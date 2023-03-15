Cop shop getaway: Holiday home plan for old Angus police station

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A planning bid has been lodged to turn a former Angus village police station into holiday accommodation.

The old Friockheim police office is lined up to become a two-bedroom property.

It was closed in 2013 as part of a shutdown of smaller stations around the time Police Scotland came into being.

The Gardyne Street station included a semi-detached two-storey three-bed home.

The house and police office initially went on the market in 2021 as part of a sell-off which included other stations at Wormit and Auchtermuchty.

It then came back on sale last spring with a price tag of £160,000.

Planning application submitted

Now, plans have been lodged for the conversion of the old station into holiday accommodation.

It will be separate from the adjoining house.

A new entrance and front door would be created facing Gardyne Street.

The plans feature an open living room and kitchen area, bathroom and two similar sized bedrooms to the rear.

Planners hope to make a decision on the application before the end of next month.