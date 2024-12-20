Why has Kirkcaldy Esplanade work dragged on for nine years?

A Kirkcaldy councillor says it is appalling that a multi-million-pound project to transform the town Esplanade is still dragging on after nine years.

The Esplanade scheme was agreed in 2015 in a bid to reconnect the waterfront to the High Street but is far from finished.

Councillor Rod Cavanagh said he fears he will be long gone before the major waterfront works are complete.

He told The Courier agreements made by councillors 18 months ago over next steps had “fallen off a cliff”.

And he added: “Are we just kidding ourselves with all this talk?”

The £1.4 million first phase to change the dual carriageway into a single lane road between Tolbooth Street and the Port Brae was completed in 2020.

However, demolition of two eyesore car parks as part of phase two has not happened.

And no budget has been allocated for the remaining roadworks between Tolbooth Street and Nicol Street.

‘Still arguing over next steps for Kirkcaldy Esplanade’

Mr Cavanagh said: “The whole project was conceived in 2015.

“Nine years later we’re still arguing over what the next steps are.

“At this rate I’ll have long since left the council, maybe even this earth, before there’s any real progress.”

The Esplanade and Thistle multi-storey car parks went on the market earlier this month.

And Fife Council revealed it was advertising the site as a development opportunity.

However, Mr Cavanagh said that is not what councillors agreed in February last year.

‘Dearth of information’

“We decided the council would demolish the car parks and market the cleared site,” he said.

“It was a unanimous agreement.

“But now it seems there’s been an executive decision taken somewhere and there’s been a dearth of information on it.”

The SNP councillor claims all requests for information have been “met with flannel”.

“Overall the plan is a very good one and what’s been done so far is great,” he said.

“But there just doesn’t seem any desire to get it finished.”

Council still ‘dedicated to vibrant regeneration’

The project was initially conceived to make more use of Kirkcaldy Esplanade.

It was largely unconnected to the rest of the town, with four lanes of traffic separating the sea from the High Street.

Fife Council confirmed no decision has been taken on the next phase of roadworks.

It will not allocate a budget until there is clarity on the development of the car parks sites.

Property investment and development manager Ronnie Hair confirmed the council is actively seeking innovative proposals from developers.

And he said: “We are dedicated to the vibrant regeneration of Kirkcaldy town centre to make sure it remains a dynamic and attractive location for people and businesses.”