Angus & The Mearns Huge hole left in Carnoustie house after crash A 41-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident. By Lindsey Hamilton April 17 2023, 3.38pm A huge hole has been left in the front of the Carnoustie house. Image: Lindsey Hamilton DC Thomson