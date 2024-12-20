Property Fixer-upper cottage in East Neuk of Fife countryside offers ‘blank canvas’ for buyer The White Cottage, near Scotland's Secret Bunker, is on the market for offers over £100,000. By Ellidh Aitken December 20 2024, 6:00am December 20 2024, 6:00am Share Fixer-upper cottage in East Neuk of Fife countryside offers ‘blank canvas’ for buyer Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/lifestyle/property/5148649/fixer-upper-cottage-fife-east-neuk-for-sale/ Copy Link 0 comment The White Cottage in Fife's East Neuk. Image: Thorntons A fixer-upper cottage in the East Neuk of Fife countryside is said to offer a “blank canvas” for buyers. The White Cottage at Carhurly Farm, near Scotland’s Secret Bunker – not far from Crail – enjoys a picturesque rural setting. Agent Thorntons says the two-bedroom home provides a “blank canvas to modernise and style to the buyer’s own taste and requirements”. The listing adds that the traditional cottage is an “excellent renovation opportunity”. The White Cottage. Image: Thorntons The cottage has a rural location. Image: Thorntons The building is in need of renovation. Image: Thorntons There are large garden grounds. Image: Thorntons The home has countryside views. Image: Thorntons It has an entrance hallway, dining kitchen and three-piece bathroom. There is also a sunny living room and two bedrooms. The property also has large garden grounds and a private driveway. Thorntons says the new owner will be able to “fully immerse themselves in the sought-after rural lifestyle” due to the cottage’s countryside location. The living room. Image: Thorntons The home is a ‘blank canvas’. Image: Thorntons The kitchen. Image: Thorntons Inside the cottage. Image: Thorntons The home is a renovation opportunity. Image: Thorntons There are two bedrooms. Image: Thorntons The second bedroom. Image: Thorntons The bathroom. Image: Thorntons The White Cottage is on the market for offers over £100,000 and will be sold as seen. Elsewhere in the East Neuk, a three-bedroom waterside home in Cellardyke has gone on the market for £280,000. And further into Fife, a stunning Dunfermline church conversion with a private sun terrace is up for sale.
