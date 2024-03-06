Exclusive £3.75 million Gleneagles home back on the market

A luxury house in Gleneagles Village has returned to the market.

Tantallon Lodge enjoys a superb location overlooking the third fairway of the Queens Course.

The seven-bedroom, eight-bathroom home also has an eye-watering £3.75 million price tag.

That makes it one of the five most expensive homes currently on sale in Scotland, according to property website Zoopla.

Despite only being built 12 years ago, it has recently been overhauled with a suite of home technology.

Among its many luxury features are a leisure suite, cinema, bar, golf simulator room, and a hot tub.

Packed with technology

There’s a home cinema system and integrated Sonos sound system. Lighting is controlled by a smart Lutron system. There is underfloor heating, air conditioning and mechanical ventilation.

A fleet of iPads are located all over the home, each with its own magnetic docking system to keep it charged. There are automatic gates and a CCTV system. And there’s a hot tub complete with music streaming.

An enormous open plan living/kitchen/dining room is at the heart of Tantallon Lodge. It shares a double sided wood burner with an adjacent sitting room. The movie room has a state of the art cinema system and blackout blinds.

The ground floor also houses the leisure suite, which comes complete with steam room, shower room and changing room.

On the first floor there’s a magnificent entertainment room. A double height ceiling with timber beams, double-width log burning stone and a full wall of glass make it a hugely impressive space.

A gallery overlooks this room and there’s a stone topped bar for entertaining guests.

A south-facing balcony takes full advantage of views across the third fairway of the Queens Course.

The main bedroom also has a vaulted ceiling and a balcony, as well as two dressing rooms and a luxury bathroom.

The second floor has a peaceful snug with its own balcony and log burning fire. There are two more double bedrooms on this floor as well as an IT room to control all the technology in the house.

Annex apartment and gardens

A separate apartment is accessed from the front courtyard and is designed to accommodate guests or staff.

Tantallon Lodge sits in two thirds of an acre and is well screened by mature trees.

A detached triple garage has an external staircase to a golf simulator room above. This has a True Golf system with screen and projector that allows people to virtually play a range of golf courses – including, of course, Gleneagles itself.

Tantallon Lodge first came on the market last year but having failed to sell it’s now being remarketed.

It’s on sale with Savills for offers over £3.75 million.