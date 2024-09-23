Fife Kirkcaldy cafe-bar put up for sale months after opening Rumours on Kirk Wynd is on the market for offers in the region of £135,000. By Ellidh Aitken September 23 2024, 1:32pm September 23 2024, 1:32pm Share Kirkcaldy cafe-bar put up for sale months after opening Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5088075/kirkcaldy-cafe-bar-rumours-for-sale/ Copy Link 0 comment Rumours cafe-bar in Kirkcaldy is up for sale. Image: Graham & Sibbald A cafe-bar in the centre of Kirkcaldy has been put up for sale just months after opening. Rumours on Kirk Wynd is on the market for offers in the region of £135,000. The venue opened in March promising menu options “created with your health and wellbeing in mind”. Agent Graham and Sibbald describes the building as “recently refurbished to a high standard” and in turnkey condition. Kirkcaldy cafe-bar Rumours in ‘turnkey’ condition The listing says: “The property for sale offers a modern fit-out situated in the busy trading area of Kirkcaldy. “The business for sale is in turnkey conditioning offering a ground floor bar and restaurant, a commercial kitchen and a large server. “The business for sale is a perfect way of life business for a hands-on operator.” The cafe was previously let but is now being sold by the landlord. Rumours cafe-bar in Kirkcaldy is up for sale. Image: Graham & Sibbald The cafe-bar is licensed. Image: Graham & Sibbald The bar area. Image: Graham & Sibbald Inside Rumours in Kirkcaldy. Graham & Sibbald Some of the seating at the cafe-bar. Image: Graham & Sibbald It comes as another cafe in Kirkcaldy, Chinwag’s on Rosslyn Street, was put up for sale. The Exchequer pub on the town’s High Street has also hit the market.
