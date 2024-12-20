Why has Kirkcaldy Esplanade work dragged on for nine years?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Why has Kirkcaldy Esplanade work dragged on for nine years?

Councillor Rod Cavanagh fears he will have "long since left this earth" by the time the project is complete.

How Kirkcaldy Esplanade looks just now despite agreement to regenerate
Image: Google.
By Claire Warrender

A Kirkcaldy councillor says it is appalling that a multi-million-pound project to transform the town Esplanade is still dragging on after nine years.

The Esplanade scheme was agreed in 2015 in a bid to reconnect the waterfront to the High Street but is far from finished.

Councillor Rod Cavanagh said he fears he will be long gone before the major waterfront works are complete.

He told The Courier agreements made by councillors 18 months ago over next steps had “fallen off a cliff”.

And he added: “Are we just kidding ourselves with all this talk?”

Kirkcaldy councillor Rod Cavanagh.

The £1.4 million first phase to change the dual carriageway into a single lane road between Tolbooth Street and the Port Brae was completed in 2020.

However, demolition of two eyesore car parks as part of phase two has not happened.

And no budget has been allocated for the remaining roadworks between Tolbooth Street and Nicol Street.

‘Still arguing over next steps for Kirkcaldy Esplanade’

Mr Cavanagh said: “The whole project was conceived in 2015.

“Nine years later we’re still arguing over what the next steps are.

“At this rate I’ll have long since left the council, maybe even this earth, before there’s any real progress.”

The Esplanade and Thistle multi-storey car parks went on the market earlier this month.

And Fife Council revealed it was advertising the site as a development opportunity.

However, Mr Cavanagh said that is not what councillors agreed in February last year.

‘Dearth of information’

“We decided the council would demolish the car parks and market the cleared site,” he said.

“It was a unanimous agreement.

Image: Supplied by Fife Council.

“But now it seems there’s been an executive decision taken somewhere and there’s been a dearth of information on it.”

The SNP councillor claims all requests for information have been “met with flannel”.

“Overall the plan is a very good one and what’s been done so far is great,” he said.

“But there just doesn’t seem any desire to get it finished.”

Council still ‘dedicated to vibrant regeneration’

The project was initially conceived to make more use of Kirkcaldy Esplanade.

It was largely unconnected to the rest of the town, with four lanes of traffic separating the sea from the High Street.

Fife Council confirmed no decision has been taken on the next phase of roadworks.

It will not allocate a budget until there is clarity on the development of the car parks sites.

Property investment and development manager Ronnie Hair confirmed the council is actively seeking innovative proposals from developers.

And he said: “We are dedicated to the vibrant regeneration of Kirkcaldy town centre to make sure it remains a dynamic and attractive location for people and businesses.”

