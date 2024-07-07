Stylish 5-bedroom Dundee West End home with balcony and ‘feature bath’ for sale

A stylish five-bedroom home in Dundee’s West End is up for sale.

The detached property on Blackness Road boasts a balcony and “feature bath”.

The home has five bedrooms, two reception rooms and three bathrooms.

It is described as offering “convenience and tranquillity” by agent Verdala.

Inside, the living room offers ample natural light while the modern kitchen flows into a bright conservatory.

The bedrooms are described as being generously sized.

The master suite has a walk-in wardrobe and en-suite bathroom and is said to offer “true sanctuary”.

The room includes a feature bath positioned by the window to enjoy the views.

Some of the additional bedrooms could be used as a home office or guest accommodation.

The property is surrounded by well-maintained gardens.

There is also a detached single garage and driveway parking for multiple vehicles.

The Blackness Road home is on the market for offers over £485,000.

