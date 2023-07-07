Arbroath residents hit out at ‘health hazard’ overflowing bins

An Arbroath woman feared overflowing bins in the town posed a “health hazard” to local residents.

Emma Mooney was so worried about piles of household waste in a car park, next to houses, on Lordburn would attract rats.

The 50-year-old noticed the overflowing bins, near to the Abbeygate Centre, on Thursday afternoon.

She posted pictures of the scene on an online community group, which has gathered dozens of comments from outraged locals.

The photos show piles of rubbish bags, as well as clothing and abandoned furniture, dumped next to wheelie bins.

The mess has since been removed by Angus Council.

‘It is disgusting’

Emma told The Courier: “I was just walking past and I thought, ‘Oh my god look at all that rubbish’.

“A lot of the rubbish is left on the streets.

“It is a health hazard – it could attract rats and things like that.

“It is disgusting”.

Emma added: “A lot of the houses are only given small bins.

“Obviously they haven’t got enough bins and then they’re leaving their rubbish lying next to the bins.

“It is just unreal”.

Commenting on Emma’s Facebook post, the owner of the car park said that this was the “first time that this has happened”.

He claimed it was a case of fly-tipping and that he has reported the issue to Angus Council.

Emma also reported it to the local authority.

Angus Council subheading

An Angus Council spokesperson said: “Angus Council are aware of the issue and it has since been resolved with all waste now removed.

“We would like to take this opportunity to remind the public that it the landowner’s responsibility to ensure that household waste is disposed of properly by either donating to charity for reuse, taking it to a recycling centre or making use of our bulky waste uplift service.

“If you witness fly-tipping, this can also be reported via our website to help us keep Angus beautiful and clean.”

It comes after fly-tippers were spotted tearing across Lunan Bay beach in a 4×4 before dumping their rubbish on the sands last month.