Police hunt for thieves who stole wood chipper from Angus village

Police are on the hunt for thieves who stole a wood chipper and trailer from the Memus area of Angus.

The Forest TR6 wood chipper and double-axle Ifor Williams trailer it was carried on was taken from outside the Memus Village Hall between 4.45pm and 10.30pm on Tuesday.

Officers say those responsible for the theft may have gone through the Sidlaws area and have provided a picture of a similar wood chipper to the one that was stolen.

Anyone with information is being asked to call 101, quoting incident reference number 0433 of December 7.