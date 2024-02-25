Beautifully modernised Fife home boasts incredible sea views

A beautifully modernised Fife home with incredible sea views has gone up for sale.

The waterfront home in Burntisland was built in the 1960s but has been renovated and extended by its current owners.

The Lammerlaws property makes the most of its location – with bifold glass doors and large windows in the dining and living areas providing fantastic views over the Forth estuary.

The single-storey house has three bedrooms and is on the market for offers over £585,000.

The entrance hall leads to an open-plan living room and dining kitchen to the rear of the home.

The room is full of natural light from the large double-glazed window and bifold doors that look out onto the water and provide access to the rear garden and patio area.

The lounge also has a log burner with a time mantle and a stone hearth as a focal point.

The kitchen provides ample storage and modern appliances.

The main bedroom benefits from a walk-in wardrobe, hanging rail and shelving units and an en-suite bathroom.

Across the hall, the second double bedroom also has a walk-in wardrobe and shelving units.

The third bedroom has a large integrated wardrobe.

There is also a shower room and a utility room.

The Burntisland home is described as offering “the most comfortable modern living in a delightful, sought-after coastal location”.

It is being marketed by Rettie for offers over £585,000.

