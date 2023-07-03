Step on to Arbroath’s astro pitch as Skilz Academy open £200k facility for community use

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Step on to Arbroath’s astro pitch as Skilz Academy open £200k facility for community use

Local clubs have already made good use of Skilz Academy facility since the Arbroath pitch opened following a successful fundraising campaign.

By Graham Brown
Spot the Ball. Youngsters try out the Skilz Academy community astro pitch. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Spot the Ball. Youngsters try out the Skilz Academy community astro pitch. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

An Arbroath charity hopes to kick on with the success of its all-weather pitch through the opening of the £200,000 facility to community bookings.

Skilz Academy realised their dream of opening up a community astro surface late last year.

Despite being the largest town in Angus, Arbroath was the only one without a plastic pitch.

In 2020, the charity secured a 99-year lease of the site beside Arbroath High School and sports centre.

Skilz Academy astro turf facility at Arbroath.
Pals (back) Jedd Riddlle, 9, Charlie Boath, 9, Harris Cargill, 10, and (front) Murray Fullerton, 9, and Connor Martin, 10 at the Skilz Academy pitch. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

LED floodlights have been installed at the FIFA-approved pitch.

And since the gates opened late last year it has been a runaway success with local football clubs.

Popularity growing

Now Skilz Academy want to see the wider community get maximum benefit from the facility on their doorstep.

Charity CEO Mark Anderson said: “Up to now it’s been clubs and schools which have been using it.

“It’s been really busy – every football club in the town plays on it, including Arbroath FC.

Arbroath Skilz Academy astro turf pitch.
The Skilz Academy pitch has LED floodlights. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“We’ve had events in partnership with Active Schools and there has been lots of community stuff, which is amazing.

“But now we want to let people know that the booking system is open to the general public.

“They can use it for whatever suits them.

“It might be a group of pals who aren’t part of a club but just fancy a game of five-a-sides out in the open.

Skilz Academy astro turf pitch in Arbroath.
Jed Anderson, 10, with his dad Michael and pal Charlie Dalton, 10. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“So far it’s mainly football, but we have had discussion with the Rugby Rhinos and Arbroath High School PE department.

“It’s a full sized pitch which can be divided into four smaller pitches.

“We have really tried to keep the cost down so that it makes it accessible to the public.

“There are a lot of opportunities with what can be done with it.”

Bookings for the community astro can me made online here.

PKS becomes title sponsor

The charity also wants to build on the community support the project has enjoyed.

Mark added: “We have made an agreement with Prime Signs/Keillor Graphics, known as the PKS Group, to name the astro The PKS Arena.”

The company resulted from a merger of two well-known local firms and has backed Skilz their inception.

“This significant investment has allowed us to move forward with amazing plans for the PKS Arena,” said Mark.

Skilz Academy astro turf pitch at Arbroath.
11-year-olds Corey Mckay and Charlie King are on the ball. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“There are lots of opportunities for sponsorship and a lot of local businesses have begun to support us in that.

“We would love to hear from more.”

The community astro turf facility is only one strand of Skilz Academy’s success story.

It has four staff who co-ordinate a variety of projects.

Those include a six-days-a-week community project around health and wellbeing.

Their DJ Academy is an eight-week programme to help youngsters develop education and personal skills.

Skilz is also delighted with the early success of its Project Elevate initiative.

It aims to encourage girls and young women to become more active.

And Glow sports sessions which began in 2018 have now expanded across Angus.

