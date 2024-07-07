Property Stylish 5-bedroom Dundee West End home with balcony and ‘feature bath’ for sale The property on Blackness Road is on the market for offers over £485,000. By Ellidh Aitken July 7 2024, 8:00am July 7 2024, 8:00am Share Stylish 5-bedroom Dundee West End home with balcony and ‘feature bath’ for sale Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/lifestyle/property/5032113/dundee-west-end-home-balcony-feature-bath-for-sale/ Copy Link 0 comment The Blackness Road property boasts a 'feature bath'. Image: Verdala A stylish five-bedroom home in Dundee’s West End is up for sale. The detached property on Blackness Road boasts a balcony and “feature bath”. The home has five bedrooms, two reception rooms and three bathrooms. It is described as offering “convenience and tranquillity” by agent Verdala. The balcony. Image: Verdala The garage and driveway. Image: Verdala There is an enclosed garden. Image: Verdala Inside, the living room offers ample natural light while the modern kitchen flows into a bright conservatory. The bedrooms are described as being generously sized. The master suite has a walk-in wardrobe and en-suite bathroom and is said to offer “true sanctuary”. The room includes a feature bath positioned by the window to enjoy the views. The living room. Image: Verdala The living room leads to the balcony. Image: Verdala The home has a modern kitchen. Image: Verdala The conservatory is used as a dining area. Image: Verdala The master suite with ‘feature bath’. Image: Verdala The ‘feature bath’ sits by the window to enjoy the views. Image: Verdala Some of the additional bedrooms could be used as a home office or guest accommodation. The property is surrounded by well-maintained gardens. There is also a detached single garage and driveway parking for multiple vehicles. The suite has a walk-in wardrobe and en-suite. Image: Verdala The walk-in wardrobe leading to the en-suite. Image: Verdala The en-suite. Image: Verdala Another of the bedrooms. Image: Verdala There are five bedrooms in total. Image: Verdala Each bedroom is generously sized. Image: Verdala The final bedroom. Image: Verdala The second en-suite. Image: Verdala The downstairs bathroom. Image: Verdala The Blackness Road home is on the market for offers over £485,000. Elsewhere, five luxury houses in a rural location near Dundee are on sale with prices starting at £680,000. And a ‘bothy’ in the Hilltown is on the market with a price tag of just £45,000.
