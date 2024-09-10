Stirling restaurant Cafe Aina could soon serve alcoholic drinks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stirling restaurant Cafe Aina could soon serve alcoholic drinks

Permission was also given to three Stirling stores for a new drinks delivery service, and The Fintry Inn plans to show televised sports.

By Isla Glen
Cafe Aina is already a favourite with Stirling locals. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson
Cafe Aina is already a favourite with Stirling locals. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

Popular Greek restaurant Cafe Aina has been given the green light to sell alcohol.

At the reconvened meeting of the District of Stirling Licensing Board on Tuesday, councillors granted the King Street restaurant’s provisional licence application.

The family-run takeaway had asked permission to sell alcoholic drinks on-site between 11am and midnight, as well as off-site from 11am to 10pm.

Cafe Aina’s representative told councillors the restaurant was seeking “more permanence with its alcohol offering”.

Councillors also agreed to provisional licences for two other Stirlingshire businesses.

The Morrisons petrol station at Springkerse Retail Park, which is one of the 347 service stations sold to Motor Fuel Group earlier this year, applied to sell alcohol for off-site consumption.

Morrisons petrol station at Springkerse was taken over by Motor Fuel Group. Image: Google Street View

The store also intends to offer takeaway food, as well as groceries, including alcohol, for home delivery.

It was revealed during the Licensing Board meeting that Abbotsford Lodge in Callander also hopes to sell alcohol for on-site and off-site consumption. Since 2023, occasional licences have been used to sell alcohol on the premises.

The business was taken over by Sirple Ltd, which also runs The Crown Hotel and Nicky Tams in Stirling, last year.

Stirling stores to offer alcohol delivery

Three Morrisons Daily stores in Stirling will begin offering a home delivery service which includes alcohol.

Permission was granted to the shop on Bannockburn Road, Drip Road and Johnston Avenue in Cornton.

Councillors were assured a strict Challenge 25 policy would be adhered to, with drivers trained to the same standards as in-store staff.

The Fintry Inn can now show sports in its bar. Image: Google Street View

The Highland Gate on Drip Road also had changes to its licensing approved.

The hotel is now permitted to sell alcohol for on-site consumption from 11am to 1am, Friday to Saturday, whereas previously it was 11am to midnight each day.

Table service will also be permitted in the all of the premises, including the external drinking area, and temporary service points in the building can now sell alcohol.

Further afield, The Fintry Inn was given the go-ahead to show televised sport.

The owners hope that customers will be attracted to the pub by the prospect of “free to air” sports in its bar area.

