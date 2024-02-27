Not one but TWO riverside Perthshire properties for £410k

Lots of people dream of owning a waterfront home.

Now the opportunity has arisen to buy two riverside properties together. Dalrulzion Coach House and Keeper’s Cottage both sit on the banks of the Blackwater River, a few miles north of Bridge of Cally.

The river is a tributary of the Tay and the properties come with fishing rights for trout. Salmon permits can be obtained from the Post Office at Bridge of Cally.

For those who prefer skiing to fishing, Glenshee is a short drive away.

The Coach House has a large living/dining room on the ground floor, along with a breakfasting kitchen and a WC.

On the upper levels there are three double bedrooms and a family bathroom.

Oil fired central heating and a wood burning stove keep the house cosy, while new double glazing has improved the home’s efficiency.

A large courtyard has space for at least six cars.

Keeper’s Cottage

Adjacent to the main house is Keeper’s Cottage. This charming little house has a sunroom entrance porch, a lounge with space for dining, kitchen, bathroom, and a double bedroom.

The properties’ current owners have used Keeper’s Cottage as a successful holiday let.

The two properties lend themselves to any number of uses. A family could live in the main house and continue to use the cottage as a holiday let.

A retired couple could live in the cottage and let out the main house. Use both properties as holiday lets and you could make a significant income from them.

Or they could be ideal for multigenerational living, with a family in the main house and grandparents in the cottage.

Dalrulzion Coach House and Keeper’s Cottage are on sale jointly with Amazing Results estate agents for offers over £410,000.