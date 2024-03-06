Exclusive £3.75 million Gleneagles home back on the market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Exclusive £3.75 million Gleneagles home back on the market

Tantallon Lodge is one of the five most expensive houses on sale in Scotland.

By Jack McKeown
Tantallon Lodge is one of Scotland's most expensive homes. Image: Savills.
Tantallon Lodge is one of Scotland's most expensive homes. Image: Savills.

A luxury house in Gleneagles Village has returned to the market.

Tantallon Lodge enjoys a superb location overlooking the third fairway of the Queens Course.

The seven-bedroom, eight-bathroom home also has an eye-watering £3.75 million price tag.

Tantallon Lodge overlooks the Queens Course. Image: Savills.
The house has some magnificent double height spaces, including the gym. Image: Savills.

That makes it one of the five most expensive homes currently on sale in Scotland, according to property website Zoopla.

Despite only being built 12 years ago, it has recently been overhauled with a suite of home technology.

Among its many luxury features are a leisure suite, cinema, bar, golf simulator room, and a hot tub.

Packed with technology

There’s a home cinema system and integrated Sonos sound system. Lighting is controlled by a smart Lutron system. There is underfloor heating, air conditioning and mechanical ventilation.

A fleet of iPads are located all over the home, each with its own magnetic docking system to keep it charged. There are automatic gates and a CCTV system. And there’s a hot tub complete with music streaming.

The living room has a double sided wood burner. Image: Savills.
The state of the art cinema room. Image: Savills.

An enormous open plan living/kitchen/dining room is at the heart of Tantallon Lodge. It shares a double sided wood burner with an adjacent sitting room. The movie room has a state of the art cinema system and blackout blinds.

The ground floor also houses the leisure suite, which comes complete with steam room, shower room and changing room.

On the first floor there’s a magnificent entertainment room. A double height ceiling with timber beams, double-width log burning stone and a full wall of glass make it a hugely impressive space.

Tantallon Lodge has some highly impressive rooms. Image: Savills.
A golf simulator lets you play your favourite courses without leaving the house. Image: Savills.
A wood-panelled snug has another log burner. Image: Savills.

A gallery overlooks this room and there’s a stone topped bar for entertaining guests.

A south-facing balcony takes full advantage of views across the third fairway of the Queens Course.

The main bedroom also has a vaulted ceiling and a balcony, as well as two dressing rooms and a luxury bathroom.

The second floor has a peaceful snug with its own balcony and log burning fire. There are two more double bedrooms on this floor as well as an IT room to control all the technology in the house.

Annex apartment and gardens

A separate apartment is accessed from the front courtyard and is designed to accommodate guests or staff.

Tantallon Lodge sits in two thirds of an acre and is well screened by mature trees.

A hot tub is a great place to unwind. Image: Savills.
Tantallon Lodge sits in two thirds of an acre. Image: Savills.

A detached triple garage has an external staircase to a golf simulator room above. This has a True Golf system with screen and projector that allows people to virtually play a range of golf courses – including, of course, Gleneagles itself.

Tantallon Lodge first came on the market last year but having failed to sell it’s now being remarketed.

 

It’s on sale with Savills for offers over £3.75 million.

