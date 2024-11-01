Relief as Forthside and Stirling Studios levelling up funding confirmed as secure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Relief as Forthside and Stirling Studios levelling up funding confirmed as secure

Concerns about the UK Government money became more urgent after the Budget announcement earlier this week.

By Isla Glen
Forthside's former MOD site will become a state-of-the-art film studio. Image: Stirling Council
Forthside's former MOD site will become a state-of-the-art film studio. Image: Stirling Council

Millions in UK Government funding for the regeneration of Forthside and the creation of Stirling’s new film studio campus has been secured following concerns.

Councils across the country were left in limbo on Wednesday after Chancellor Rachel Reeves failed to mention the Levelling Up Fund during her Budget statement.

The scheme was started under the previous Conservative government, with £19 million pledged to Stirling in 2023.

Plans for Forthside include transforming the former Ministry of Defence site into a film studio campus, with hopes that it will attract big-budget Netflix and Amazon television shows.

A £6 million procurement contract for building refurbishment – acquired from the Levelling Up Fund – has already been approved by councillors.

What the planned Forthside Square could look like. Image: Stirling Council and Stallan-Brand

Forthside is also due to get hundreds of new homes, commercial outlets, and a public square.

From the funding, a further £10 million is expected to be used for the MOD site development, and £3 million has been earmarked for connectivity and active travel links.

Forthside funding confirmed to be safe

At the last meeting of Stirling Council on October 10, Stirling SNP group leader Councillor Scott Farmer sought assurances over the funds.

On Thursday, following Chancellor Reeves’ Budget announcement, Councillor Farmer said: “Labour’s first budget has raised significant concerns over substantial financial commitments from the previous Government’s Levelling up Fund, with some £19 million committed to realising the Forthside development in Stirling.

“I asked at the last full council if I could be given categorical assurance that the Levelling Up monies were secure and this was not forthcoming to my satisfaction.

“I have been promised that high level assurance will be sought from Westminster over the funding commitment but the silence from the Chancellor in yesterday’s budget was quite frankly deafening.”

Councillor Scott Farmer sought reassurances over the Levelling Up Fund cash

However, Stirling Council confirmed on Friday that the funding will not be lost and the project is still going ahead.

A spokesperson said: “The UK Government has confirmed in writing that our Levelling Up funding is secure.”

In response, Councillor Farmer said: “I’d be very pleased if that is the case and that appropriate senior assurances have been made.”

While many cities are still in line to receive levelling up funding, £5 million of ‘cultural’ grants for nearby Perth and Dunfermline are now “under review”.

Conversation