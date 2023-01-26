Scottish SPCA going about the business of finding Tayside homes for rising numbers of abandoned ferrets

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Scottish SPCA going about the business of finding Tayside homes for rising numbers of abandoned ferrets

By Graham Brown
January 26 2023, 10.39am
Oscar the ferret was found abandoned last August. Image: Scottish SPCA
Oscar the ferret was found abandoned last August. Image: Scottish SPCA

A flurry of ferrets has arrived at the Scottish SPCA’s Tayside and Fife rescue centre in Angus.

The animal charity has seen a spike in the number of the mustelids coming in to facilities across Scotland.

Last year they looked after more than 320.

And welfare teams are currently caring for almost 80 across their nine animal rescue and rehoming centres.

Petterden pair

A group of ferrets is known as a business.

And the current tally includes two popular characters at the Petterden centre, between Dundee and Forfar.

Scottish SPCA rehabilitations lead, Rachael Maclean, said: “We are currently caring for a lot more ferrets than usual across the society, including four at our Angus, Fife and Tayside centre.

“Oscar and Arthur are just two of the charming ferrets we have for rehoming.

“Oscar came into our care in August last year after sadly being found abandoned.

“He arrived as a young and boisterous male but our team of staff and volunteers have spent a lot of time working on his manners

“He is now lovely to handle.

“Arthur also came into our care in August last year after being found as a stray.

“Unfortunately, he was never claimed.

Abandoned Angus ferret Arthur
Arthur is another ferret at the SSPCA centre at Petterden in Angus. Image: SSPCA

“This cheeky boy has been at our centre for more than 170 days and is constantly making our staff laugh with his zoomies.”

Rachael added: “He needs an owner who can continue to work on his manners when being held.

“Sadly, ferrets like Oscar and Arthur are consistently overlooked for rehoming and tend to stay in our care for a long time.

“It’s a shame as they can make fantastic pets in the right homes.”

Mystery over spike in unwanted ferrets

The charity says it’s uncertain what is driving the rise in ferret numbers.

“It could be that people adopted these animals on a whim and then had to face up to the responsibility of caring for the pet long-term,” said Rachael.

“Although they are great for adult homes, or homes with older teenagers, they’re not really suitable as children’s pets as they can nip when excited.

“Ferrets also need a lot of enrichment and exercise as they’re highly social, intelligent creatures who love interacting with their owners.

“They shouldn’t just be left in a cage and forgotten about.

“However, if you’re willing to put the time and effort in to caring for them, they can be incredibly rewarding animals to have at home.

“They’re very inquisitive and cheeky.”

The Angus centre also recently put out a plea for a new owner for another unusual pet – a seven-year-old Royal Python called Taz.

How you can adopt a ferret or any other animal

Scottish SPCA centre receptions are open 1pm until 4pm daily and their teams welcome anybody with questions about adopting one of these animals to give them a call on 03000 999 999 or visit their local centre.

All the ferrets the Scottish SPCA currently have for rehoming can be viewed on the charity’s website.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Angus & The Mearns

Oscar the ferret was found abandoned last August. Image: Scottish SPCA
Angus rapist encouraged other men to sexually abuse unconscious woman
Oscar the ferret was found abandoned last August. Image: Scottish SPCA
Gold Star for Arbroath youngster Alex, 10, for growing hair to donate to cancer…
The scheme to encourage cycling in Arbroath was trialled in 2021.
Final design for controversial Arbroath cycling scheme to be unveiled in spring
Oscar the ferret was found abandoned last August. Image: Scottish SPCA
Forfar hospice charity Lippen Care 'humbled' by community support in wake of pandemic
Oscar the ferret was found abandoned last August. Image: Scottish SPCA
Angus butcher seeks successor to pass on world's best pie recipe to
Oscar the ferret was found abandoned last August. Image: Scottish SPCA
OAP offers to pay 10% of Angus lollipop lady's wages in village campaign to…
Oscar the ferret was found abandoned last August. Image: Scottish SPCA
Arbroath paedophile used sick files to lure child into sending naked photos
Oscar the ferret was found abandoned last August. Image: Scottish SPCA
Tayside Tesla driver left in coma after horrific crash caused by wrong autopilot settings
Oscar the ferret was found abandoned last August. Image: Scottish SPCA
EXCLUSIVE: NHS Tayside quietly scaling back surgery to avoid special measures over £39 million…
7
parking charges return Fife
Empty car parks 'deja vu' warning if Angus off-street charges are brought back

Most Read

1
Culdees Castle owners Rob Beaton and Tracey Horton.
‘We’ve spent £2m renovating our Perthshire castle – we’ve only finished three rooms’
2
Oscar the ferret was found abandoned last August. Image: Scottish SPCA
Joules: Shock as Perth and St Andrews stores to close
2
3
Oscar the ferret was found abandoned last August. Image: Scottish SPCA
Ram raid at Broughty Ferry shop costs business £19,000
4
Oscar the ferret was found abandoned last August. Image: Scottish SPCA
Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee: Everything you need to know about festival
5
Spark (right) with partner Kayley, daughter Myla and business partner John Souttar outside their Maison Dieu business. Image: DC Thomson/Gareth Jennings.
Former Dundee United duo’s cup success with Angus coffee business
6
Oscar the ferret was found abandoned last August. Image: Scottish SPCA
Dundee residents have their say on who should be on Radio 1’s Big Weekend…
7
Bell Baxter bullying victim Kaylynn Donald at home.
Fife schoolgirl Kaylynn, 12, speaks out after sickening bus assault on her caught on…
8
Latif Sarok leaving Perth Sheriff Court.
BMW driver’s ‘ridiculous’ A90 reverse caused smash with 84-year-old’s car
9
Oscar the ferret was found abandoned last August. Image: Scottish SPCA
Tayside Tesla driver left in coma after horrific crash caused by wrong autopilot settings
10
Oscar the ferret was found abandoned last August. Image: Scottish SPCA
Luxury Perthshire hotel sees sales soar as it returns to profit
2

More from The Courier

Oscar the ferret was found abandoned last August. Image: Scottish SPCA
Who Dares ex-commando Jason Fox has Dunfermline in his sights
Oscar the ferret was found abandoned last August. Image: Scottish SPCA
Ange Postecoglou message revealed as Dundee United boss Liam Fox recalls 'words of advice'…
Oscar the ferret was found abandoned last August. Image: Scottish SPCA
EVE MUIRHEAD: Mick Kennedy pre-match Darvel team-talk was inspirational but the opposite of what…
Oscar the ferret was found abandoned last August. Image: Scottish SPCA
Five people charged over 'disturbance' at Dundee multi
Oscar the ferret was found abandoned last August. Image: Scottish SPCA
Pittenweem councillor's great-gran 'would be spinning in grave' as dilapidated playpark torn down
Oscar the ferret was found abandoned last August. Image: Scottish SPCA
‘Disposable’ vapes – ban bid as Dundee recycling staff left stumped at the dump 
Oscar the ferret was found abandoned last August. Image: Scottish SPCA
St Johnstone pre-season back four horror show against ICT spooked boss Callum Davidson
Oscar the ferret was found abandoned last August. Image: Scottish SPCA
Pervert in black Speedos peered under Fife swimming pool cubicle at 12-year-old girl
Oscar the ferret was found abandoned last August. Image: Scottish SPCA
'Infinity Room' shows recycling is the gift that keeps on giving in new Dundee…
Oscar the ferret was found abandoned last August. Image: Scottish SPCA
Ugly scenes brought no winners as Dundee Timex ticked to a halt during 1993…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented