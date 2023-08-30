Angus Guides support Ukraine humanitarian effort with tents donated to Pick-ups for Peace

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angus Guides support Ukraine humanitarian effort with tents donated to Pick-ups for Peace

Pick-up trucks and 4X4s from Angus have been in convoys of vehicles sent to the frontline of war-torn Ukraine.

By Graham Brown
4th Montrose Guides Autumn Smith, 11, and Yara Toma, 12, with Bob Ritchie of Pickups for Peace and leaders Aimee McLaggan and Carol Edwards. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
4th Montrose Guides Autumn Smith, 11, and Yara Toma, 12, with Bob Ritchie of Pickups for Peace and leaders Aimee McLaggan and Carol Edwards. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Tents which have provided shelter for generations of Angus Guides are bound for Ukraine under the latest support for a farming-led humanitarian initiative.

Pick-ups for Peace has sent around 200 vehicles to the war-torn country in a phenomenal response from Britain’s farming community.

They are driven across Europe before being pressed into service to carry supplies and troops on the frontline.

Angus Girl Guides support Pick-ups for Peace.
Bob Ritchie of Pickups for Peace with 4th Montrose Guides Yara Toma, 12, Autumn Smith, 11, and leaders Aimee McLaggan and Carol Edwards. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The convoys are laden with other donated items ranging from diesel cans to winter jackets for troops fighting the Russian offensive.

And now Angus girlguiding tents will be part of the latest aid consignment.

Businessman has been on three Ukraine convoys

Forfar businessman Bob Ritchie has taken part in three Pick-ups for Peace convoys.

He said the Guides’ support was a welcome development.

“The Guides approached us and asked if we could use the six-man tents which they no longer needed.”

Some came from the Ladenford guiding centre near Forfar, the others from the 4th Montrose Guides

Autumn rains are expected in Ukraine soon.

The Guides say many refugees, especially in the east of the country are still without proper housing.

“These tents, although old, are sturdy and waterproof and we hope they will help the displaced people of Ukraine,” said the Guides.

Bob added: “There are 17 tents and we know that when they get these immobilised and erected they will certainly help.

Forfar businessman Bob Ritchie.
Bob Ritchie loads up the tents in Montrose. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“It is phenomenal the Guides are taking the initiative and they certainly deserve recognition for what they are doing.”

The director of renowned Forfar agricultural equipment manufacturer Ritchie has taken part in three Ukraine convoys.

It has driven home to the 67-year-old the value of the humanitarian effort.

“As a company, Ritchies have moved various things up and down the country to support Pick-ups for Peace,” Bob said.

“But I also wanted to take part in the convoys.

Angus Girl Guides support Pick-ups for Peace charity.
Bob Ritchie’s trailer is loaded up with the Montrose tents. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“I find all kinds of emotions going through me during the trip and after returning home.

“From a personal perspective there is a sense of fulfilment in being part of it.

“But there are also feelings of great sorrow and anger.

“On the first trip we finished up in a community in Lviv and I actually broke down – it really got to me.”

Charity showcased at farming events

“What it brought home to me is how close Ukraine is to the North Sea.

“It is little more than a day’s drive when you arrive in mainland Europe to get the pick-ups to where they are needed – and you are in the country which is at war.

“You return home on a flight to Edinburgh with stag parties who have been to places like Krakow and they are not thinking about how close they have been to this conflict.”

Business commitments have prevented Bob from being part of recent convoys, but Pick-ups for Peace has been promoted through the Ritchie stand at major agri events including the Royal Highland Show.

“I want to be in future convoys, but at the moment I think we are trying to do the right thing and muster as much help and support as possible.

“The Guides’ donation is part of that and we really appreciate their support.”

Response exceeds expectations

Angus farmer Mark Laird co-founded the project through his involvement with Central Plains Group.

It is a sustainable farming business with significant interests in Ukraine.

The charity reached out to the UK agricultural sector for old pick-ups and 4x4s which could play a vital role on the inhospitable, battle-scarred terrain of Ukraine.

Pick-ups for Peace
Pick-ups are driven to Ukraine for use by forces there. Image: Keith Dawson

Donated vehicles are checked in the UK, painted battle green and driven there by volunteers.

They are loaded with other kit which the Ukrainian forces have identified as crucial to operations.

Donations to the charity and a list of what equipment is needed is available on the Pick-ups for Peace website.

