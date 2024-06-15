Inside spectacular house in Fife Outlander village with balcony, rooftop veranda and amazing views

A spectacular home in the Fife village made famous for Outlander – featuring a balcony, a rooftop veranda and amazing views – has gone on the market.

Veere Park House is on the water’s edge on the outskirts of Culross, where the hit TV show has been filmed.

Finished to a high standard, the two-storey detached property boasts five bedrooms, three bathrooms and several reception rooms.

It also has a number of outdoor spaces that take full advantage of the setting.

The main living space is on the first floor, which features a galleried landing.

There is a large kitchen/dining area, a separate dining room – which leads out to the large balcony overlooking the Forth – and a lounge.

The main bedroom is also on the first floor, offering access to the private rooftop sun veranda – the perfect place to soak up some rays in peace.

It is completed by an en-suite bathroom.

Downstairs are four further bedrooms – one of which is small and could be used as an office – a bathroom and a utility room.

There is also a sun porch and a separate sunroom.

The home benefits from a double garage.

There is an extensive garden with patio areas positioned to take advantage of the sun throughout the day, along with a mix of trees, shrubs and flowers.

The house is accessed by a large driveway.

Veere House Park is being marketed for sale by Halliday Homes for offers over £640,000.

Up the Fife coast in Cellardyke, an outstanding waterfront home that also boasts a roof terrace has hit the market for £750,000.

And in Perthshire, a countyside home with an incredible outdoor entertaining area is for sale.