Carnoustie trio will be town ambassadors at South Korea World Scout Jamboree

By Graham Brown
March 15 2022, 11.39am Updated: March 15 2022, 12.54pm
Ross Brownlow, Andrew Martin and Innes McMillan have been selected for the Scouting World Jamboree. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.
Carnoustie will be well represented when Scouts from across the globe get together for the World Scout Jamboree next summer.

The Angus group has seen three of its Explorer Scouts selected to take part in the event in South Korea.

It will be an exciting adventure for Innes McMillan, Andrew Martin and Ross Brownlow, who have all been in Scouting since the age of five.

Carnoustie Scouts
Ross Brownlow, Andrew Martin and Innes McMillan are South Korea-bound. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.

And it’s a coup for Carnoustie to bag three of the 36 spots on offer in the selection programme for Scotland’s east region.

Five-figure fundraising

The trio have already embarked on the big fundraising journey to raise more than £10,000 to make the trip.

For Carnoustie High School pupil Innes, 14, it’s a second major overseas event after he attended a Florida Jamborette in 2019.

Andrew and Ross, both 15, are pupils at Monifieth High School.

Scouting
Scouting achievement badges on Innes McMillan’s uniform. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.

“We’ve started out on the fundraising and will be doing it mostly as a team,” said Innes.

“We’re going to do things like garden clearances, car washes and beetle drives. Whatever we can to get to the total we need.”

His mum, Mairi, and Andrew’s dad, George, are Scout leaders at Carnoustie.

Mairi said: “To have three selected from one group is really good going and we’re very proud of them.

“They are wonderful ambassadors for the local community and Scouting.

“It’s fantastic for the younger group members to see that.

“The three of them are also young leaders so they have a lot to do with the younger groups and hopefully their selection will inspire others.”

Popularity growing

The triple selection for the World Scout Jamboree is a vote of confidence in the thriving Carnoustie group.

Like every other organisation, Scouting had to adapt during the pandemic.

But it is seeing a return to popular activities such as outdoor camps.

And Mairi said there is plenty of local interest.

“We have around 130 across Beavers, Cubs, Scouts and Explorers from age 4 to 18.

Carnoustie Scouts
Andrew, Innes and Ross at Carnoustie Scout Hall. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.

“There was a slight lull in numbers before the pandemic, but the interest is really strong now.

“So to have three boys selected for the World Jamboree is absolutely great for us as a group.

“Group Scout leader Kenny Lee has been really supportive of them all the way through and this will be a great experience for them.

“The selection was a weekend camp and they had to take part in various activities.

They work really well together and I think that helped them make the 36 who were selected from 136 applicants,” said Mairi.

Carnoustie Scouts

The World Scout Jamboree brings thousands of scouts together every four years.

Courier country will have a number of young people from Angus, Fife and Perthshire at the 25th World Jamboree.

