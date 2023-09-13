Residents in Angus experiencing ‘interrupted’ water supply

Residents in Angus have reported an interruption to their water supply.

Oathlaw, a village five miles north of Forfar, is said to be affected.

Scottish Water says it will be on site as soon as to probe the issue.

A statement said: “We are currently on the way to investigate the issue and are aiming to be on site as soon as possible.

“While we investigate, please be aware that you may experience no water supply or low/intermittent water pressure. You may also experience discoloured water.”

Scottish Water’s statement adds that the next update will be at 7.30pm.

For additional support, customers can sign up as a priority services customer.