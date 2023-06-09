Rural Affairs Secretary tells SSEN consultation on Angus and Mearns pylon scheme is ‘not good enough’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Rural Affairs Secretary tells SSEN consultation on Angus and Mearns pylon scheme is ‘not good enough’

MSP Mairi Gougeon has questioned whether alternatives to a line of pylons averaging 55 metres in height have been fully explored in the major infrastructure upgrade.

By Graham Brown
The SSEN plan involves a line of 400kV pylons through Angus and the Mearns.
The SSEN plan involves a line of 400kV pylons through Angus and the Mearns.

Scotland’s rural affairs secretary has stepped into the row over plans for a line of ‘super pylons’ which will run through the heartland of her Angus and Mearns constituency.

Mairi Gougeon has told energy giant SSEN they must do better in talking to communities along the potential route.

The SNP MSP says she is being bombarded by concerns from constituents about the possible impact of the towers.

And she has questioned whether alternatives to the pylon proposal have been given serious consideration.

Ms Gougeon and West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine Conservative MP Andrew Bowie met project bosses on Friday to air their concerns.

Campaign groups have been formed in Angus and the Mearns to fight the proposals.

SSEN say the 400kV upgrade is vital for meeting UK and Scottish Government net zero targets.

They hope the new infrastructure will be in place by 2030.

Pylons on the Kintore – Fiddes – Tealing overhead line route will average 55 metres in height.

Politicians meet with project chiefs

Ms Gougeon said: “Every day I am being contacted by more and more people who are only just hearing about the plans, not from SSEN but because of social media and recent press coverage.

“This simply isn’t good enough.

She added: “This is a beautiful part of the world and whilst energy infrastructure is needed, alternative options must be considered.

“It’s not clear that any alternatives have been given serious consideration by SSEN.”

She delivered that message, along with MP Mr Bowie, in the sit-down with project officials on Friday.

“SSEN have been left in no doubt as to the strength of feeling on this issue,” she said.

“They have committed to continue listening, even beyond the close of the consultation deadline and while I welcome this, they need to engage further at a more local level going forward.”

SSEN pylon project protestor Ken Allison.
Angus man Ken Allison lives close to the proposed pylon route. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Mr Bowie added: “The detail of what’s proposed is only just dawning on some communities along the transmission route.

“I’m seeing more public meetings in towns and villages every week, and the amount of correspondence from constituents is growing with each passing day.

“Engagement has been below the level of what we would expect for such a major project.

“I’m pleased to work with Mairi so that SSEN get that missing information to residents in the Mearns, and we won’t stop listening to those who are affected.”

Sunset Song summit

The cabinet secretary also recently met Mearns residents who will be directly impacted by a substation to be built as part of the scheme.

Its proposed site at Fiddes is on the doorstep of Sunset Song author Lewis Grassic Gibbon’s former home.

Locals there – and along the near 70-mile pylon route – say they are still only just discovering the plans due to SSEN’s poor engagement strategy.

It comes after the company held its hands up to missing Forfar out of a briefing on the project.

‘Lack of appreciation’ for historic landscape

Rebecca Chapman of the substation group said: “We want to make clear that this community is not against the 400kV project, we understand it needs to happen.

“What we are against is this mentality that SSEN can do whatever they like.

“That they can take whatever land they want, and communities must sit back and watch the lives they have worked so hard for be destroyed.

“The proposed location is one of the greatest historical sites in the area.

Mairi Gougeon meets with Fiddes campaigners.
Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon (seated at table) met with Fiddes substation campaigners. Image: Mairi Gougeon MSP

“Lewis Grassic Gibbon is one of Scotland’s most celebrated writers.

“The fact that this location has been selected shows the sheer lack of SSEN’s appreciation for our community.”

Angus campaigners have won the support of Sioux native Americans in their opposition to the plan.

The Standing Rock tribe fought a proposal for an oil pipeline through their lands in 2016 and say they understand the concerns around landscape and human impact.

Consultation deadline extended

SSEN said: “We held a productive meeting with Ms Gougeon to discuss the project in more detail, and outline how we’re using feedback from the community to help shape our proposals.

“We will continue to engage with affected communities and wider stakeholders in advance of the next round of public consultation.”

It will take place later this year on potential overhead line alignments and substation locations.

“It is important to note that the project is in the early stages of development,” added the company.

“No specific overhead line route alignments or substation locations have been identified.

“We recently extended the consultation period by two weeks and would encourage people to provide their feedback by Friday June 23.

“We would also like to reassure stakeholders that we will continue to engage on our proposals after the formal consultation period closes.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Angus & The Mearns

Standing Rock Sioux Tribe fought against a Dakota oil pipeline. Image: Michael Nigro/Pacific Press Via Zuma Wire/Shutterstock.
Sioux tribe stand in solidarity with Angus pylons protesters
Glamis P1 youngster Sandy McKenzie, 5, gets a lift on the blood stane from Brett Hampton (left) and Nathan Jones from Valhalla Gym in Forfar. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
20 great pictures from Strathmore junior Highland Games at Glamis Castle
Sunshine is expected in St Andrews this weekend. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Temperatures to soar to 21C in Fife as wildfire warning issued
Ryan Russell (grey hoodie)and Alisdair Smith launched Doorstep Glass Recycling. Image: Kenny Smith
Tayside businesses brand deposit return scheme 'such a waste'
A933 Forfar Rd near to Collison Angus. Image: Google Street View
Four people hospitalised after two-car crash closes A933 north of Arbroath
The glebe site sits at the entrance to Newtyle. Image: Google Maps
Newtyle houses on old church glebe recommended for planning green light
East Mary Street in Arbroath remains closed. Image: Google Maps.
Pensioner fighting for life after 'serious' Arbroath crash
Ryan and Malissa McCabe.
Drug-addled couple passed out in car after travelling half a mile in Brechin, thought…
Campaigners say the pylons will destroy the Angus and Mearns countryside. Image: Shutterstock
Forfar was missed out in consultation blunder over 400kV 'super pylons' project, SSEN admits
Evening Tele - Suppliment - Reporter Unknown - First Class Suppliment - CR0012649 - Dundee - Picture Shows: Mattocks Primary School General View - Thursday 22nd August 2019 - Steve Brown / DCT Media
How full is your Angus school? The shape of pupil rolls in local primaries…

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]