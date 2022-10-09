Crunch meeting to decide future of historic Letham group rocked by secret society claims

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Crunch meeting to decide future of historic Letham group rocked by secret society claims

By Graham Brown
October 9 2022, 8.00am Updated: October 9 2022, 11.17am
The Feuars' Hall in Letham and village founder 'Honest' George Dempster. Image: Graham Brown/DCThomson
The Feuars' Hall in Letham and village founder 'Honest' George Dempster. Image: Graham Brown/DCThomson

The future of a historic Angus village group at the centre of ‘secret society’ claims will be decided at a community meeting next month.

Letham Feuars’ Committee is one of the district’s oldest local organisations.

It was the brainchild of village founder George Dempster and has been running for more than 200 years.

And it could be the last remaining group of its kind in the country.

But a perceived lack of transparency over the way the charity operates has split the biggest village in Angus.

The committee is responsible for letting property and land in Letham, including the Feuars’ Hall in The Square.

The Feuars' Hall in Letham Square.
The Feuars’ Hall in Letham Square. Image: Graham Brown/DCThomson

Former MP Dempster’s vision was that feu monies from the land and buildings should be used to help Letham prosper.

The last published accounts showed a balance of nearly £25,000 in the bank.

Its volunteer committee has been responsible for local improvements such as the development of the Feuars’ Green beside the Vinney Burn.

And the committee previously organised the successful Victorian Market which ran for many years.

What went wrong?

A row blew up on social media around the Feuars’ failure to hold an AGM.

The historic group’s constitution says a new committee should be elected annually.

Dempster’s hope when he founded Letham in 1788 was that there would be a constant stream of locals willing to do their bit for the village.

George Dempster Letham's plaque on the Feuars' Hall.
Village founder George Dempster is honoured in a plaque on the Feuars’ Hall. Image: Graham Brown/DCThomson

But, like many community organisations, the committee has struggled to attract new blood in modern times.

Critics say a lack of openness or public meetings had led to suspicion around what is going on behind the scenes.

The Feuars’ blamed a land dispute relating to ground in The Den for the delay in holding an AGM.

They said they wanted to resolve that issue before electing a new committee.

Letham Feuars' hall
The Feuars’ Hall is in the heart of the village. Image: Graham Brown/DCThomson

The way ahead

Now the Feuars’ say an extraordinary general meeting will take place next month.

It is to be held on November 17 in the village hall.

And the organisation has taken advice from Scottish charities regulator OSCR over the EGM.

They say independent representatives from Angus Voluntary Action will oversee the running of the meeting and the election of a new committee.

The group has said it will publish a number of items ahead of the meeting.

Those are to include papers relating to the title deed for property and land in The Den.

And there will be nomination papers released for would-be committee members, explaining the roles and responsibilities of trustees.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Angus & The Mearns

The Feuars' Hall in Letham and village founder 'Honest' George Dempster. Image: Graham Brown/DCThomson
A90 southbound reopened at Tealing following police vehicle crash
The Feuars' Hall in Letham and village founder 'Honest' George Dempster. Image: Graham Brown/DCThomson
Newtyle businessman vows to appeal knockback for £80,000 village cafe cabin plan
The Feuars' Hall in Letham and village founder 'Honest' George Dempster. Image: Graham Brown/DCThomson
Angus coffee business booming for Rangers star John Souttar and Brechin City’s Euan Spark
The Feuars' Hall in Letham and village founder 'Honest' George Dempster. Image: Graham Brown/DCThomson
VIDEO: Behind the scenes as top chefs reveal how to make dishes served at…
The Feuars' Hall in Letham and village founder 'Honest' George Dempster. Image: Graham Brown/DCThomson
Forfar ceremony to honour Angus trio recognised with British Empire Medal
The Feuars' Hall in Letham and village founder 'Honest' George Dempster. Image: Graham Brown/DCThomson
The Menu Awards: 37 best pictures from 2022 event
The Feuars' Hall in Letham and village founder 'Honest' George Dempster. Image: Graham Brown/DCThomson
Covid Scotland: Case numbers in Dundee increase by almost 90%
2
The Feuars' Hall in Letham and village founder 'Honest' George Dempster. Image: Graham Brown/DCThomson
Dundee Kiltwalk 2022 video released - can you spot yourself?
The Feuars' Hall in Letham and village founder 'Honest' George Dempster. Image: Graham Brown/DCThomson
VIDEO: Highlights from The Menu Food and Drink Awards 2022 as winners announced
The Feuars' Hall in Letham and village founder 'Honest' George Dempster. Image: Graham Brown/DCThomson
More disruption for Tayside trains as line blocked north of Perth

