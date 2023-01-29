Full speed ahead with plans for Forfar Rotary 2023 Strathmore Classic Car Tour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Full speed ahead with plans for Forfar Rotary 2023 Strathmore Classic Car Tour

By Graham Brown
January 29 2023, 7.15am
James and Melissa Gray-Cheape from Forfar took part in their 1961 TR3a last year. Image: Paul Reid
James and Melissa Gray-Cheape from Forfar took part in their 1961 TR3a last year. Image: Paul Reid

Forfar Rotary Club has set the date for its 2023 Strathmore Classic Car Tour to hit the road.

A convoy of classic and modern machinery will take on the 125-mile tour of Tayside on Sunday June 25.

And entries are now open for what is the club’s biggest annual fundraiser.

It’s a chance for car fans to enjoy a leisurely drive through spectacular countryside and meet fellow enthusiasts.

Forfar Rotary classic car tour
Ian and Vivian Fisken leaving in their 1958 Bentley Continental on the 2022 run. Image: Paul Reid

Long-running success

The event was first staged in 2016.

Although the pandemic put the brakes on it, the tour returned last year.

And it raised almost £9,000 for CHAS.

Forfar Rotary classic car tour
Forfar Rotary president David Stobbs and Emma Garland from CHAS with the £8,900 cheque from last year’s tour. Image: Forfar Rotary Club

The charity total since it began is close to £50k.

Rotary president David Stobbs said the tour brings together a line-up of vehicles from vintage cars to modern classics.

“From Mini to Porsche and Morris Minor to Morgan, we always have lots of interesting entries,” he said.

The cars set off from Forfar on a route which changes each year.

This summer’s lunch stop will be at Moness in Aberfeldy.

And the cars will complete the route by travelling down the spectacular drive of Glamis Castle.

Entry fee is a minimum sponsorship of £50.

David added: “Profits raised will again be for CHAS as they were truly thankful for the considerable cash sum they received last year.

“Entrants thought it was a tremendous charity deserving of funds.

“We’re delighted to be supporting them again.”

Entry forms for the Strathmore Classic Car Tour are available on the Forfar Rotary Club website.

