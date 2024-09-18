Kirkcaldy cafe with ‘excellent potential’ put up for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Kirkcaldy cafe with ‘excellent potential’ put up for sale

Chinwag's on Rosslyn Street was previously known as Caira's Cafe.

By Chloe Burrell
Chinwag's Cafe in Kirkcaldy.
Chinwag's in Kirkcaldy is up for sale. Image: Google Street View

A “very successful” Kirkcaldy cafe and takeaway with “excellent potential” has been put up for sale.

Chinwag’s on Rosslyn Street was previously known as Caira’s Cafe and opened in 2021.

According to its Facebook page, the cafe is temporarily closed.

It is now being marketed for sale through Central Business Sales.

The listing says Chinwag’s is “very successful” and benefits from a large passing trade due to its proximity to the high school and the ice arena.

Chinwag’s cafe in Kirkcaldy has growing delivery trade

The listing adds: “The business has a good delivery trade that is building up week by week and offers excellent potential to increase the turnover.”

The unit is said to be in “excellent” condition with space for 24 covers.

The business is being offered on a leasehold basis, with five years left on the current contract and rent of £400 per month.

Chinwag’s is on the market for £21,500.

Elsewhere in the town, one of Kirkcaldy’s biggest pubs – The Exchequer – is up for sale at £1.4 million.

However, the pub’s operator insists the venue will continue to run as normal.

A new pop-up sauna has also opened on Pathhead Sands in Kirkcaldy.