Most Read

1
The Feuars' Hall in Letham and village founder 'Honest' George Dempster. Image: Graham Brown/DCThomson
Tributes paid to former Dundee United youngster Gavin Stokes after death in car crash
2
The Feuars' Hall in Letham and village founder 'Honest' George Dempster. Image: Graham Brown/DCThomson
Dundee League Cup winner and Hall of Fame striker John Duncan dies at 73…
3
Thomas Justice outside the Bush Bar, Dundee.
Bush Bar: First look inside Dundee pub set to reopen next week
2
4
The Feuars' Hall in Letham and village founder 'Honest' George Dempster. Image: Graham Brown/DCThomson
Missing girl, 14, known to visit Dundee and Arbroath
5
The Feuars' Hall in Letham and village founder 'Honest' George Dempster. Image: Graham Brown/DCThomson
Farmer found slumped unconscious after drink-drive smash in Perthshire
6
The Feuars' Hall in Letham and village founder 'Honest' George Dempster. Image: Graham Brown/DCThomson
Dundee shop owners fear another ‘hidden Christmas’ as scaffolding remains up after over a…
7
The Feuars' Hall in Letham and village founder 'Honest' George Dempster. Image: Graham Brown/DCThomson
Serial Fife rapist confessed crimes to police, high court hears
8
The Feuars' Hall in Letham and village founder 'Honest' George Dempster. Image: Graham Brown/DCThomson
Missing Kirkcaldy man ‘not suitably dressed for weather’ found safe and well
9
The Feuars' Hall in Letham and village founder 'Honest' George Dempster. Image: Graham Brown/DCThomson
Brian Cox: Dundee star hints at possible return to Tayside during DCA visit
10
The Feuars' Hall in Letham and village founder 'Honest' George Dempster. Image: Graham Brown/DCThomson
A90 southbound reopened at Tealing following police vehicle crash

More from The Courier

The Feuars' Hall in Letham and village founder 'Honest' George Dempster. Image: Graham Brown/DCThomson
RAB MCNEIL: In the next life I may be a seagull on a rock
The Feuars' Hall in Letham and village founder 'Honest' George Dempster. Image: Graham Brown/DCThomson
All you need to know as stricken £3bn warship heads back to Fife for…
The Feuars' Hall in Letham and village founder 'Honest' George Dempster. Image: Graham Brown/DCThomson
5 talking points from Dundee's draw at Arbroath as Dark Blues give up early…
The Feuars' Hall in Letham and village founder 'Honest' George Dempster. Image: Graham Brown/DCThomson
Are the Pars showing promotion form? 3 talking points from Alloa v Dunfermline
The Feuars' Hall in Letham and village founder 'Honest' George Dempster. Image: Graham Brown/DCThomson
Tributes paid to former Dundee United youngster Gavin Stokes after death in car crash
Max Kucheriavyi and Drey Wright. Images: SNS.
3 St Johnstone v Celtic talking points as Max Kucheriavyi justifies Callum Davidson's faith…
The Feuars' Hall in Letham and village founder 'Honest' George Dempster. Image: Graham Brown/DCThomson
Raith Rovers' Robbie Thomson opens up on 'eye-opening' mental health work with Chris Mitchell…
The Feuars' Hall in Letham and village founder 'Honest' George Dempster. Image: Graham Brown/DCThomson
GINGER GAIRDNER: Now is the time to plan
Tony Watt, right, celebrates grabbing Dundee United's second goal against Aberdeen. Image: SNS
Liam Fox shares Tony Watt praise after Dundee United striker 'responded well' to goal…
Wales 18 Scotland 15: All-too-familiar heartbreak for Scots in World Cup return

Editor's Picks