Kirkcaldy cafe-bar put up for sale months after opening

A cafe-bar in the centre of Kirkcaldy has been put up for sale just months after opening.

Rumours on Kirk Wynd is on the market for offers in the region of £135,000.

The venue opened in March promising menu options “created with your health and wellbeing in mind”.

Agent Graham and Sibbald describes the building as “recently refurbished to a high standard” and in turnkey condition.

Kirkcaldy cafe-bar Rumours in ‘turnkey’ condition

The listing says: “The property for sale offers a modern fit-out situated in the busy trading area of Kirkcaldy.

“The business for sale is in turnkey conditioning offering a ground floor bar and restaurant, a commercial kitchen and a large server.

“The business for sale is a perfect way of life business for a hands-on operator.”

The cafe was previously let but is now being sold by the landlord.

It comes as another cafe in Kirkcaldy, Chinwag’s on Rosslyn Street, was put up for sale.

The Exchequer pub on the town’s High Street has also hit the market.