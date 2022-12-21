Repeated cancellations of flagship Dundee to Aberdeen coastal bus leave young people ‘stranded and unsafe’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Repeated cancellations of flagship Dundee to Aberdeen coastal bus leave young people ‘stranded and unsafe’

By Cameron Roy
December 21 2022, 6.00am Updated: December 21 2022, 9.33am
Hamish Fraser thinks the bus service is putting young people in danger due to the cancelled services. Image: Hamish Fraser.
Hamish Fraser thinks the bus service is putting young people in danger due to the cancelled services. Image: Hamish Fraser.

Repeated cancellations on the X7 Stagecoach coastal bus has left north-east youngsters “stranded and unsafe”, says a member of the Scottish Youth Parliament.

Hamish Fraser, the representative for Angus North and Mearns, believes the bus service is putting people in danger due to the long waits the cancellations can leave people standing at bus stops.

He has carried out a survey amongst you people in his area and has found they are concerned about the safety and reliability of the bus service.

Young people are relying more heavily on bus services since everyone under the age of 22 became eligible for a free bus pass in January.

Meanwhile, Stagecoach says the reliability of the service has improved in recent weeks as staffing levels have improved.

X7 service ‘a disgrace’

Mr Fraser has highlighted the “acute issues” facing the flagship X7 service, which connects Aberdeen and Dundee – labelling the service a “disgrace”.

“I have heard multiple stories of young people waiting on the last bus from Aberdeen to Arbroath at night to be cancelled – leaving them stranded”, he said.

The X7 route connects Dundee and Aberdeen, travelling up the A92 coast road through Arbroath, Montrose, St Cyrus, Inverbervie and Stonehaven. Image: Heather Fowlie / DC Thomson.

“If the last buses to these places don’t run there is no way to get to Bervie, Johnshaven, or the Mearns coast.

“It makes it difficult if you are working late in Aberdeen. These are the most frequently cancelled buses in the region but are the most essential.”

How bad has the X7’s service been?

Mr Fraser’s intervention comes after the X7 has been under extreme pressure since the new timetable was implemented at the start of October.

Several people have shared their stories of how the service has been impacting them.

Michelle Fletcher set up a car pool group to help combat the cancellations. Image: Michelle Fletcher.

North East MSP: Young people being stranded is ‘terrifying’

Scottish Conservative North East MSP Tess White, said: “It’s terrifying to hear of instances where our young people are left stranded at night due to cancellations with the last X7 service of the day.

“The X7 offers a lifeline for youngsters to become more independent by allowing them to travel to cities like Aberdeen for college or to simply see friends and visit places.

MSP Tess White has previously written to Stagecoach asking them to improve their service. Image: DCT Media.

“As the weather continues to worsen, it’s vital passengers aren’t abandoned and left to find another mode of transport due to cancelled services which have been prevalent this year.”

Are young people safe on the bus?

During Mr Fraser’s polling of young people, he found the issue of safety was a recurring concern.

He said: “A lot of these bus stops don’t have lighting and they don’t have CCTV.

“When you combine that with delayed services people have been left feeling very unsafe.”

There have been reports that some young people have been using the free bus service to carry out anti-social behaviour.

In November, local area commander for Aberdeen city centre, David Paterson said youths were using them to travel into the city from Aberdeenshire and Angus. 

Some bus drivers have even taken things into their own hands.

Stagecoach X7 bus at Market Square in Stonehaven. Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson.

Last week, some Angus bus drivers stopped accepting free bus passes due to repeated troublemakers.

But Mr Fraser believes that blaming young people for anti-social behaviour is wrong.

He said: “There is some anti-social behaviour on buses, but that was always going to happen. That was always going to happen.”

“But the fact it has been blamed on young people using their bus passes is wrong.

“I think it’s just a way of blaming ned culture and people from the schemes.”

He also notes that if people are missing their bus passes, the Scottish Government does have the power to remove them.

What does Stagecoach say?

Stagecoach East says they have not cancelled the last X7 bus from Aberdeen recently apart from when severe weather made it unsafe to operate.

A spokeswoman said: “As staffing levels have increased in recent weeks, customers should be seeing an improvement in service provision in the area.

“We always do our best to ensure the last X7 journey from Union Square (10.50pm Monday-Saturday, 9.50pm Sunday) operates unless circumstances beyond our control prevent it.”

Stagecoach workers across Scotland have banded together to back plans for a strike action amid an ongoing dispute over "unfair" pay.
Stagecoach said it has been prioritising its last X7 service.. Image: Shaun Flannery.

When it comes to anti-social behaviour on buses, they said they have not had any reports other than those made by passengers to the driver.

