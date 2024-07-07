Stylish 5-bedroom Dundee West End home with balcony and ‘feature bath’ for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stylish 5-bedroom Dundee West End home with balcony and ‘feature bath’ for sale

The property on Blackness Road is on the market for offers over £485,000. 

By Ellidh Aitken
The Blackness Road property boasts a 'feature bath'. Image: Verdala
The Blackness Road property boasts a 'feature bath'. Image: Verdala

A stylish five-bedroom home in Dundee’s West End is up for sale.

The detached property on Blackness Road boasts a balcony and “feature bath”.

The home has five bedrooms, two reception rooms and three bathrooms.

It is described as offering “convenience and tranquillity” by agent Verdala.

The balcony. Image: Verdala
The garage and driveway. Image: Verdala
There is an enclosed garden. Image: Verdala

Inside, the living room offers ample natural light while the modern kitchen flows into a bright conservatory.

The bedrooms are described as being generously sized.

The master suite has a walk-in wardrobe and en-suite bathroom and is said to offer “true sanctuary”.

The room includes a feature bath positioned by the window to enjoy the views.

The living room. Image: Verdala
The living room leads to the balcony. Image: Verdala
The home has a modern kitchen. Image: Verdala
The conservatory is used as a dining area. Image: Verdala
The master suite with ‘feature bath’. Image: Verdala
The ‘feature bath’ sits by the window to enjoy the views. Image: Verdala

Some of the additional bedrooms could be used as a home office or guest accommodation.

The property is surrounded by well-maintained gardens.

There is also a detached single garage and driveway parking for multiple vehicles.

The suite has a walk-in wardrobe and en-suite. Image: Verdala
The walk-in wardrobe leading to the en-suite. Image: Verdala
The en-suite. Image: Verdala
Another of the bedrooms. Image: Verdala
There are five bedrooms in total. Image: Verdala
Each bedroom is generously sized. Image: Verdala
The final bedroom. Image: Verdala
The second en-suite. Image: Verdala
The downstairs bathroom. Image: Verdala

The Blackness Road home is on the market for offers over £485,000.

Elsewhere, five luxury houses in a rural location near Dundee are on sale with prices starting at £680,000.

And a ‘bothy’ in the Hilltown is on the market with a price tag of just £45,000.

Conversation