Arbroath residents hit out at ‘health hazard’ overflowing bins

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Arbroath residents hit out at ‘health hazard’ overflowing bins

Emma Mooney says she feared piles of household waste in a car park on Lordburn would attract rats.

By Poppy Watson
Arbroath residents feared the rubbish would attract rats. Image: Emma Mooney
Arbroath residents feared the rubbish would attract rats. Image: Emma Mooney

An Arbroath woman feared overflowing bins in the town posed a “health hazard” to local residents.

Emma Mooney was so worried about piles of household waste in a car park, next to houses, on Lordburn would attract rats.

The 50-year-old noticed the overflowing bins, near to the Abbeygate Centre, on Thursday afternoon.

She posted pictures of the scene on an online community group, which has gathered dozens of comments from outraged locals.

The photos show piles of rubbish bags, as well as clothing and abandoned furniture, dumped next to wheelie bins.

The mess has since been removed by Angus Council.

‘It is disgusting’

Emma told The Courier: “I was just walking past and I thought, ‘Oh my god look at all that rubbish’.

“A lot of the rubbish is left on the streets.

“It is a health hazard – it could attract rats and things like that.

“It is disgusting”.

Lordburn, Arbroath. Image: Google Maps.

Emma added: “A lot of the houses are only given small bins.

“Obviously they haven’t got enough bins and then they’re leaving their rubbish lying next to the bins.

“It is just unreal”.

Commenting on Emma’s Facebook post, the owner of the car park said that this was the “first time that this has happened”.

He claimed it was a case of fly-tipping and that he has reported the issue to Angus Council.

Emma also reported it to the local authority.

Angus Council subheading

An Angus Council spokesperson said: “Angus Council are aware of the issue and it has since been resolved with all waste now removed.

“We would like to take this opportunity to remind the public that it the landowner’s responsibility to ensure that household waste is disposed of properly by either donating to charity for reuse, taking it to a recycling centre or making use of our bulky waste uplift service.

“If you witness fly-tipping, this can also be reported via our website to help us keep Angus beautiful and clean.”

It comes after fly-tippers were spotted tearing across Lunan Bay beach in a 4×4 before dumping their rubbish on the sands last month.

More from The Courier

Dozens of dead birds in Angus spark fears of new avian flu outbreak
Kenan Dunnwald-Turan can't wait to get started at Arbroath. Image: Ewan Smith / DCT Media
New Arbroath striker Kenan Dunnwald-Turan reveals the story behind No 62 shirt number as…
Chickens
Aberfeldy gamekeeper's plea to dog owners after 12 chickens killed
Keptie Road in Arbroath.
Boy, 12, fled after being approached by man in Arbroath
Dale Smith (third from left) fulfilled his father's dying wish by unveiling a memorial plaque at Arbroath harbour in 2022. Image: Supplied
Great-grandson of tragic Arbroath fisherman may cut RNLI from will over 'shameful' town station…
The Ferry Road right-of-way could soon re-open. Image: Google Maps
Council planning approval could unlock re-opening of Monifieth right of way
Andrii winning his award with Gordon Robertson (left) and Sally Magnusson (right). Photo: Lewis Houghton.
Dundee-based Ukrainian refugee wins Volunteer of the Year
SNP demand to decriminalise drugs for personal use immediately blocked by Downing Street
Fife farmer Jimmy Robertson has died aged 88.
Jimmy Robertson: Daughter's tribute to Fife farmer haunted by face of Luftwaffe pilot
Weather warning
Thunderstorm and flood warning across Tayside and Fife this weekend