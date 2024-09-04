Stirling social care worker convicted of touching and following woman given 2-year warning

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stirling social care worker convicted of touching and following woman given 2-year warning

A watchdog says Muhammad Hamza Rafique's actions raise concerns about him working with vulnerable people.

By Andrew Robson
Stirling Sheriff Court.
Stirling Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

A Stirling social care worker convicted of touching and following a woman has been given a two-year warning by an industry watchdog.

Muhammad Hamza Rafique was convicted of behaving in a threatening and abusive manner towards the woman.

He intimidated his victim by touching her breast and following her.

He was fined £500 and ordered to pay a further £500 in compensation to the woman at Stirling Sheriff Court in May.

The Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) launched a probe after the conviction due to Rafique being registered as a social care worker.

It has now placed a two-year warning on his registration.

Stirling social care worker warned after causing woman ‘fear and alarm’

The SSSC said Rafique’s behaviour “appears to be isolated” but raises concerns about his suitability for working with vulnerable people.

The report added: “Social services workers should not behave in a way that puts
themselves or other people at risk of harm.

“The nature of your behaviour leading to conviction is of significant concern and is serious.

“A conviction of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner is indicative of an attitudinal issue.

“There is a concern that, if similar behaviour were to be repeated, service users and members of the public would be placed at a significant risk of harm.”

It has not been confirmed who Rafique was working for at the time of his conviction or whether he is still working in the industry.

Conversation