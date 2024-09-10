Stirling restaurant Cafe Aina could soon serve alcoholic drinks

Popular Greek restaurant Cafe Aina has been given the green light to sell alcohol.

At the reconvened meeting of the District of Stirling Licensing Board on Tuesday, councillors granted the King Street restaurant’s provisional licence application.

The family-run takeaway had asked permission to sell alcoholic drinks on-site between 11am and midnight, as well as off-site from 11am to 10pm.

Cafe Aina’s representative told councillors the restaurant was seeking “more permanence with its alcohol offering”.

Councillors also agreed to provisional licences for two other Stirlingshire businesses.

The Morrisons petrol station at Springkerse Retail Park, which is one of the 347 service stations sold to Motor Fuel Group earlier this year, applied to sell alcohol for off-site consumption.

The store also intends to offer takeaway food, as well as groceries, including alcohol, for home delivery.

It was revealed during the Licensing Board meeting that Abbotsford Lodge in Callander also hopes to sell alcohol for on-site and off-site consumption. Since 2023, occasional licences have been used to sell alcohol on the premises.

The business was taken over by Sirple Ltd, which also runs The Crown Hotel and Nicky Tams in Stirling, last year.

Stirling stores to offer alcohol delivery

Three Morrisons Daily stores in Stirling will begin offering a home delivery service which includes alcohol.

Permission was granted to the shop on Bannockburn Road, Drip Road and Johnston Avenue in Cornton.

Councillors were assured a strict Challenge 25 policy would be adhered to, with drivers trained to the same standards as in-store staff.

The Highland Gate on Drip Road also had changes to its licensing approved.

The hotel is now permitted to sell alcohol for on-site consumption from 11am to 1am, Friday to Saturday, whereas previously it was 11am to midnight each day.

Table service will also be permitted in the all of the premises, including the external drinking area, and temporary service points in the building can now sell alcohol.

Further afield, The Fintry Inn was given the go-ahead to show televised sport.

The owners hope that customers will be attracted to the pub by the prospect of “free to air” sports in its bar area.

