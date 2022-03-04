Woman, 59, dies in hospital weeks after Forfar house fire

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A woman has died in hospital more than five weeks after a house fire in Forfar.

The 59-year-old was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee after the blaze at the property on Kings Road on Saturday January 22.

Residents told how the woman was pulled to safety as the flames took hold on her home.

Locals also reported hearing a “loud bang” during the incident.

Officers have now confirmed that the woman succumbed to her injuries this week.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “ At around 4.20pm on Saturday January 22, Police Scotland and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service attended a fire at a house on Kings Road in Forfar.

Joint police and fire service investigation

“The fire was extinguished and a 59-year-old woman was removed from the premises before she was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee by ambulance.

“She subsequently died in hospital on Tuesday March 1.

“A joint police and fire and investigation has been carried out and there are no apparent suspicious circumstances.”

Police have not confirmed the woman’s identity.