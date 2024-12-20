Fixer-upper cottage in East Neuk of Fife countryside offers ‘blank canvas’ for buyer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fixer-upper cottage in East Neuk of Fife countryside offers ‘blank canvas’ for buyer

The White Cottage, near Scotland's Secret Bunker, is on the market for offers over £100,000.

By Ellidh Aitken
The White Cottage in Fife's East Neuk. Image: Thorntons
A fixer-upper cottage in the East Neuk of Fife countryside is said to offer a “blank canvas” for buyers.

The White Cottage at Carhurly Farm, near Scotland’s Secret Bunker – not far from Crail – enjoys a picturesque rural setting.

Agent Thorntons says the two-bedroom home provides a “blank canvas to modernise and style to the buyer’s own taste and requirements”.

The listing adds that the traditional cottage is an “excellent renovation opportunity”.

The White Cottage. Image: Thorntons
The cottage has a rural location. Image: Thorntons
The building is in need of renovation. Image: Thorntons
There are large garden grounds. Image: Thorntons
The home has countryside views. Image: Thorntons

It has an entrance hallway, dining kitchen and three-piece bathroom.

There is also a sunny living room and two bedrooms.

The property also has large garden grounds and a private driveway.

Thorntons says the new owner will be able to “fully immerse themselves in the sought-after rural lifestyle” due to the cottage’s countryside location.

The living room. Image: Thorntons
The home is a ‘blank canvas’. Image: Thorntons
The kitchen. Image: Thorntons
Inside the cottage. Image: Thorntons
The home is a renovation opportunity. Image: Thorntons
There are two bedrooms. Image: Thorntons
The second bedroom. Image: Thorntons
The bathroom. Image: Thorntons

The White Cottage is on the market for offers over £100,000 and will be sold as seen.

Elsewhere in the East Neuk, a three-bedroom waterside home in Cellardyke has gone on the market for £280,000.

And further into Fife, a stunning Dunfermline church conversion with a private sun terrace is up for sale.

