Fears for elderly residents and businesses as Kirriemuir Post Office to shut for 3 weeks

Residents in Kirriemuir will be left without access to a Post Office in the town for three weeks over Christmas.

Locals will have to drive more than a mile – or take a a 30-minute walk – to access the nearest Post Office at Westmuir between December 21 and January 8.

Those running the service – inside a newsagent on High Street – are understood to be going on holiday.

Town councillor Ronnie Proctor said: “This is a real worry at this time of year.

“Of course the people who run the Post Office have to have a holiday but it is very concerning that no one could be found to take over in the meantime.

“The closure means there will be no Post Office service at all in the town at the busiest time of year.

“There are no banks left in Kirriemuir so for many people, the Post Office is where they do much of their banking.

“Older folk in particular will be badly hit with many having to travel further afield to collect pensions.”

Fears for impact on businesses

Mr Proctor also fears it will impact on businesses.

He added: “If people go to Forfar, for example, they are likely just to shop there.

“Small traders in Kirrie have a hard enough time without losing business in this way.”

One business owner said: “While I accept the Post Office has to close to let the people get a break, I would have hoped an alternative arrangement could have been made.

“To not have a working Post Office in the town at Christmas is far from ideal for many of us.”

A spokesperson for the Post Office said: “We understand that Kirriemuir Post Office will be temporarily closed for three weeks from next week.

“Postmasters often arrange relief cover for their business, but that may be difficult to organise for this time of year.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused by this temporary closure.

“Alternative branches in the area include Westmuir, which is 1.5 miles away, and Glamis and Forfar. Check www.postoffice.co.uk/branchfinder for opening times.”

The nearest Post Offices are at:

Westmuir Post Office, Main Road, Westmuir

Glamis Post Office, Traditional, 4 The Square, Glamis

Forfar Post Office, 7 East High Street, Forfar