, this property on Balunie Avenue might be worth a look.

While you might want to change the carpets and do a little bit of painting, it at least has a very modern kitchen.

You get a new kitchen with a glazed door to let in lots of light. Image: TSPC.

The garden is excellent as well, with a mix of patio, rockeries, shrubs and flower beds. It even has a small pond.

180 Balunie Avenue is on sale for o/o £95,000.

Charleston

This house in Charleston benefits from solar panels. Image: TSPC.

This property in Charleston has one big benefit first time buyers will appreciate. Solar panels on the rooftop will keep running costs very low.

Indeed, in this era of working from home you can power your laptop and monitor for free all day.

The spacious living room houses a brick fireplace. Image: TSPC.

The twin-aspect living room has windows to the front and rear. The kitchen has a door to the back garden.

Upstairs there are two double bedrooms and a bathroom. The rear garden is a good size and is laid to lawn.

9 Dunholm Terrace is on sale for o/o £95,000.

Muirhead

This house is in the popular village of Muirhead, on the edge of Dundee. Image: Zoopla.

Technically, this one isn’t in Dundee itself. It is in Muirhead, however, which doesn’t get much closer. Camperdown Park is just a five minute walk away and Dundee is a short drive or bus ride away.

The area has a lively community, with a thriving pub, shops, a petrol station and a village hall.

This one bedroom house is located on Quarry Road, a quiet side street set back from the main thoroughfare.

The living room has a wood burning stove. Image: Zoopla.

A wood burning stove makes it an easy house to keep warm in the winter. There’s a modern kitchen, a double bedroom and bathroom. Outside there are easily maintained gardens.

The only snag is it’s being sold with a sitting tenant, however with a bit of negotiation it may be possible to arrange for it to be sold untenanted.

The good news is it’s recently had its price slashed. First listed for o/o £115,000, it’s had £16,000 trimmed from its asking price.

It’s now on sale for o/o £99,000.

More from Property

Bruadarach House has a self-contained studio flat. Image: Rettie.
Stunning £725k modern house near Ceres has beautiful interior and self-contained apartment
Dove Cottage, Finavon, Angus
Angus cottage with beautiful glass extension for sale at £425k
Pitmedden House comes with 10 acres of land. Image: Rettie.
Inside stunning Fife country home with tower and equestrian facilities
Dalfouper Bothy is the perfect project property. Image: Zoopla.
Stone bothy in rural Angus a fantastic fixer upper
Wester Haining is on the market for just under £2 million. Image: Rettie.
St Andrews home with £2m price tag is one of Fife's most expensive properties
The home is a short walk from Stirling Castle. Image: Clyde Property
Grand 3-floor home a short walk from Stirling Castle has price slashed by £20k
St Martins Church has a lovely setting. Image: Church of Scotland.
Beautiful Perthshire church in woodland setting on sale for £40,000
West Lodge is a stunning countryside home near Dundee.
Traditional gatehouse near Dundee has two amazing extensions
An exterior shot of The Granary with Loch Tummel in the background.
For sale: Former granary on banks of Loch Tummel with panoramic views from sunroom
Ormlea, 12 Hallowhill
Inside £1.25m St Andrews home in 'one of town's most desirable addresses'

Conversation