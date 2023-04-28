Monifieth High: Could new school be canned after cost rockets to £66.5 million?

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Monifieth’s new showpiece secondary faces a fresh threat after another cost hike took the project to more than £65 million.

With just weeks until construction is due to start, Angus councillors must make a crunch call over the scheme’s future next week.

It is the second time they have had to decide whether or not to press on with the project in the face of spiralling costs.

But Monifieth councillor and authority leader Beth Whiteside says she will not allow the ambitious plan to be derailed.

And her role as policy and resources convener could be pivotal in ensuring the plan progresses.

How costs have escalated

The 1,200-pupil learning campus – with swimming pool, nursery and community pitches – is earmarked to open in 2025.

Councillors backed the proposal to replace the creaking high school in 2020.

At that time a £50m price tag was put on the project.

In June last year, it emerged the estimated total cost had jumped to £61m.

A report going before Angus policy and resources committee on Tuesday reveals the figure has now risen to £66.5m.

The financial blow will be softened by an 11% uplift in support from the Scottish Futures Trust – equivalent to £2.9m.

But it leaves the cash-strapped authority with a £10.5m black hole to fill before a spade has struck the ground.

And finance chiefs have warned there is no guarantee costs will not increase further.

The new financial breakdown is:

Construction and demolition: £62.75m

Design and statutory fees: £2.42m

Utilities: £0.2m

Project specific staffing costs: £0.83m

Project risk/contingency: £0.3m

Estimated project cost: £66.5m

The project hike has been blamed on:

Continuing effects post-Covid on material cost and availability

Inflation within the construction market

Supply issues and global demand for materials as a result of external factors including the Russian invasion of Ukraine

Concerns by suppliers and contractors relating to any future restrictions/pandemics

The effect of Brexit on material importing costs

Significant fuel and energy cost increases, affecting material production and delivery

Options on the table

Angus officials say the significant increase in costs could constitute a material change of circumstances that would allow the committee to reconsider their previous decision.

In essence, it provides the option to axe the scheme and look at alternatives for replacing Monifieth High.

But Cllr Whiteside, as convener, holds the power to decide whether the matter should be reconsidered.

And she has laid down a clear marker the project will not be dropped.

In a joint statement with committee colleague and fellow Monifieth SNP councillor Lloyd Melville, she said: “The increase in costs is unfortunate, and largely due to the prevailing economic headwinds, driven by UK decisions like Brexit and the Truss mini-budget.

“Despite this, we are absolutely committed to the Monifieth learning campus project.

“We promised in the election to build the new school, and that is exactly what we’ll be recommending to committee.”

Project timetable

Angus development standards councillors approved the campus designs earlier this month.

And they added a condition requiring footballers on the school pitches to keep the noise down to avoid disturbing nearby residents.

The planning green light clears the way for the next stage of what remains a tight timetable for the authority.

Financial close: May 2023

Construction Phase 1: June 2023 – July 2025

School building opening: August 2025

Construction Phase 2: September 2025 – August 2026