Not one but TWO riverside Perthshire properties for £410k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Property

Not one but TWO riverside Perthshire properties for £410k

Dalrulzion Coach House and Keepers Cottage sit side-by-side on the banks of the Blackwater River.

By Jack McKeown
Dalrulzion Coach House and Keeper's Cottage sit on the banks of the Blackwater. Image: Zoopla.
Dalrulzion Coach House and Keeper's Cottage sit on the banks of the Blackwater. Image: Zoopla.

Lots of people dream of owning a waterfront home.

Now the opportunity has arisen to buy two riverside properties together. Dalrulzion Coach House and Keeper’s Cottage both sit on the banks of the Blackwater River, a few miles north of Bridge of Cally.

The river is a tributary of the Tay and the properties come with fishing rights for trout. Salmon permits can be obtained from the Post Office at Bridge of Cally.

For those who prefer skiing to fishing, Glenshee is a short drive away.

The two homes sit on the banks of the river. Image: Zoopla.
They enjoy a scenic location in rural Perthshire. Image: Zoopla.

The Coach House has a large living/dining room on the ground floor, along with a breakfasting kitchen and a WC.

On the upper levels there are three double bedrooms and a family bathroom.

Oil fired central heating and a wood burning stove keep the house cosy, while new double glazing has improved the home’s efficiency.

A large courtyard has space for at least six cars.

Keeper’s Cottage

Adjacent to the main house is Keeper’s Cottage. This charming little house has a sunroom entrance porch, a lounge with space for dining, kitchen, bathroom, and a double bedroom.

The properties’ current owners have used Keeper’s Cottage as a successful holiday let.

Keeper’s Cottage is a charming one-bedroom home. Image: Zoopla.
A wood burner keeps the main house warm. Image: Zoopla.

The two properties lend themselves to any number of uses. A family could live in the main house and continue to use the cottage as a holiday let.

A retired couple could live in the cottage and let out the main house. Use both properties as holiday lets and you could make a significant income from them.

Or they could be ideal for multigenerational living, with a family in the main house and grandparents in the cottage.

 

Dalrulzion Coach House and Keeper’s Cottage are on sale jointly with Amazing Results estate agents for offers over £410,000.

More from Property

Struan Lodge is a handsome art deco home. Image: Thorntons.
Beautiful art deco home in West Ferry on sale for £575k
Carmichael Lodge, Elie.
Multi-award-winning Fife home back on the market with £50k price cut
Corner Croft is in the village of Kilconquhar. Image: Rettie.
Former sweetie shop in Kilconquhar now a charming family home on sale for £525k
The stunning home near Stirling Castle overlooks the historic King's Knot. Image: Clyde Property
Stunning home next to Stirling Castle and King's Knot hits market for £755k
Braes of Greenock is a superb development opportunity. Image: Galbraith.
Chance to buy dream development site in glorious setting near Callander for £235k
Hillview House from above.
Six-bedroom home with North Sea views and indoor swimming pool on sale for £1.25m
The Burntisland home has incredible views of the sea. Image: Rettie
Beautifully modernised Fife home boasts incredible sea views
Beechfields near Blairgowrie.
Inside luxury £650k Perthshire home with stunning vaulted entrance hall
This Milton of Balgonie church has been beautifully converted.
Fantastic Fife church conversion has stunning interior and state-of-the-art cinema
The "old-fashioned" home in St Andrews is up for sale. Image: Savills
'Old-fashioned' St Andrews home hits market for nearly £1m

Conversation