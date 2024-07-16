Safety fears at children’s play park after car and caravan torched near Dundee beauty spot

A safety warning has been issued after a car and caravan were destroyed in a deliberate fire near a children’s play park at a Dundee beauty spot.

The burnt out vehicles remain near the play park at Clatto Country Park, just off Dalmahoy Drive, after the fire late on Friday night.

Environmental group Friends of Clatto is asking people to stay away from the vehicles.

Safety fears at Dundee’s Clatto Country Park

A post on its Facebook page says: “Please stay clear of the burnt-out car and caravan near the playpark.

“Council officers have been informed and we have asked for a quick response clear up due to the amount of sharp edges in the debris.”

Friends of Clatto member Ron Thomson told The Courier: “Friends of Clatto reported it to the council on Monday morning and it has already been looked at by a council officer.

“F.O.C. are concerned because it is so close to the playpark and there are lots of sharp metal edges and glass in the debris which are a risk to public safety.

“We have asked for a speedy clear up for this reason.”

The fire was extinguished and there were no reports of injuries.

Officers are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Constable Louise King said: “The fire was set alight while the vehicle was parked in a recreation area and I would urge anyone with information about what happened to speak to officers.

“If you were in the park area at the time and saw anything suspicious or have CCTV or dashcam footage which may have captured something of significance then please contact us.”

Anyone with information should contact 101 quoting reference 4506 of 12 July, 2024.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “We are aware of the matter and taking the necessary steps.

“We are also arranging for the debris at the site to be removed.”