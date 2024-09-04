New Dundee city centre sandwich shop to open – named after manager’s dog

A new sandwich shop is opening in Dundee city centre – named after the manager’s dog.

The former Mitchell’s unit on Whitehall Crescent has been turned into Harvey’s ahead of its launch this Monday.

Publican John Justice, who runs the Pillars and the Star and Garter, has taken on the lease of the site with business partner Bob Maver – with manager Fallon Boyd at the helm.

John said: “This is a new venture for Bob and me but it will be run by Fallon who has a wealth of catering experience.

“When we saw the business come up for lease, we decided to give it a go.”

Mitchell’s was run by Mandy Mitchell and her husband Del, who took over the former Incredible Roll Inn.

However, the site was put up for sale after less than a year as Mandy turned her focus to her outside catering business.

John says Harvey’s will open 7.30am to 3.30pm on weekdays, serving breakfasts, hot and cold drinks, sandwiches, wraps, baked potatoes and burgers.

The well-known pub landlord – who also runs the Salty Dog and the Bush Bar – said: “We have given the takeaway a new name, Harvey’s, after Fallon’s little dog, as the Mitchell’s name belongs to the people who ran the business here previously.

Harvey’s takeaway plans to ‘keep Dundee city centre thriving’

“It will be Fallon running it, along with support from her wife Jenny Massie.

“We are looking at holding theme nights and also opening at weekends sometime in the future.

“We like to try new things to keep business in the city centre thriving.”

Last week, John launched The Whisky Saloon inside the Star and Garter pub – with about 250 bottles on offer.

It comes as two new takeaways are set to open on Perth Road in Dundee.

NYPD will sell New York-style pizza, while WingVille is promising “amazing” chicken wings.