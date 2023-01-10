Inside Angus Conservatives office deemed surplus to requirements

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Offices used by the Angus Conservative & Unionist Association have been put on sale after being deemed surplus to requirements.

The offices, above Blake’s Bargains in Arbroath High Street, span two storeys.

They have been owned by the local campaigners for at least 15 years.

However, the offices are no longer required as meetings have been held online since the pandemic hit.

The property is now being sold by estate agents Thorntons for offers over £35,000.

Proceeds from the property sale will go towards campaigning and leaflets in the future.

The group is also not ruling out buying another property in the future.

Inside the Angus Conservative & Unionist Association office

The offices are described as a development opportunity with excellent potential by estate agent Thorntons.

The property measures 145 square meters over the two floors.

Rather surprisingly for a political party associated with the colour blue, there is a red carpet in one of the rooms.

One of the rooms is wood-panelled while there is a small kitchen area and two bathrooms.

The rooms (some of which do have blue carpets) have electric storage heating. The attic rooms, which have been used for storage, are ready for development.

The brochure states: “This is an excellent development opportunity within central Arbroath.

“The location offers immediate access to a number of local amenities including high street shops, shopping centre, Abbey, Links Parade, schools, train and bus stations.

“Internal viewing is essential to enable potential buyers to fully appreciate the potential of accommodation.”

More pictures of Angus Conservatives offices