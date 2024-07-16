Safety fears at children’s play park after car and caravan torched near Dundee beauty spot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Safety fears at children’s play park after car and caravan torched near Dundee beauty spot

The remains of the vehicles are still at the park.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Deliberate car fire at Dundee's Clatto Country Park.
The remains of the car and caravan at Clatto Country Park. Image: Friends of Clatto

A safety warning has been issued after a car and caravan were destroyed in a deliberate fire near a children’s play park at a Dundee beauty spot.

The burnt out vehicles remain near the play park at Clatto Country Park, just off Dalmahoy Drive, after the fire late on Friday night.

Environmental group Friends of Clatto is asking people to stay away from the vehicles.

Safety fears at Dundee’s Clatto Country Park

A post on its Facebook page says: “Please stay clear of the burnt-out car and caravan near the playpark.

“Council officers have been informed and we have asked for a quick response clear up due to the amount of sharp edges in the debris.”

Friends of Clatto member Ron Thomson told The Courier: “Friends of Clatto reported it to the council on Monday morning and it has already been looked at by a council officer.

Deliberate fire Dundee park
The remains of the car and caravan. Image: Friends of Clatto

“F.O.C. are concerned because it is so close to the playpark and there are lots of sharp metal edges and glass in the debris which are a risk to public safety.

“We have asked for a speedy clear up for this reason.”

The fire was extinguished and there were no reports of injuries.

Officers are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Constable Louise King said: “The fire was set alight while the vehicle was parked in a recreation area and I would urge anyone with information about what happened to speak to officers.

Deliberate Dundee fire
The debris is said to contain sharp objects. Image: Friends of Dundee

“If you were in the park area at the time and saw anything suspicious or have CCTV or dashcam footage which may have captured something of significance then please contact us.”

Anyone with information should contact 101 quoting reference 4506 of 12 July, 2024.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “We are aware of the matter and taking the necessary steps.

“We are also arranging for the debris at the site to be removed.”

More from

Poundstretcher on Lochee Road in Dundee.
Budget retailer to hold giveaway at Tayside, Fife and Stirling shops as new owner…
Chief Superintendent Nicola Russell, divisional commander for Tayside. Image Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Top Tayside cop wants to cut hours spent dealing with mental health issues
Karyn McKay, childminder
'Without childcare you have big problems': Two in five childcare services cancelled in Dundee
2
Over 30s garden party at Dundee Hotel
Taypark House hotel in Dundee hits market for £3 million
Phil Donaldson.
Controversial Dundee pubs boss banned from being company director for 11 years over Covid…
The car on fire in Balgay Park. Image: Abbi Rodley
Car goes up in flames in Dundee park as police launch probe
Debbie Gallacher (left) and Melanie Coleman (right) outside Love Your Planet in Broughty Ferry.
Broughty Ferry zero waste shop taken over by staff member
Andy Robertson outside The Phoenix. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
New landlord of The Phoenix breaks silence on takeover – and says Dundee pub…
Police taped off a section of the street. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Man, 35, seriously injured while working beneath vehicle in Dundee
Lorne Street, Monifieth.
Police say spate of motorhome thefts across Tayside are linked

Conversation