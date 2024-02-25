Beautifully modernised Fife home boasts incredible sea views

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Property

Beautifully modernised Fife home boasts incredible sea views

The Burntisland house was built in the 1960s but has been renovated and extended.

By Ellidh Aitken
The Burntisland home has incredible views of the sea. Image: Rettie
The Burntisland home has incredible views of the sea. Image: Rettie

A beautifully modernised Fife home with incredible sea views has gone up for sale.

The waterfront home in Burntisland was built in the 1960s but has been renovated and extended by its current owners.

The Lammerlaws property makes the most of its location – with bifold glass doors and large windows in the dining and living areas providing fantastic views over the Forth estuary.

The single-storey house has three bedrooms and is on the market for offers over £585,000.

The home has been modernised by its current owners. Image: Rettie
The home has wrap-around gardens. Image: Rettie
One of the stunning views. Image: Rettie
The property sits on the waterfront. Image: Rettie
There is a patio area for taking in the views. Image: Rettie
The garden makes the most of the views. Image: Rettie
The home looks out across the Forth estuary. Image: Rettie

The entrance hall leads to an open-plan living room and dining kitchen to the rear of the home.

The room is full of natural light from the large double-glazed window and bifold doors that look out onto the water and provide access to the rear garden and patio area.

The lounge also has a log burner with a time mantle and a stone hearth as a focal point.

The kitchen provides ample storage and modern appliances.

The entrance hallway. Image: Rettie
The open-plan living area. Image: Rettie
A large window makes the most of the views. Image: Rettie
There is a log burner in the living room. Image: Rettie
The modern kitchen. Image: Rettie
The dining area. Image: Rettie
Bifold doors access the patio and rear garden. Image: Rettie
The kitchen/dining room looks out onto the gardens and water. Image: Rettie
The kitchen benefits from natural light. Image: Rettie

The main bedroom benefits from a walk-in wardrobe, hanging rail and shelving units and an en-suite bathroom.

Across the hall, the second double bedroom also has a walk-in wardrobe and shelving units.

The third bedroom has a large integrated wardrobe.

There is also a shower room and a utility room.

The main bedroom. Image: Rettie
The room has a walk-in wardrobe and en-suite. Image: Rettie
The en-suite bathroom. Image: Rettie
Another of the bedrooms. Image: Rettie
There is also a shower room. Image: Rettie
The utility room. Image: Rettie

The Burntisland home is described as offering “the most comfortable modern living in a delightful, sought-after coastal location”.

It is being marketed by Rettie for offers over £585,000.

Elsewhere in Fife, an “old-fashioned” St Andrews home has hit the market for nearly £1 million.

And an extended country cottage near Ladybank is for sale for £490,000.