A spokeswoman said: “We expect our employees to be helpful to all customers and treat them with respect.

“Where we receive feedback about behaviour which does not fall in line with our expectations, we always investigate thoroughly.

“Customers can pass on any concerns or feedback via our customer services team. We want passengers of all ages to feel safe and comfortable on board our buses.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Angus & The Mearns

Pics taken at Asda in Glenrothes Pics taken at state-of-the-art CCTV control room in Fife Pic of shoplifter Nelson Gray from Leslie Kris Miller, Courier, 30/11/13. Shoplifting investigation. Picture shows undercover police moving in to stop a suspected shoplifter.
Cost of living crisis fuelling crime surge across Tayside as top cop warns of…
To go with story by Sheanne Mulholland. Gold Star montage for yearly round up of awards given out Picture shows; Gold Star montage . Dundee, Fife, Angus, Perthshire. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 19/12/2022
Meet the 14 Courier Gold Star award winners who shone in Tayside and Fife…
Children are having to wait up to three years for an autism assessment in Tayside. Image: Shutterstock.
Angus family go private after facing three-year wait for son’s autism diagnosis on NHS
Anne-Marie Batchelor suffered a debilitating stroke 20 years ago.
Angus stroke survivor, 51, left to wet the bed at night in 'inhumane' care…
Angus House, the council's headquarters in Forfar.
Fewer Angus tenants evicted despite rise in unpaid council rent
See how many Angus sex offenders live near you using our interactive map. Image: DC Thomson.
Angus map shows how many sex offenders live near you
The annual dook has taken place for over 25 years. Image: Brian Stormont/DC Thomson.
Carnoustie New Year's dookers enjoy bracing start to 2023
Ice gritter in Dundee
New Year deep freeze as ice warning blankets Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire
The road to Carmyllie Church.
WALK THIS WAY: Carmyllie Heritage Trail in Angus
Check out where you are most likely to get a parking ticket in Angus. Image: DC Thomson.
Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Angus revealed

Most Read

1
Police block County Place after the fatal fire at the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
New County Hotel fire: Owner ‘devastated’ after three people confirmed dead in Perth blaze
2
See how many Dundee sex offenders live near you using our interactive map. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee map shows how many sex offenders live near you
3
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16
4
Courier News - Dundee - CR0040391 - Alasdair Clark story: Pictures and video of Broughty Ferry loony dook. Picture shows: Dundee United Community Trust team who took part, Broughty Ferry Harbour, Broughty Ferry, Dundee, 01st January 2023. Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Best pictures as Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2023
2
5
Anne-Marie Batchelor suffered a debilitating stroke 20 years ago.
Angus stroke survivor, 51, left to wet the bed at night in ‘inhumane’ care…
6
See how many Fife sex offenders live near you using our interactive map. Image: DC Thomson.
Fife map shows how many sex offenders live near you
7
Baby Harper Carr first Fife baby of 2023
Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023
2
8
Ice gritter in Dundee
New Year deep freeze as ice warning blankets Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire
9
Lukeus Walker was arrested after breaching curfew on Candle Lane in Dundee city centre. Image: Facebook.
Festive season behind bars for Dundee teenager after bell-ringing bail breach
10
Glenrothes sink hole
Glenrothes man, 27, injured after falling into sink hole
2

More from The Courier

a rainbow over Dundee.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee
Dundee midfielder Ben Williamson was sent off in the first half against Arbroath. Image: SNS.
5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath
Michael McKenna celebrates his opener as Arbroath claim a stunning win at Dundee. Image: SNS
3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44…
Emergency services outside the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perth business leaders 'devastated' as three die in New County Hotel fire
still from Andrew tate Twitter video in which he baited Greta Thunberg.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: We ignore Andrew Tate at our peril
Tele News - Lindsey Hamilton story - New County Hotel. CR0025128 Picture shows; a GV/Locater pic of the New County Hotel on County Place in Perth today, where the incident occured. Tuesday 17th November 2020. Dougie Nicolson / DCT Media.
'Desperately tragic': Politicians react with shock as three die in Perth fire
Cam Smith or another LIV player winning another major seems to be the best way the 'rebel' tour can make any impact in 2023.
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Less political intrigue, more golf in 2023, please
Crews deploy a crane after the fire at the New County Hotel in Perth
Perth hotel fire: What we know so far as three people and dog confirmed…
Fire engines remain on County Place alongside a blue tent erect by investigators. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth hotel worker tells of bid to save people as three die in fire
graphic showing key players from 2022 including Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping, Liz Truss and Joe Biden.
ANDREW LIDDLE: What the last 12 months of turmoil can teach us for 2023

Editor's Picks

Most Commented