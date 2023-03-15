Cop shop getaway: Holiday home plan for old Angus police station

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Cop shop getaway: Holiday home plan for old Angus police station

By Graham Brown
March 15 2023, 12.01pm Updated: March 15 2023, 3.42pm
Friockheim police station.
Friockheim police station.

A planning bid has been lodged to turn a former Angus village police station into holiday accommodation.

The old Friockheim police office is lined up to become a two-bedroom property.

It was closed in 2013 as part of a shutdown of smaller stations around the time Police Scotland came into being.

Friockheim police station
The former police station and adjoining house went on the market in 2022.

The Gardyne Street station included a semi-detached two-storey three-bed home.

The house and police office initially went on the market in 2021 as part of a sell-off which included other stations at Wormit and Auchtermuchty.

It then came back on sale last spring with a price tag of £160,000.

Planning application submitted

Now, plans have been lodged for the conversion of the old station into holiday accommodation.

It will be separate from the adjoining house.

Plans showing the layout of the proposed two-bed holiday home. Image: Angus Council

A new entrance and front door would be created facing Gardyne Street.

The plans feature an open living room and kitchen area, bathroom and two similar sized bedrooms to the rear.

Planners hope to make a decision on the application before the end of next month.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Angus & The Mearns

The new paths could make commuting safer for cyclists.
Ambitious walking and cycling path network could link Angus towns
Adam Christie sculpted using the simplest of tools such as nails and a file. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson
Montrose Burns Club secure important sculptures of 'Gentle Shetlander' Adam Christie
Drumachlie Park in Brechin. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Police probe sudden infant death in Brechin
An architect's impression of the new Blue Seaway hub. Image: Aim Design/Angus Council.
Monifieth community hub a step closer after Blue Seaway plans sail through
Liz's grandsons Matt and Adam Wood, son-in-law Grahame Wood, daughter Suzie Wood and husband Brian Forsyth at the Voluntary Action Angus ceremony.
People's champion Liz honoured in poignant Voluntary Action Angus ceremony
Farmer Guthrie Batchelor at the Duntrune site for the new crematorium.
Angus farmer wins appeal to build new crematorium overlooking Dundee
16
Snow is expected to fall across Perth tomorrow. Image: Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson
ANOTHER snow and ice warning issued for Perthshire and Angus
HMS Montrose CO Commander Claire Thompson and Angus Lord Lieutenant Pat Sawers led a tribute to Second World War sea dog Bamse. Image: Royal Navy
Royal Navy Paul's pride in final home town visit aboard HMS Montrose
Kirriemuir's award-winning Gateway to the Glens Museum is under threat. Image: Angus Alive
Brechin and Kirriemuir museums being offloaded in Angus Alive bid to survive
Finlay is up against Vernon Kay and Carrie Hope Fletcher for the award. Image: ANGUSalive, Kenny Elrick, Kieron McCarron/Shutterstock
Monifieth actor faces off against Vernon Kay and two-time Grammy nominee for national panto…

Most Read

1
Lomond Hills Hotel in Fife.
Jobs lost after closure of 18th century Fife hotel
2
This handsome home on Blackness Road was the most-viewed property on TSPC in February.
Beautiful Blackness Road home tops TSPC’s most-viewed properties in Tayside for February
3
Italian restaurant Bellini has closed its doors. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee eatery Bellini announces surprise closure
2
4
Farmfoods on Dundee's Cowgate is closing.
Farmfoods in Dundee city centre confirms closing date
5
The three properties are on the waterfront at Pittenweem. Image: Rettie.
Townhouse and two flats on Pittenweem waterfront used as successful holiday lets on sale…
6
Police on the scene at Tiree Place in Kirkcaldy. One police car outside the block of flats
Police probe sudden death of a woman, 24, in Kirkcaldy
7
Kinross High School. Image: Kenny Smith.
‘Backbone’ of Kinross High School parent council resign amid questionnaire concerns
2
8
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Stalking Picture shows; Jilly MacKay. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by Crime and Courts Team Date; 15/03/2023
Rejected stalker plagued Perth woman with texts and phone calls
9
Drumachlie Park in Brechin. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Police probe sudden infant death in Brechin
10
The piper called the tune when the Eddie Thompson final brought triumph and tragedy. Image: DC Thomson.
Beautiful game showed its cruel side when Dundee United lost to Rangers in ‘the…

More from The Courier

The crowd at Radio 1's Big Weekend in Coventry last year. Image: PA
Big Weekend 2023: Dundee ticket release dates revealed
Raith Rovers takeover talks with John Sim have broken down. Images: SNS.
EXCLUSIVE: Raith Rovers takeover talks break down as consortium walk away from negotiations with…
Iain Stirling has announced the dates of his new comedy tour. Image: BBC Scotland
Love Island's Iain Stirling bringing live show to Dundee and Dunfermline
Arbroath keeper Derek Gaston is determined to keep his side up. Image: SNS
Derek Gaston hopes to be a Championship survivor as Arbroath keeper eyes up 11th…
Dundee midfielder Shaun Byrne and manager Gary Bowyer.
Dundee fringe men Shaun Byrne and Fin Robertson 'will have part to play' during…
You can learn how to improve your golf game at bunkered LIVE in Edinburgh.
Improve your game at Scotland's ultimate golf show
Theo Bair is looking good in training. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson: 'Watching Theo Bair in training every day, I'd play…
GARY GODDARD Jamie Beatson Kingdom News Agency Tel: 07791 563 772
Dundee knifeman avoids jail for assault on Perth Prison guard
Eljamel protesters outside the former Dundee Royal Infirmary. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Victims of disgraced Dundee surgeon Eljamel claim health chief Humza Yousaf 'unfit' to be…
Picture shows; Dr David Darling, producer of The Science Fiction Experience with chairman of the trust Daniel Cook on the Frankenstein Steps. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
New science fiction music show to bring Mary Shelley's Frankenstein back to Dundee

Editor's Picks

Most Commented