Why do some criminals in Scotland only serve half their sentence? Parole hearings explained

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News

Why do some criminals in Scotland only serve half their sentence? Parole hearings explained

As part of our A Voice for Victims campaign, The Courier wants to see a reform of the Parole Board for Scotland and its hearings.

Tasmin Glass and Robbie McIntosh. Image: Paul Reid and Newsline Media
Tasmin Glass and Robbie McIntosh. Image: Paul Reid and Newsline Media
By Sean O'Neil

The Courier has launched our A Voice for Victims campaign to reform the parole system in Scotland so victims and their families are put first.

As part of the campaign we also want to bring greater transparency to how the Parole Board for Scotland comes to decisions and how the hearings work.

Because parole hearings are held in private and there is little input from victims or families, they are perhaps the least understood part of our justice system.

A Voice for Victims campaign demands for parole hearing reform in Scotland.

Parole is a part of our justice system that allows offenders to be released on licence under the supervision of a social worker before their sentence is finished.

The decision of whether or not to release prisoners is made by the Parole Board for Scotland.

Who sits on the Parole Board?

The Parole Board members are appointed by Scottish Ministers but it operates independently from the Scottish Government.

The current chairman of the board is John Watt, a qualified solicitor who worked for 35 years in the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service.

There are also currently 25 appointed general members of the board, made up of – among other professions – former and current social workers, police officers, civil servants, health professionals and prison officers.

There are also 21 appointed legal member of the board who have or had careers within the legal profession.

Who is eligible for parole and when?

Prisoners who have been sentenced to more than four years in prison are entitled by law to be considered for parole once they have served half their sentence.

If the board refuses parole, most offenders will be reconsidered for parole no more than 12 months later, every year, until they are released.

Tasmin Glass, who was jailed for her part in the murder of oil worker Steven Donaldson.
Tasmin Glass.

It is under this system that Tasmin Glass is eligible for parole next week.

Those given life sentences are treated slightly differently – they are told at the time of sentencing the minimum period they must spend in jail before being considered for parole.

They will then have their case considered by the board “as soon as possible” after that date.

If not released at the first review, they will have a further review within the two years.

If refused again, subsequent reviews will be set by the parole board.

It is under this system under which Robbie McIntosh will be considered for parole again in August.

Robbie McIntosh. Image:<br />Derek Ironside, Newsline Media.

How does the parole board decide?

The board will consider a dossier consisting a number of reports.

This includes findings by the trial judge, previous convictions, reports from prison staff, prison and community social workers and counsellors.

The board will also take into account a prisoner’s family background and their plans once released.

Victims or their families are also invited to send a written representation to the board.

The offender can also make written representations about the reports in the dossier.

Can the public attend parole hearings?

Unlike trials and court proceedings, parole hearings in Scotland are held in private.

In cases where the offender is serving a life sentence, extended sentence or lifelong restriction, a victim can request to attend the hearing.

This request is considered solely by the chair of the board, who can refuse the request.

After notifying the victim of the outcome, the board will publish an anonymised summary of their decision.

An example of these anonymised decisions can be seen below, published in November 2023.

Anonymised summary of a decision by the Parole Board for Scotland.

To read more on The Courier’s A Voice for Victims campaign click here.

More from News

Coins which are part of a hoard of 122 Anglo-Saxon pennies, which were sold at auction after two metal detectorists unearthed them in a field. (Noonans/ PA)
Coins found by two metal detectorists sold at auction for more than £325,000
Robert Montgomery.
Jail warning for serial Fife abuser who dragged pregnant partner down stairs
William Reilly.
Road rage chef from Dundee faces jail for 'nightmare' driving in Fife
General view of the Lawton Road Sheltered Housing Complex. Image: DC Thomson.
Calls to save axed Dundee sheltered housing bus service amid fears residents will be…
Lori, Pam and Bill Donaldson. Image: DC Thomson
Steven Donaldson's sister fears 'decision made' on early release for brother's killer Tasmin Glass
View of farmland at Tibbermore where the Battle of Tippermuir was fought
Battery storage firm pledges to respect Perthshire battle site's cultural significance
The Alabama Supreme Court ruled frozen embryos can be considered children under state law (Kim Chandler/AP)
Hospital pauses IVF in wake of ruling saying frozen embryos are children
Bai Yun gets a mouthful of bamboo at the San Diego Zoo (Lenny Ignelzi, AP)
China plans to send San Diego Zoo more pandas, reigniting panda diplomacy
Lionel Messi shone in the MLS opener (Lynne Sladky/AP)
Lionel Messi kicks off MLS season with man-of-the-match display
What the papers say – February 22
What the papers say – February 22

Conversation