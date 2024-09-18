Kirkcaldy cafe with ‘excellent potential’ put up for sale

A “very successful” Kirkcaldy cafe and takeaway with “excellent potential” has been put up for sale.

Chinwag’s on Rosslyn Street was previously known as Caira’s Cafe and opened in 2021.

According to its Facebook page, the cafe is temporarily closed.

It is now being marketed for sale through Central Business Sales.

The listing says Chinwag’s is “very successful” and benefits from a large passing trade due to its proximity to the high school and the ice arena.

Chinwag’s cafe in Kirkcaldy has growing delivery trade

The listing adds: “The business has a good delivery trade that is building up week by week and offers excellent potential to increase the turnover.”

The unit is said to be in “excellent” condition with space for 24 covers.

The business is being offered on a leasehold basis, with five years left on the current contract and rent of £400 per month.

Chinwag’s is on the market for £21,500.

Elsewhere in the town, one of Kirkcaldy’s biggest pubs – The Exchequer – is up for sale at £1.4 million.

However, the pub’s operator insists the venue will continue to run as normal.

A new pop-up sauna has also opened on Pathhead Sands in Kirkcaldy.