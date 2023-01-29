Full speed ahead with plans for Forfar Rotary 2023 Strathmore Classic Car Tour

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Forfar Rotary Club has set the date for its 2023 Strathmore Classic Car Tour to hit the road.

A convoy of classic and modern machinery will take on the 125-mile tour of Tayside on Sunday June 25.

And entries are now open for what is the club’s biggest annual fundraiser.

It’s a chance for car fans to enjoy a leisurely drive through spectacular countryside and meet fellow enthusiasts.

Long-running success

The event was first staged in 2016.

Although the pandemic put the brakes on it, the tour returned last year.

And it raised almost £9,000 for CHAS.

The charity total since it began is close to £50k.

Rotary president David Stobbs said the tour brings together a line-up of vehicles from vintage cars to modern classics.

“From Mini to Porsche and Morris Minor to Morgan, we always have lots of interesting entries,” he said.

The cars set off from Forfar on a route which changes each year.

This summer’s lunch stop will be at Moness in Aberfeldy.

And the cars will complete the route by travelling down the spectacular drive of Glamis Castle.

Entry fee is a minimum sponsorship of £50.

David added: “Profits raised will again be for CHAS as they were truly thankful for the considerable cash sum they received last year.

“Entrants thought it was a tremendous charity deserving of funds.

“We’re delighted to be supporting them again.”

Entry forms for the Strathmore Classic Car Tour are available on the Forfar Rotary Club website.