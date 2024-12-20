Fixer-upper cottage in East Neuk of Fife countryside offers ‘blank canvas’ for buyer

A fixer-upper cottage in the East Neuk of Fife countryside is said to offer a “blank canvas” for buyers.

The White Cottage at Carhurly Farm, near Scotland’s Secret Bunker – not far from Crail – enjoys a picturesque rural setting.

Agent Thorntons says the two-bedroom home provides a “blank canvas to modernise and style to the buyer’s own taste and requirements”.

The listing adds that the traditional cottage is an “excellent renovation opportunity”.

It has an entrance hallway, dining kitchen and three-piece bathroom.

There is also a sunny living room and two bedrooms.

The property also has large garden grounds and a private driveway.

Thorntons says the new owner will be able to “fully immerse themselves in the sought-after rural lifestyle” due to the cottage’s countryside location.

The White Cottage is on the market for offers over £100,000 and will be sold as seen.

Elsewhere in the East Neuk, a three-bedroom waterside home in Cellardyke has gone on the market for £280,000.

And further into Fife, a stunning Dunfermline church conversion with a private sun terrace is up for sale.