Stirling social care worker convicted of touching and following woman given 2-year warning

A Stirling social care worker convicted of touching and following a woman has been given a two-year warning by an industry watchdog.

Muhammad Hamza Rafique was convicted of behaving in a threatening and abusive manner towards the woman.

He intimidated his victim by touching her breast and following her.

He was fined £500 and ordered to pay a further £500 in compensation to the woman at Stirling Sheriff Court in May.

The Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) launched a probe after the conviction due to Rafique being registered as a social care worker.

It has now placed a two-year warning on his registration.

Stirling social care worker warned after causing woman ‘fear and alarm’

The SSSC said Rafique’s behaviour “appears to be isolated” but raises concerns about his suitability for working with vulnerable people.

The report added: “Social services workers should not behave in a way that puts

themselves or other people at risk of harm.

“The nature of your behaviour leading to conviction is of significant concern and is serious.

“A conviction of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner is indicative of an attitudinal issue.

“There is a concern that, if similar behaviour were to be repeated, service users and members of the public would be placed at a significant risk of harm.”

It has not been confirmed who Rafique was working for at the time of his conviction or whether he is still working in the industry.