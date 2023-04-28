Monifieth High: Could new school be canned after cost rockets to £66.5 million?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Monifieth High: Could new school be canned after cost rockets to £66.5 million?

Angus Council is facing a £10.5m financial black hole to build the new secondary they set aside £50m for back in 2020.

By Graham Brown
How the new Monifieth High School will look. Image: NORR architects
How the new Monifieth High School will look. Image: NORR architects

Monifieth’s new showpiece secondary faces a fresh threat after another cost hike took the project to more than £65 million.

With just weeks until construction is due to start, Angus councillors must make a crunch call over the scheme’s future next week.

It is the second time they have had to decide whether or not to press on with the project in the face of spiralling costs.

But Monifieth councillor and authority leader Beth Whiteside says she will not allow the ambitious plan to be derailed.

And her role as policy and resources convener could be pivotal in ensuring the plan progresses.

A design drawing of the new Monifieth learning campus. Image: NORR architects

How costs have escalated

The 1,200-pupil learning campus – with swimming pool, nursery and community pitches – is earmarked to open in 2025.

Councillors backed the proposal to replace the creaking high school in 2020.

At that time a £50m price tag was put on the project.

In June last year, it emerged the estimated total cost had jumped to £61m.

A report going before Angus policy and resources committee on Tuesday reveals the figure has now risen to £66.5m.

The financial blow will be softened by an 11% uplift in support from the Scottish Futures Trust – equivalent to £2.9m.

But it leaves the cash-strapped authority with a £10.5m black hole to fill before a spade has struck the ground.

And finance chiefs have warned there is no guarantee costs will not increase further.

The new financial breakdown is:

  • Construction and demolition: £62.75m
  • Design and statutory fees: £2.42m
  • Utilities: £0.2m
  • Project specific staffing costs: £0.83m
  • Project risk/contingency: £0.3m
  • Estimated project cost: £66.5m
Monifieth High is in need of replacement.

The project hike has been blamed on:

  • Continuing effects post-Covid on material cost and availability
  • Inflation within the construction market
  • Supply issues and global demand for materials as a result of external factors including the Russian invasion of Ukraine
  • Concerns by suppliers and contractors relating to any future restrictions/pandemics
  • The effect of Brexit on material importing costs
  • Significant fuel and energy cost increases, affecting material production and delivery

Options on the table

Angus officials say the significant increase in costs could constitute a material change of circumstances that would allow the committee to reconsider their previous decision.

In essence, it provides the option to axe the scheme and look at alternatives for replacing Monifieth High.

But Cllr Whiteside, as convener, holds the power to decide whether the matter should be reconsidered.

Councillor Beth Whiteside
Councillor Beth Whiteside, leader of Angus Council. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

And she has laid down a clear marker the project will not be dropped.

In a joint statement with committee colleague and fellow Monifieth SNP councillor Lloyd Melville, she said: “The increase in costs is unfortunate, and largely due to the prevailing economic headwinds, driven by UK decisions like Brexit and the Truss mini-budget.

“Despite this, we are absolutely committed to the Monifieth learning campus project.

“We promised in the election to build the new school, and that is exactly what we’ll be recommending to committee.”

Project timetable

Angus development standards councillors approved the campus designs earlier this month.

And they added a condition requiring footballers on the school pitches to keep the noise down to avoid disturbing nearby residents.

The planning green light clears the way for the next stage of what remains a tight timetable for the authority.

Financial close: May 2023

Construction Phase 1: June 2023 – July 2025

School building opening: August 2025

Construction Phase 2: September 2025 – August 2026

