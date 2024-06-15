Inside spectacular house in Fife Outlander village with balcony, rooftop veranda and amazing views

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Property

Inside spectacular house in Fife Outlander village with balcony, rooftop veranda and amazing views

The Culross villa is on the market for £640,000.

By Neil Henderson
Veere House Park in Culross.
Veere Park House in Culross. Image: Halliday Homes

A spectacular home in the Fife village made famous for Outlander – featuring a balcony, a rooftop veranda and amazing views – has gone on the market.

Veere Park House is on the water’s edge on the outskirts of Culross, where the hit TV show has been filmed.

Finished to a high standard, the two-storey detached property boasts five bedrooms, three bathrooms and several reception rooms.

It also has a number of outdoor spaces that take full advantage of the setting.

The main living space is on the first floor, which features a galleried landing.

There is a large kitchen/dining area, a separate dining room – which leads out to the large balcony overlooking the Forth – and a lounge.

Galleried landing.
The galleried landing. Image: Halliday Homes
Open plan kitchen.
The open-plan kitchen. Image: Halliday Homes
Breakfast area.
A dining area. Image: Halliday Homes
Another view of the kitchen.
The kitchen is spacious. Image: Halliday Homes
Main lounge area.
The main lounge. Image: Halliday Homes
The lounge offers stunning views over the Forth.
The lounge has views over the Forth. Image: Halliday Homes
Dining room.
The dining room. Image: Halliday Homes
The balcony is off the dining room. Image: Halliday Homes
Private veranda.
The private veranda. Image: Halliday Homes

The main bedroom is also on the first floor, offering access to the private rooftop sun veranda – the perfect place to soak up some rays in peace.

It is completed by an en-suite bathroom.

Downstairs are four further bedrooms – one of which is small and could be used as an office – a bathroom and a utility room.

There is also a sun porch and a separate sunroom.

Master bedroom.
The house has five bedrooms. Image: Halliday Homes
One of the bathrooms.
One of the three bathrooms. Image: Halliday Homes
Another of the bedrooms.
Another of the bedrooms. Image: Halliday Homes
Veere House Park boasts five bedrooms.
Several of the bedrooms have access to the garden. Image: Halliday Homes
One of three bathrooms at Veere Park House.
The main bathroom. Image: Halliday Homes
Large conservatory.
The sunroom. Image: Halliday Homes

The home benefits from a double garage.

There is an extensive garden with patio areas positioned to take advantage of the sun throughout the day, along with a mix of trees, shrubs and flowers.

The house is accessed by a large driveway.

A well stocked rear garden.
The extensive garden. Image: Halliday Homes
Spectacular views across the Firth of Forth.
Spectacular views across the Firth of Forth. Image: Halliday Homes

Veere House Park is being marketed for sale by Halliday Homes for offers over £640,000.

Up the Fife coast in Cellardyke, an outstanding waterfront home that also boasts a roof terrace has hit the market for £750,000.

And in Perthshire, a countyside home with an incredible outdoor entertaining area is for sale.

More from

Ben Loyal Lodge. Bridge of Allan.
For sale: Beautifully modernised £470k lodge in 'sought-after' upper Bridge of Allan
Westburn Court. Image: Savills
1600s St Andrews home hits market with £1 million price tag
Glenvale in Kinross-shire
£1.4m country home with outstanding views of Loch Leven is for sale
Tayur House, Invergowrie.
Stunning £920k home is just yards from Invergowrie shoreline
Redlands is surrounded by Fife countryside. Image: Thorntons.
Fife country house has stunning interior, stone bothy and two log cabins for £750k
3 Pan Ha', Dysart.
'Unique' Fife seafront cottage next to beautiful church tower for sale
Rose Cottage is a lovely two-bedroom home in a peaceful Perthshire village. Image: Savills.
Former Perthshire but 'n' ben now a beautiful semi-rural cottage
Doocot Park sits on the waterfront in Crail. Image: Savills.
Amazing £1.25 million waterfront property may be Crail's finest home
Grey Gulls is a spectacular waterfront home. Image: Rettie.
Outstanding £750k waterfront home in Cellardyke has stunning roof terrace
Farmhouse for sale near Blairgowrie
Former Angus riding centre and B&B with 14 acres of land hits market for…