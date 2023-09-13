Residents in Angus experiencing ‘interrupted’ water supply

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Residents in Angus experiencing ‘interrupted’ water supply

Scottish Water says it will be on site as soon as possible to investigate the issue.

Stephen Eighteen By Stephen Eighteen
Scottish Water is working to resolve the issue.
Scottish Water is working to resolve the issue.

Residents in Angus have reported an interruption to their water supply.

Oathlaw, a village five miles north of Forfar, is said to be affected.

Scottish Water says it will be on site as soon as to probe the issue.

A statement said: “We are currently on the way to investigate the issue and are aiming to be on site as soon as possible.

“While we investigate, please be aware that you may experience no water supply or low/intermittent water pressure. You may also experience discoloured water.”

Scottish Water’s statement adds that the next update will be at 7.30pm.

For additional support, customers can sign up as a priority services customer.

More from Angus & The Mearns

A musical score to accompany the first silent film production of Peter Pan. Image: National Trust for Scotland
Gift of rare Peter Pan memorabilia adds to magic of J M Barrie's Kirriemuir…
A ScotRail train at Dundee railway station. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
11 Tayside and Fife ScotRail routes set to have cheaper peak-time fares
Angus Alchemy co-owners Campbell Archibald, Phil Paton and Martin Brown raise a glass of Mistaken Identity Moonshine to Doddie. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Angus distillery captures spirit of rugby legend Doddie in Mistaken Identity Moonshine for MND
Rhys Falconer at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Angus barman caught with bestiality and child abuse material
St Rules Church in Monifieth is going on sale.
Community cafe go-ahead for historic St Rules Church in Monifieth
Campaigners have secured a public inquiry into the Eljamel scandal. Image: Duncan McGlynn/DC Thomson.
Eljamel inquiry: How long will it take and what will it cost?
3
John Brand
Thug recalled to jail after violent attack outside Montrose takeaway
To go with story by Alan Richardson. Shaun Connelly, threatened to kill ex then dived out window Picture shows; Shaun Connelly, threatened to kill ex then dived out window. Forfar Sheriff Court. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 11/09/2023
Sniggering Dundee kill threat student found dangling headfirst from window
Monifieth pupils Sarah Ramsay, 16 and Eilidh Mutten, 17 with Classics Teacher George Connor.
'It's a dead language and I want to bring it back': Rebirth of Latin…
Changes for B&Bs and other short-term lets come into force on October 1. Image: Shutterstock
Only 35 Angus short-term let licences granted with new Airbnb rules deadline just three…

Conversation