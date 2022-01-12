Developers reveal masterplan for 300 new Forfar homes

An error occurred. Please try again.

Developers have launched a fresh masterplan for around 300 new Forfar homes.

Hermiston Securities and Scotia Homes unveiled the Westfield vision ahead of a live online consultation event this month.

They want local feedback on the proposals, which centre on land beyond existing housing on the town’s western edge.

It’s part of a long-term vision that could also bring a site for a new Forfar primary school.

Plans came forward nine years ago

And it’s the latest step forward for a plan which first emerged in 2013.

Almost 40 hectares of land there is allocated for housing in the Angus local plan up to 2026.

The masterplan sets out proposals for new housing, public open space and associated infrastructure.

And those behind the scheme say it has the potential to bring “substantial inward investment” to Angus.

A consultation website has now gone live.

And there is to be a live online event for locals to air their views on Wednesday January 19.

Key growth area

Graham Reid, land and development director at Scotia Homes said: “This marks an exciting time as we and our development partners, Hermiston Securities, bring forward plans to develop around 300 high quality homes, including 75 affordable homes, adjacent to Westfield.

“Angus continues to be a key growth area for our company.”

“I am delighted to be able to bring forward our plans to the local community over the coming months,” Mr Reid said.

“While I am disappointed that I cannot personally welcome everyone to a public exhibition, we welcome the opportunity to receive questions and feedback from local residents and other interested parties through our online consultation.

“Any members of the public who are not able to access the online format can contact us by telephone or in writing and we will arrange a time that is mutually beneficial to update them on the proposals.”

Feedback can be provided until Friday February 4.

The project team can be contacted on 0141 264 2831 or at Westfield Masterplan, c/o Liberty One, Spaces, 1 West Regent Street, Glasgow, G2 1RW.

Scotia is currently building new homes on the site of Forfar’s former Guide Dogs training centre on Dundee Road.

Council partnership

The Muir Group has invested in Angus for more than 30 years.

It includes the construction of more than 450 homes in that time, as well as office and retail space.

And through subsidiary Hermiston Securities it is involved in developing Orchardbank business park with Angus Council.

Orchardbank is home to the authority’s Angus House HQ.

The new housing would be built on farmland.

Initial proposals for 175 homes attracted an objection from town textile firm Don & Low.

Their operations sit on the opposite side of Glamis Road from the new site.

The town’s largest employer said a previous noise assessment was inadequate.

And they fear future noise complaints from residents in new housing if an appropriate buffer zone is not put in place.

Muir Homes also previously quashed fears over a potential contamination risk from a historic anthrax burial site in the area more than 70 years ago.

Competing bids

The new masterplan is one of two areas on the west of Forfar in the sights of developers.

Forfar-based housebuilder Guild Homes has pressed Angus Council for a quick decision on a planned doubling of its Strathmore Fields development at Kirriemuir.

It wants to add around 245 homes to development nearing completion beside Forfar community campus on the nborth west side of the town.

But the earmarked 30 hectare site at Garth Farm is not currently zoned for housing in the local plan.