Crunch meeting to decide future of historic Letham group rocked by secret society claims

The future of a historic Angus village group at the centre of ‘secret society’ claims will be decided at a community meeting next month.

Letham Feuars’ Committee is one of the district’s oldest local organisations.

It was the brainchild of village founder George Dempster and has been running for more than 200 years.

And it could be the last remaining group of its kind in the country.

But a perceived lack of transparency over the way the charity operates has split the biggest village in Angus.

The committee is responsible for letting property and land in Letham, including the Feuars’ Hall in The Square.

Former MP Dempster’s vision was that feu monies from the land and buildings should be used to help Letham prosper.

The last published accounts showed a balance of nearly £25,000 in the bank.

Its volunteer committee has been responsible for local improvements such as the development of the Feuars’ Green beside the Vinney Burn.

And the committee previously organised the successful Victorian Market which ran for many years.

What went wrong?

A row blew up on social media around the Feuars’ failure to hold an AGM.

The historic group’s constitution says a new committee should be elected annually.

Dempster’s hope when he founded Letham in 1788 was that there would be a constant stream of locals willing to do their bit for the village.

But, like many community organisations, the committee has struggled to attract new blood in modern times.

Critics say a lack of openness or public meetings had led to suspicion around what is going on behind the scenes.

The Feuars’ blamed a land dispute relating to ground in The Den for the delay in holding an AGM.

They said they wanted to resolve that issue before electing a new committee.

The way ahead

Now the Feuars’ say an extraordinary general meeting will take place next month.

It is to be held on November 17 in the village hall.

And the organisation has taken advice from Scottish charities regulator OSCR over the EGM.

They say independent representatives from Angus Voluntary Action will oversee the running of the meeting and the election of a new committee.

The group has said it will publish a number of items ahead of the meeting.

Those are to include papers relating to the title deed for property and land in The Den.

And there will be nomination papers released for would-be committee members, explaining the roles and responsibilities of trustees.